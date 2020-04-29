The following arrests were reported recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn and Winder police departments:
AUBURN
•Todd Farrell Collins, 41, 320 Kilcrease Rd., Auburn — possession of methamphetamine.
•Flavius Ruben Fisteag, 21, 4250 Mulberry Ridge Ln., Hoschton — felony probation violation.
BCSO
•Thomas Anthony Anglin, 32, 1089 Rocky Creek Rd., Auburn — hit and run: duty of driver to stop or return to the scene of an accident and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Roy Lee Thomas Jr., 42, 245 Nellie B. Ave., Athens — felony probation violation.
•Kristen Renee Green, 24, 240 Harvey Lokey Rd., Bethlehem — party to a crime.
•Patricia Annette Gentry, 56, 167 Matthews School Rd., Winder — battery, simple assault and criminal trespass – damage or interference with property.
•Cody Mitchell Murray, 27, 325 Walker Dr., Monroe — disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers – misdemeanor (three counts).
•Jaque Rafael Crawford, 35, 1090 Gage Dr., Winder — simple battery.
•Michael Sean Anoman, 42, 19 Pressley Rd., Winder — battery.
•Amanda Michelle Sutton, 31, 23 Duke Cir., Winder — battery (two counts), first-degree cruelty to children – cause excessive physical/mental pain and first-degree cruelty to children – deprivation of necessary sustenance.
•Angel Manuel Soto, 30, 567 Cotton Creek Ln., Winder — possession of methamphetamine.
•Stephen Gary Spence Jr., 54, 548 Dorsey Cir. SW, Lilburn — felony probation violation.
•Steven Jesse Dylan Thompson, 28, 2303 Avonlea Way, Gainesville — felony probation violation (three counts).
•Merritt Allisyn Wormley, 55, 1765 Satilla Dr., Winder — hit and run: duty of driver to stop or return to the scene of an accident, reckless driving and aggressive driving.
•Jarrod Ira Beaty, 20, 290 Saxon Woods Dr., Athens — reckless conduct and party to a crime (two counts).
•Andrew Lee Archer, 19, 614 Bowling Ln., Winder — reckless conduct and party to a crime (two counts).
•Krysta Breanna Walker, 24, 3125 Athens Rd., Royston — reckless conduct and party to a crime (two counts).
•Terry Joe Adams, 46, 559 Miles Patrick Rd., Winder — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers – misdemeanor.
•Tony Lamar Boone, 54, 124 Anita Dr., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Robert Zachary Wilson, 27, 79 Bowman Mill Rd. SE, Winder — felony theft by receiving (motor vehicle) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Tabitha Elaine Sutton, 41, 343 Pinecrest Rd., Auburn — felony theft by receiving (motor vehicle), receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Hayden C. Pistole, 24, 1421 Charleston Ave., Monroe — obstructing highways, streets, sidewalks or other public passages and pedestrian violation.
•Tyler Lee Barnett, 34, 24 Bowman Mill Rd. NE, Winder — simple assault and criminal trespass – damage or interference with property.
•Jason Carl Holbrook, 37, 122 Arnold Rd. SE, Statham — pedestrian under the influence and pedestrian violation.
•Pamela Kristina Odum, 30, 1151 Hwy. 124, Hoschton — battery (two counts).
•Wanda Elizabeth Maddox, 47, 350 Pinecrest Rd., Auburn — criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Katharine Louise Bowman, 49, 434 Blueberry Ln., Winder — DUI (drugs) and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Keyunise M. Wright, 26, 173 Linda Ave., Athens — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, manufacturing/deliver/distribute/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (two counts) and speeding.
•Tiler Hyrie Dunn, 19, 154 Carriage Ct., Athens — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and manufacturing/deliver/distribute/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
•Quindars Michael Williams, 27, 135 East Carver Dr., Athens — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, manufacturing/deliver/distribute/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (two counts).
•Noah Lachanceis Bernard, 20, 136 West Paces Dr., Athens — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, manufacturing/deliver/distribute/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and felony theft by receiving stolen property.
•Bradley Allan Hardison, 38, 124 Murphy Rd., Manchester, Tenn. — felony theft by receiving stolen property.
WINDER
•James Anthony Bowman, 40, 490 Gainesville Hwy. F1, Winder — reckless conduct (two counts) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
•Chad Ryan Driver, 27, 755 Remington Cir., Winder — criminal trespass.
•Amber Marie Rawls, 20, 755 Remington Cir., Winder — criminal trespass, public drunkenness, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.
•Ansley McCall Nix, 17, 42 Giles Rd., Winder — armed robbery (two counts).
•Jackson A. Goode, 19, 555 Miles Patrick Rd., Winder — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possess/manufacture/distribute etc. a controlled substance or marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school.
•Jaque Rafael Crawford, 35, 1090 Gage Dr., Winder — aggravated stalking.
•Richard Michael Girardin, 59, 2069 Villa Hermosa Ct., Orlando, Fla. — DUI – less safe (alcohol) and open-container violation.
•Tyler David Franklin, 19, 510 Stoneridge Dr., Winder — hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs, possession of methamphetamine, failure to yield while turning left, headlight violation, and registration and license plate violation.
•Jade Ashley Osborne, 22, 1563 Marshall Fuller Rd., Dallas — disturbing the peace.
•Troy Edward Humphrey, 27, 236 Capitol Ave., Winder — battery, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.
•Jameil Q. Jester, 33, 724 Baskins Cir., Winder — simple battery.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Donnell Washington Jr., 30, 2212 Palomino Ln., Conyers.
•Travis Lamar Lawhorn, 32, 5820 Oak Grove Valley Dr., Cumming.
•Tiffany Ann Barnette, 22, 224 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Apt. C, Winder.
•Dallas Shabrie May, 35, 339 Cox Rd., Altamont, Tenn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.