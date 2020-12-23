The following arrests around the county were reported Dec. 14-20 by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Christina Marie Hurff, 35, 1674 Alcovy Rd., Lawrenceville — possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
•Stephen Howard Dobbins, 58, 1402 CO Rd. 320, Higdon, Alabama — pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another person and simple battery.
•Anna Marie Parcell-Farmer, 28, 245 Kennedy-Sells Rd. NW, Auburn — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances, DUI – endangering a child under 14 years of age and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Katlyn Leann Pulliam, 27, 497 Stoyle Rd., Danielsville — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.
•Katie Bradford Thacker, 46, 7133 Turner Lake Cir. SW, Covington — felony probation violation.
•Tyler Carl Edward Davis, 19, 543 Springwood Dr., Forest Park — driving without a valid license.
•James Ira Dillingham, 33, 2434 Tomoka Dr., Bethlehem — possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, driving without a valid license and drugs to be kept in original container.
•Michael Glynn Langley, 47, 404 Carl Bethlehem Rd., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Derek Scott Jensen, 37, 3294 Highpoint Ct., Snellville — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Corie Ameen Hogue, 19, 222 Lanier Dr. 202, Statesboro — armed robbery and robbery.
•Nikki Irene Gee, 35, 810 Eastmont Rd., Winder — felony probation violation (four counts).
•Ronald Alan Williams, 25, 334 Whitehall Rd., Athens — driving with a suspended or revoked license and operating an unregistered vehicle.
•Shahzad Barkat Ali, 30, 2519 Carolyn Dr. SE, Smyrna — reckless driving and speeding in a construction zone.
•Jonathan Wallace Tucker, 42, 233 South Myrtle St., Winder — contempt of Superior Court.
•Jimmy Dwain House, 55, 452 Gainesville Hwy., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Susan Michelle Hardegree, 46, 308 Lakeview Dr. SW, Winder — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (two counts); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (two counts); and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (four counts).
•Brandon Lane Pruitt, 27, 882 Whispering Way, Winder — creating/possessing child pornography with intent to distribute (two counts).
•Hydia Ashley Wise, 20, 295 Highland Park Dr., Athens — hold for other agency.
•John Troy Renshaw, 45, 1108 Sutherland Dr., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Shawna Kim Allen-Glenn, 42, 206 Douglas St., Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Charles Tyler Wilkes, 31, 2620 Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson — possession of methamphetamine.
•Eric Jengva Lee, 21, 3195 Chico River Rd., Chico, California — driving with a suspended or revoked license and following too closely.
•Jamal Malachai Scott, 27, 156 Bethesda Church Rd., Lawrenceville — hold for other agency.
•Al-Rahim Shahid Onque, 31, 1525 Farmington Way 906, Winder — driving without a valid license and tag light violation.
•Todarius Donte Cooper, 34, 128 Heelstone Ave., Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe); fleeing/attempting to elude police; hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; possession of cocaine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (two counts); possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession and use of drug-related objects; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); driving with a suspended or revoked license; speeding; striking a fixed object; and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Rita Kaye Ward, 55, 1391 Hwy. 124, Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Justin Blake Barlow, 30, no address listed — parole violation.
•Raymon Dupree Turner, 41, 476 Raymond Dr., Winder — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Brian Patrick Howard Wright, 39, 408 North Marion St., Joanna, South Carolina — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•David Mark Thomas Jr., 47, 1415 Whatley Mill Cir., Lawrenceville — felony probation violation.
•Zachary Ryan Gentry, 28, 167 Matthews School Rd., Winder — theft by deception (misdemeanor) and theft by receiving stolen property (misdemeanor).
•Dean Silvor Price, 47, 379 Brown Bridge Rd., Auburn — aggravated assault (two counts) and first-degree cruelty to children – causing excessive physical or mental pain.
•Jamie Lynn Davis, 27, 4871 Red Top Dr., Acworth — public drunkenness and hold for other agency.
•Joshua Ryan Kitchens, 36, 76 Pickle Simon Rd., Winder — felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Robert Malcolm Thompson, 38, 1018 Edgewater Ln., Hoschton — fleeing/attempting to elude police, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and failure to obey a stop sign.
•Ashley Jewell Davis, 25, 261 Eastbrook Dr., Winder — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Benjamin Mark Rooks, 34, 869 Georgetowne Dr., Winder — criminal trespass.
•Benjamin Andrew Powell, 31, 69 Livingston Ct., Winder — misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Kevin Carmack Cochran, 44, 3031 Maple Cove Ct., Loganville — hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle; expired license plate and illegal U-turn.
•Dawn Elizabeth Brown, 42, 124 Chippewa Run, Auburn — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Jaden Orion Brown, 20, 124 Chippewa Run, Auburn — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Ralph Lamar Williams, 23, 548 Pin Oak Dr., Bethlehem — failure to report an accident with injury, death or damage; improper/erratic lane change; driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
•Quinterrial Montrez Haley, 29, 1031 Flatwoods Rd., Elberton — driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding in a construction zone.
•Thomas Nathaniel Harris, 42, 467 McCarty Rd., Statham — felony probation violation.
•Ronald Odell Blanton, 51, 1770 Oak Spring St. 13, Statham — aggravated assault and false imprisonment (two counts).
•Cameron McWhorter, 22, 1450 Millstone Ct., Bethlehem — simple assault and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Edward Cornelius Jackson II, 34, 366 Price St., Statham — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), driving on the wrong side of the road (two counts), failure to obey a traffic control device and open-container violation.
AUBURN
•Jonathan Jermarkee Banks, 26, 2759 Porter Dr., Lawrenceville — criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Amir Abdul Watkins, 26, 90 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn — battery, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls and cruelty to children – intentionally allowing a child to witness forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery (two counts).
BRASELTON
•Robert Kenneth Brewer, 60, 5834 Markwell Ridge, Braselton — public drunkenness, public indecency and open-container violation.
STATHAM
•Gina Michelle Graham, 36, 1300 Powder Springs St., Marietta — theft by taking.
•Keri Lynn Turner, 39, 1900 Gober Ave. SE, Smyrna — theft by taking.
•Cory Scott Tornambe, 39, 171 Goldshore Way, Statham — receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; battery; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; and drugs to be kept in original container.
•John Gilbert, 34, 1921 Jackson Dr., Statham — simple battery and cruelty to children – intentionally allowing a child to witness forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery.
•Krystal Raeleen Fauteux, 32, 264 Wood Ave., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol and open-container violation.
•Amanda Holliday Dooley, 39, 1924 Lakewood Dr., Statham — theft of services.
•Nestor Bravo, 26, 200 Kelli Dr., Athens — possession of methamphetamine, violation of family-violence order, concealing the identity of a vehicle, failure to register a vehicle or trailer, and no proof of insurance.
WINDER
•Hailey Brianna Zelada, 19, 1814 Fort Shawnee Trace, Dacula — furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age.
•Roy Clyde Droddy, 19, 436 Northcrest Dr., Winder — affray (fighting) and disorderly conduct.
•Michael Cole Barnes, 18, 6382 Jackson Trail Rd., Hoschton — affray (fighting) and disorderly conduct.
•Thomas David Ramsey, 19, 947 Honeysuckle Trail, Winder — disorderly conduct and affray (fighting).
•Blake Nathaniel Lee, 17, 403 Arrowhatchee Dr., Winder — affray (fighting) and disorderly conduct.
•Dylan Michael Thompson, 22, 5715 Windchase Dr., Buford — affray (fighting) and disorderly conduct.
•Aaron Cordell Mossler, 27, 3635 George Pierce Ct., Suwanee — disorderly conduct and affray (fighting).
•Sterling Breanne Breeze, 30, 755 Slayton Dr., Bethlehem — driving with a suspended or revoked license, open-container violation and improper backing.
•Teresa Ann Coleman, 52, 481 Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson — driving without a valid license.
•Christopher Shawn Butler, 54, 43 Ash St., Commerce — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; and felony probation violation (two counts).
•Jose Abel Cruz, 36, 675 Prescott Way, Dacula — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances, driving with a suspended or revoked license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Timothy Shane Bray, 39, 66 Mulberry Rd., Winder — reckless conduct and simple battery.
•Raymond James Smallwood, 32, 614 Ann’s Way, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Kim Elizabeth Teague, 65, 6 Jerome St., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Melissa Faye Hart, 44, 124 2nd St. Apt. 44, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and brake light violation.
•Hyeong Yun, 29, 50 Pinkston Oaks Cir., Winder — false imprisonment.
•Katelin Kelly Anglin, 29, 359 3rd Ave., Winder — battery.
PROBATION/PAROLE
•Terry Scott Kitchens, 52, 1677 Hwy. 82, Winder — felony probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.