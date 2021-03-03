The following arrests around the county were reported Feb. 22 through March 1 by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Miguel Angel Cabrera, 26, 512 Oxford Ridge, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), driving without a valid license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Michael Allen Simmons, 27, 313 Meadow Ln., Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Tamiesha Laprincess Wages, 25, 410 Arrowhatchee Dr., Winder — battery, criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children (less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery).
•Antonio Juarez, 30, 62 East Star St., Bethlehem — driving without a valid license and failure to obey a stop sign.
•Luke Sommers Robinette, 32, 781 Christmas Ave., Bethlehem — simple assault, aggravated stalking and violation of family-violence order (two counts).
•Benito Diaz Altamirano, 69, 73 Creekwood Rd., Winder — hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and failure to yield.
•Xing Xai Her, 29, 246 Russell Rd., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Cory Joseph Taylor, 30, homeless — felony probation violation.
•John Jazz Chatman, 32, 204 Tara Commons Walk, Loganville — driving under the influence of drugs, misdemeanor marijuana possession and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Layne Joshua Ferguson, 17, 714 Will Maynard Rd., Winder — two counts of armed robbery; reckless conduct; two counts of possession of a knife or firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Amy Jo Gaddis, 41, 2375 Lakeside Dr., Dacula — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Sandra M. Dugas, 38, 129 Governor’s Ridge, Auburn — driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Heidi Marie Bailey, 22, 2808 Majestic Cir., Dacula — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
•Eric William Brown, 47, Hancock State Prison — four counts of child molestation, strongarm rape, aggravated sexual battery, felony enticing a child for indecent purposes and first-degree cruelty to children (deprivation of necessary sustenance).
•Stacey Yarnell White, 46, 304 College Ave., Elberton — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Chandler Davis Schultheis, 23, 4880 Stone Moss Path, Hoschton — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving, driving without license on person and improper lane change.
•John Lee Crapps, 38, 292 Punkin Junction Rd., Bethlehem — battery, simple assault, criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and four counts of third-degree cruelty to children (less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery.
•Rachel Catherine Ford, 35, 180 Booth Rd., Statham — possession of methamphetamine.
•Michael Derek Minnix, 43, 497 Kilcrease Rd., Auburn — possession of methamphetamine.
•Robert Zachary Wilson, 27, 79 Bowman Mill Rd. SE, Winder — four counts of felony probation violation and contempt of Superior Court.
•Scott Allen Anderson, 48, 64 Hidden Oaks Ln., Jefferson — felony probation violation.
•Kellie Ann Elaine Green, 32, 709 Russell Ridge Rd., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving, driving within the emergency lane/gore/median and improper lane change.
•Ronald Keith Kinney, 63, 1025 Dee Kennedy Rd., Auburn — simple battery, two counts of simple assault, and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls.
•William Cody Garner, 30, 895 Cajon Ln., Bethlehem — public drunkenness.
•Justin D. Jones, 30, 712 East Lincoln Trail Apt. 7, Radcliff, Kentucky — driving without a valid license.
•Nichele D. Cooper, 29, 158 Paper Mill Rd. 2203, Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), DUI (endangering a child under 14 years of age), reckless driving and speeding in a construction zone.
•Thomas Magnum Morgan, 38, 1162 Austin Rd., Winder — simple assault and criminal trespass - damage to or interference with property.
•Austin Bishop Trimble, 31, 292 Oak Ridge, Auburn — felony probation violation.
•James Edward Lloyd III, 28, 5248 Dahlonega Hwy., Clemont — theft by taking.
•Kendall Chalmers, 22, 1405 Faith Dr., Winder — driving without a valid license and expired license plate.
•Juan Jorge Mendizabal, 52, 1664 Thomas Dr., Hoschton — simple battery.
AUBURN
•Michael Edward Broch, 34, 1035 Coveview Cir., Hoschton — misdemeanor probation violation.
•James Curtis Crosby, 59, 316 Carter Rd. 67, Auburn — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Brian Evan Johnson, 44, 1236 Stoney Field Place, Lawrenceville — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Jovanna Antoinette Moss, 37, 6175 Stillwater Place, Flowery Branch — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, and no insurance.
•Amber Denice Wilson, 29, 347 Fairview St., Athens — misdemeanor marijuana possession.
BRASELTON
•Antwain Shamone Bonds, 39, 4937 Chestnut Mounty Cir., Flowery Branch — aggravated battery.
STATHAM
•Nestor Bravo, 26, 200 Kelli Dr., Athens — possession and use of drug-related objects, contempt of Superior Court, brake light violation and tag light violation.
•Haley Shay Willis, 22, 938 Century Oaks Dr., Winder — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and two counts of felony probation violation.
•Deonta Marshod Parks, 28, 86 Jennifer Cir., Hull — possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession, possession and use of drug-related objects, and crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.
•Daniale Kayla Nixon, 25, 86 Jennifer Cir., Hull — possession of methamphetamine.
WINDER
•Joshua Adam Spinks, 30, 869 Rock Oak Ln., Lawrenceville — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Brenda Lee Lancaster, 54, 234 Burson Ave. 19, Bogart — possession and use of drug-related objects and felony probation violation.
•Leroy Jackson, 64, 572 Peters St., Statham — felony terroristic threats and acts, simple assault and criminal trespass.
•Claudia Gonzalez Romero, 49, 204 Tanglewood Rd., Monroe — driving without a valid license and failure to obey a traffic control device.
•Angela Denise Iler, 50, 316 Carter Rd. 53, Auburn — panhandling.
•Cary Michael Keith, 50, 950 Oak Valley Rd., Dacula — public drunkenness.
•Jamion Kamal Chandler, 30, 315 Mary Alice Dr., Winder — two counts of felony interference with government property, two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), and loitering and prowling.
•Gregory William Mathis, 61, 120 Williamson St., Winder — burglary and theft by taking.
•Andrew Le’ander Mobley, 31, 177 Melinda Dr. 453, Winder — hold for other agency.
•Christine Elizabeth Hunter, 40, 243 Booth Rd., Statham — battery.
•Jennifer Leigh Cannell, 32, 896 Burson Maddox Rd., Winder — possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, public drunkenness, and drugs to be kept in original container.
•Craig Steven Granville, 60, homeless, Winder — public drunkenness, littering on public or private property or waters, and urban camping and improper use of public places.
•Wyatt Easton Miller, 25, 118 Scott Dr., Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor tampering with evidence and five counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Levi Brandon Tolbert, 28, 124 Hilltop Rd., Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Miracle Javonne Morrison, 29, 86 Elm St., Winder — affray (fighting).
•Lechateau R. Hamilton, 35, 180 Capitol Ave., Winder — affray (fighting).
•Stephanie Nichole Mosley, 41, 522 Peachtree Ridge Dr., Lawrenceville — hold for other agency.
GSP
•Brandon Cain Donner, 35, 236 Hidden Ct., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; speeding and open-container violation.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Joseph James Brown, 39, 300 Patrol Rd., Forsyth.
•Rodney Lee Mosley, 49, 90 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.