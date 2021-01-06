The following arrests around the county were reported Dec. 28 – Jan. 3 by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Kimberly Diane Stephens, 37, 1430 New Hope Church Rd., Loganville — possession of methamphetamine; possession of low THC oil; possession and use of drug-related objects; and two counts of crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.
•Christopher Wayne Stephens, 36, 1430 New Hope Church Rd., Loganville — possession of low THC oil.
•Joseph Duncan King, 22, 2282 Robin Ridge Dr., Dacula — driving under the influence of drugs and following too closely.
•Christian Lamar King, 25, homeless — identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person.
•Victor Honorio Vicente, 24, 357 Sanders Cir., Winder — driving without a valid license.
•Dexter O’Neal Blackwell, 45, 1870 Clifford Ct., Monroe — theft by taking – motor vehicle parts or accessories and first-degree criminal damage to property (business).
•Jason Lamont Howard, 26, 286 Apperson Dr. Apt. 23, Winder — misdemeanor marijuana possession and no insurance.
•Hubert Ben Martin, 62, 1681 Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Carlos Amadeo Sierra Acosta, 27, 2476 Verner Rd., Lawrenceville — driving without a valid license.
•Cassie Leann Meeks, 31, 275 Buena Vista Ct., Winder — financial transaction card fraud and identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person.
•Carole Ann Williams, 29, 201 Lucas Way, Statham — driving without a valid license and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Jorge Vasquez, 21, 271 East Wright St. 23, Winder — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Christopher Derrick Tyler, 34, 25 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — driving without a valid license, obscured or missing license plates and refusal to sign citation.
•Christopher Andrew Marlow, 29, 458 Callie Ln., Statham — driving without a valid license and hold for other agency.
•Lahn Benton Bryant, 28, 935 Vinings Dr., Winder — two counts of communication facility in the commission of a felony involving controlled substances and two counts of manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
•Amber Nicole Hopkins, 23, 90 Betts St., Winder — felony probation violation and contempt of Superior Court.
•Nicholas Shaun Rohrer, 21, 207 Rainey Brooke Dr., Winder — theft by taking and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation.
•Sung P. Park, 40, 3434 Suwanee Creek Rd., Suwanee — sexual battery.
•Christopher Michael Peppers, 41, 940 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Brittany Leigh Clarke, 33, 8771 Moss Hill Dr., Clairmont — felony probation violation.
•Steven Ranell Jones, 31, 239 Hidden Acres Rd., Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Pedro Matos-Fernandez, 32, 5909 Ranchester Dr., Houston, Texas — driving without a valid license and tag light violation.
•Tony Lamar Boone, 55, 124 Anita Dr., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Jevon Deneer Mitchell, 46, 608 Rockwell Church Rd. NW, Winder — driving without a valid license, misdemeanor marijuana possession, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and headlight violation.
•Zachary Ryan Gentry, 28, 167 Matthews School Rd., Winder — misdemeanor theft by deception, misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property, simple assault, criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Lisa Marie Weathers, 40, 910 Relaxed Way, Winder — two counts of hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and following too closely.
•Jacob Larry Powell, 29, 431 Argonne Rd. 5, Winder — battery, false imprisonment, simple assault and third-degree cruelty to children (less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery.
•June Alice Smith, 40, 495 Monroe Hwy., Bethlehem — simple battery, simple assault and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Eric Russell, 42, 2299 Greeson Rd., Statham — battery.
•Nathaly Sanchez, 32, 879 Kendall Park Dr., Winder — false report of a crime and unlawful conduct during 911 calls or otherwise contacts 911 and makes a false report.
•Brandon Charles Bell, 28, 367 East Midland Ave., Winder — simple battery and simple assault.
•Christopher Darrill Ruark, 36, 54 Steed Rd., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
•Victor Bradley Ponder, 28, 2235 Shadowood Dr. NW, Monroe — possession of methamphetamine.
•Crystal Ann McDaniel, 27, 497 Monroe Hwy., Bethlehem — driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane change and seat belts violation (adults).
•Amanda Saxon Boss, 34, 170 Williamsburg Way, Winder — disorderly conduct.
•Alexander Benjumea, 34, 424 Nicole Ct., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), improper lane change and violation of Hands-Free Georgia Act.
•Cory Lambert, 35, 258 Alcovy Walk Dr., Lawrenceville — misdemeanor marijuana possession and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Wesley Trenton Crenshaw, 19, 459 Fernwood Cir., Statham — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Jose A. Gonzalezfarfan, 54, 271 East Wright St. 43, Winder — driving without a valid license and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Davonte James Shivers, 22, 5693 Saint Thomas Dr., Lithonia — hold for other agency.
AUBURN
•Tina Nicole Jones, 28, 675 Windy Hill Rd. 5, Jefferson — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Michael Lawrence Nix Jr., 38, 576 Pendergrass Rd., Winder — driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and driving under the influence of drugs.
•Alfred Hampton Jr., 49, 198 Parks Mill Rd. 48, Auburn — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Windy Annette Valdez, 53, 247 Apalachee Church Rd., Auburn — theft by taking – motor vehicle.
STATHAM
•Ricky Vincent Allen, 65, 223 Baker St., Statham — driving under the influence of drugs, driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and failure to obey a stop sign.
•Nicholas Lee McDaniel, 28, 462 Wall Rd., Statham — felony probation violation.
•Jessica Ivy Ferguson, 38, 136 Arnold Rd. NE, Statham — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended or revoked license, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and child-support order violation.
•Jennifer Marie Baughcum, 33, 985 Winterville Rd. A, Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Colin Shakir Callahan, 19, 397 Rustwood Dr., Athens — possession and use of drug-related objects and manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
•Kolleen Wilson, 130 Roberts Rd., Athens — hold for other agency.
•Martika Nicole Jackson, 29, 187 Charles Ct., Winder — hold for other agency.
•Michael Dewayne Pattmon, 40, 139 Catalapa Dr., Athens — hold for other agency.
WINDER
•Ashton Stephon Johnson, 19, 476 Smith Mill Rd., Winder — possession and use or drug-related objects, misdemeanor marijuana possession and taillight violation.
•Kimberly Elaine Griffin, 31, 566 Mason Rd., Blairsville — misdemeanor theft of lost or mislaid property.
•Mario E. Chacon Chicas, 22, 1620 Purcell Rd. Lot 67, Lawrenceville — local misdemeanor arrest warrant.
•Jeffrey Scott Christensen, 56, 369 Searchlight Dr., Winder — sexual battery against a child under 16 and enticing a child for indecent purposes – felony.
•Robin Leona Porterfield, 52, 325 Rustwood Dr., Athens — disturbing the peace.
•Vontarious Marquezz Cook, 29, 186 Rivermist Ct., Bethlehem — public drunkenness.
•Donna Lynn Boone, 58, 124 Anita Dr., Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor probation violation and drugs to be kept in their original container.
•Michael Tyrone Williams, 56, 597 Sharon Dr., Lawrenceville — driving without a valid license and headlight violation.
•Alberto Pena-Rodriguez, 33, 108 Scott Dr., Winder — violation of limited driving permit.
•Cameron Blake Huff, 18, 260 Franklin Ct., Winder — furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age.
•Jarrett Wade Cooper, 18, 1173 Old Hog Mountain Rd., Hoschton — furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age.
•John Richard Gilstrap Jr., 33, 231 Jamie Ct., Winder — public drunkenness.
•Charles Logan Roper, 32, 170 Williamsburg Way, Winder — simple battery, simple assault and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Timotyh Joel Hough, 39, 646 Nonsuch Way, Winder — public drunkenness, reckless driving, criminal trespass, simple battery and two counts of simple assault.
GSP
•Victoria Faye Benson, 21, 3458 NC 39 Hwy. North, Louisburg, North Carolina — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; failure to report an accident with injury, death or damage; and following too closely.
•Valeria Lautte Teasley, 48, 300 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and seat belt violation (adults).
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Michael Raymond Peaco, 40, 1171 Eaglewood Dr., Statham — hold for other agency.
