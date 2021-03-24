The following arrests around the county March 15-21 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•James Curtis Smith, 36, 705 Spring Valley Rd. Lot 164, Athens — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; speeding in a construction zone and open-container violation.
•Cecil Levi Wood, 34, 62 Lois Kinney Rd., Statham — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving and improper lane change.
•Amari Shondell Daye, 22, 316 Carter Rd. 61, Auburn — burglary, battery, aggravated assault, felony interference with government property, loitering and prowling, criminal trespass, criminal attempt to commit a felony, felony probation violation and contempt of State Court.
•Nash Edford Key, 18, 807 Mulberry Rd., Winder — criminal trespass and contempt of State Court.
•Johnny Jason Weaver, 41, 5 34th St., Elljay — felony violation probation.
•Kingma James Thomas, 43, 502 Jones Rd., Statham — child support.
•Tiffany Rosana Worley, 33, 650 Miles Patrick Rd., Winder — theft by taking and criminal trespass.
•Ashley Nicole Powell, 33, 411 Plaza Dr. Apt. D, Monroe — felony probation violation.
•Jennifer Annmarie Evans, 38, 2621 The Falls Pkwy., Duluth — felony probation violation.
•Stephen Rush Styron, 38, 2200 Yager Creek Dr., Charlotte, North Carolina — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; possess with intent to or sell/deliver/distribute/display or provide a minor any drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; driving with a suspended or revoked license; two counts of drugs to be kept in original container; and driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
•Justin Alexander Robinson, 26, 1269 Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn — felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Richard Dorian Mitchell, 49, 211 Sandy Lane Ct., Jefferson — felony probation violation.
•Lechateau Royalell Hamilton, 35, 180 Capitol Ave., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Veronica Andriana Watkins, 24, 1051 Athens St., Jefferson — fleeing/attempting to elude police, driving with a suspended or revoked license and three counts of failure to obey a stop sign.
•Kayla Gayle Mcdougald, 29, 501 Wall Rd., Statham — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Breani Roya, 19, 264 Wood Ave. A, Winder — driving without a valid license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Travion Demario Butler, 31, 75 Marion Lay St. Apt. 2B, Winder — possession of methamphetamine.
•Mary Elizabeth Chambers, 39, 184 Creekwood Rd., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Mark Popovici, 50, 1054 Iron Wood Ct., Auburn — simple battery and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Ruben Fonseca Jr., 39, 1229 Alex Dr., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding in a construction zone.
•Zechariah Blake Phillips, 22, 1319 Crestview Rd., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Robert Morris Williams, 38, 1521 Pointe South Cir., Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; following too closely and violation of the Hands-free Georgia Act.
•Christopher Steven Canup, 32, 972 Atlanta Hwy. NW, Auburn — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Sirune Mary Sahagian, 53, 253 Thorn Brook Cir., Bethlehem — battery and criminal trespass.
•Evan Alexander Adams, 17, 3332 Birchwood Trail, Snellville — possession and use of drug-related objects; two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Jordon Miguel Andrews, 23, 835 Hiram Davis Rd., Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe).
•Jaki Jajuan Reed, 21, 1965 Paynes Point, Winder — disorderly conduct.
•Stephen Ray Conner, 17, 5000 Pilgrim Ln., Auburn — battery.
AUBURN
•Christopher Edwin Haney, 24, 833 Brandon Dr., Winder — theft by taking (motor vehicle); trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; and parole violation.
•Jennifer Marie Davis, 33, 2781 Hill Cir., Dacula — hold for other agency.
•Seth Vaughn Beaty, 29, 127 Mountain Dr. East, Dawsonville — possession of a methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, second-degree forgery (makes, alters or possesses any writing, other than a check) and expired license plate.
STATHAM
•Amanda Lynn Scarbrough, 41, 1019 River Bluff Dr., Winder — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, two counts of felony violation probation and adult seat belt violation.
•Courtney Rayann Wright, 30, 132 Mears St., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Antoinette Sellers, 24, 10328 State Hwy. 21 South, Fort Deposit, Alabama — driving with a suspended or revoked license, misdemeanor marijuana possession and taillight violation.
•Camisha Lashay Johnson, 23, 114 Rotary St., Montgomery, Alabama — felony theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Keisha Lashay Barnett, 25, 1884 Broad St., Statham — criminal trespass and party to a crime.
•Rhonda Lee Hutchins, 34, 1645 East Broad St., Statham — burglary, criminal trespass and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
WINDER
•Jordyn Nicole Fairchild, 20, 471 Jasmine Dr., Winder — battery and simple battery.
•Christopher Dewyne Cannon, 38, 560 Miles Patrick Rd., Winder — theft by taking and criminal trespass.
•Leroy Jason Locke, 43, 241 Lynn Rd., Bethlehem — theft by taking and criminal trespass.
•Richard Keith Summer, 51, 3282 Dixieland Farm Rd., Gainesville — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Christopher Eugene Jackson, 32, 33 Village Ct. 132, Winder — criminal trespass.
•Michael Steve Morris, 70, 208 Magnolia Dr., Winder — felony theft by deception and false statements and writings, concealment of facts.
•Samantha Grace Holtzclaw, 39, 220 Capitol Ave., Winder — battery, false imprisonment, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, obstruction/interference with driver’s view or control, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Barry Donel Bates, 65, 420 Lokey’s Ridge Rd., Bethlehem — possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects and felony probation violation.
•Kemar R. Thomas, 32, 73 Twin Lakes Rd. A, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Lamont Detour Jackson, 45, 467 Smith Mill Rd., Winder — theft by taking, misdemeanor tampering with evidence, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Donald Eugene Abernathy, 38, 952 Dogwood Trail, Winder — two counts of sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs; possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug-related objects; and drugs to be kept in original container.
•Candice Marie Landsberg, 39, 248 Farlow Dr., Winder — simple battery.
•Jordon Lynn Bagwell, 24, 405 Breanna Ct., Auburn — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and criminal trespass.
•Dylan Charles Ashley, 21, 205 Griffith St. North, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Corey Smith Jenkins, 48, 203 East 5th Ave., Winder — battery and false imprisonment.
•Rufus Morrow, 64, 1685 Atlanta Hwy. SE 14, Statham — theft of lost or mislaid property.
•Antonio Marzell Nelson, 45, 2314 Katie Ann Ln., Dacula — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•William Edward Collins, 33, 346 Fairview Ct., Winder — theft by receiving stolen property.
•Jonathan Kofi Hoyt Jones, 28, 346 Fairview Ct., Winder — theft by receiving stolen property.
GSP
•Francisco Martinez, 43, 1235 Stephenson Rd., Lithonia — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Randi Lonon Perez, 35, 4800 Hwy. 83, Good Hope.
