The following recent arrests were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the
Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments:
AUBURN
•Jaysen Robert Peeples, 41, 278 Englewood Rd., Winder — possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Travis Paul Remmert, 26, 4257 Trotters Ln., Auburn — hold for other agency.
•Triston Dean Spiker, 23, 320 Wyngate Rd., Auburn — first-degree forgery.
BCSO
•Nicholas Austin Dempsey, 26, 95 Darcee Ct., Lawrenceville — kidnapping a minor, third-degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault, and exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elderly persons and residents (felony).
•Dakota Nicole Floyd, 23, 78 Pleasant Hill Church Rd. NE, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Donald Dean Anderson, 28, 3345 North Sharon Church Rd., Loganville — DUI-alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Frantz Rashaun Blake, 25, 3345 North Sharon Church Rd., Loganville — use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; theft by receiving stolen property; possession and use of drug-related objects; manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance; and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•David James Allsup, 52, 243 East May St., Winder — failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/providing false information (two counts) and felony probation violation.
•Keith Allen Harold Jones, 38, 124 High St. SE B, Gainesville — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Carrie Bredahl, 37, 320 Hwy. 211, Winder — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and brake light violation.
•Joseph Spencer Gembecki, 43, 333 Junction Ct., Winder — terroristic threats and acts (felony).
•Geovanny Linares, 18, 512 Northside Dr. 7, Gainesville — cruelty to animals.
•Lesley Gene Knox, 19, 1525 Farmington Way, Apt. 819, Winder — simple assault and aggravated assault.
•Marshall Luke Price, 37, 6201 River Run Cir., Gainesville — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Armida Gutierrez, 43, 1112 Summer Chase Dr., Auburn — driving without a valid license.
•Casey Thomas Price, 36, 109 Quail Valley Rd. B, Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Billy Edward Bonner, 35, 2946 Etchinson Rd., Loganville — felony probation violation.
•Rogelio Colmerares-Ramirez, 25, 185 Pine Valley Rd., Lawrenceville — driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Justin Lawrence Jernigan, 35, 561 Saddle Ridge Dr., Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Hubert Ben Martin, 61, 1681 Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Matthew Allen Birman, 28, 550 Saddle Ridge Dr., Bethlehem — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
•Jarvarius Demetrick Floyd, 24, 95 Mills Landing Dr., Covington — driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
•Paul Tyrus McGill, 78, 2119 Dooley Town Rd. A, Statham — suspension of utilities.
•Donna Rae Scott, 56, 506 Vinemont Way, Auburn — battery.
•La’torrance Terrell Moss, 40, unknown address — hold for other agency.
•Telelesh G. Yigzaw, 42, 1810 Vineyward Way, Gainesville — felony theft by shoplifting.
•Stephanie Yonette Rooker, 38, 1271 Carl Davis Rd., Monroe — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Christina Michelle Bishop, 35, 271 Natchez Cir., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Travis Bernardo Yearby, 32, 130 Joe Carey Rd., Winterville — misdemeanor possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and driving an unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle.
•Roosevelt D. Grant, 42, 1124 Ravenwood Dr., Bethlehem — DUI-alcohol (less safe), speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Nathaniel John Clack, 24, 118 Scott Dr., Winder — false imprisonment and simple battery.
•Ricky Andrea Haywood, 55, 1810 Vineyard Way, Gainesville — felony theft by shoplifting.
•Thomas J. Jarrett, 37, 4885 Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce — criminal trespass.
•Ramon Doral Taylor, 27, 6452 Freedom Dr., Glen Burnie, Md. — criminal trespass (damage or interference with property), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.
•Katelyn Clare Lee, 23, 282 Russell Road North, Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
BRASELTON
•Andrew Allen Seymour, 18, 5936 Peacock Ln., Hoschton — theft by taking.
STATHAM
•Katharine Louise Bowman, 49, 434 Blueberry Ln., Winder — felony probation violation.
WINDER
•Breani Roya, 18, 264 Wood Ave. A, Winder — disorderly conduct, simple battery and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Tyson Cordirious Johnson, 33, 61 North Williamson St., Winder — kidnapping, simple battery, third-degree cruelty to children (two counts), interference with government property-felony, public indecency and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers – misdemeanor.
•Jenny Lynn Stephens, 40, 354 Sanders Cir., Winder — disorderly conduct and battery.
•Robby Chadwick Stephens, 21, 1310 Manning Way, Monroe — disorderly conduct.
•William Heath Hicks, 43, 101 Booth Rd., Statham — disorderly conduct and felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Reynolds Dakota Henson, 25, 93 North Center St. B, Winder — aggravated assault and reckless conduct.
•Bruce Wendell Butler, 57, 128 Campbell St., Winder — simple battery.
•Crystal Shannon Brooks, 38, 2135 Kirkland Dr., Statham — DUI-alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Robin Kim Parks, 34, 31 Amherst Dr., Winder — battery.
•Johnnie Calvin Wilcox, 55, 2360 West Broad St., Athens — first-degree arson, reckless conduct and criminal trespass.
•Najheir G. Brown, 21, 309 North Broad St. 7, Winder — loitering and prowling and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Ryan Anthony Hunt, 34, 1858 Long St., Snellville — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Kevin Jamal Green, 29, 5346 Whitmire Dr., Gainesville — possession of methamphetamine.
•Maurio Vinson, 36, 1045 Gratis Rd. NW, Monroe — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, first-degree forgery and second-degree forgery.
•Joshua Ray Phillips, 23, 461 New Hope Rd., Lawrenceville — hold for other agency.
•Chelsea Lynn Hammond, 29, 1065 Crystal Water Dr., Lawrenceville — hit and run: duty of driver to stop at return to the scene of an accident, DUI-drugs, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs, and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Patricia Walton, 72, 113 Williamson St., Winder — disorderly conduct and simple assault.
•Crystal Jo Cook, 34, 3405 Mike Padgett Hwy., Augusta — public drunkenness and public indecency.
•Monica Sharee Battle, 34, 237 Wood Ave. 4, Winder — disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
•Tonya Rochelle Smith, 52, 268 Griffith St. North, Winder — disorderly conduct.
•Petina Michelle Smith, 50, 244 Scott Cir., Winder — disorderly conduct.
•Sara Rose Burrill, 33, 1728 Cannonball Ct., Lawrenceville — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Edward Eugene Clay, 23, 75 South Broad St., Winder — criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (two counts).
•Dennis James Showalter, 45, 621 Nonsuch Way, Winder — improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, no insurance, no license plate and brake light violation.
•Jessica Denise Moon, 42, 38 Village Ct., Winder — aggravated battery.
•Gregory Allen Bills, 51, 21 Windsor Dr., Winder — simple battery.
