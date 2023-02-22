The following individuals were recently arrested by the Auburn Police Department:
•Kyle Alexander Zahm, 26, Main Street, Apt. B, Auburn, warrant arrest. Zahm was picked up at the Hall County Detention Center on an active warrant.
•Phillip Dwain Carter, 41, Main Street, Lot 11, Auburn, warrant arrest. Carter was picked up at his home on a warrant out of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
•Marcos Sanchez, 23, Fellowship Road, Tucker, no valid driver’s license; previously surrendered and no brake lights or wrong turn signals. Sanchez was arrested during a traffic stop on Ethridge Road.
•Edilberto Lozada Ramos, 50, Parks Mill Road, Apt. 8, Auburn, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and taillight/lenses required. Ramos was arrested during a traffic stop on County Line-Auburn Road at Parks Mill Road.
•Nickey Vorasith, 36, Carter Road, Lot 11, Auburn, warrant arrest. Vorasith was arrested at her home.
•James Ryan Williams, 41, Trelawney Bend, Covington, warrant arrest. Williams was picked up from a Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
•Andrew Jeremiah Dean, 32, Willowgate Way, Auburn, warrant arrest. Dean was taken into custody at his residence.
•Russell Purcell, 53, Carla Court, Lawrenceville, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing law enforcement officers and trailer tags registration violation. Purcell was arrested during a traffic stop on Ridgeview Drive.
The following incidents were among those that the APD recently responded to:
• Criminal trespass at a Wynfield Court residence, where a woman reported an employee of a tree service who was at her next-door neighbor’s doing some work hit her privacy fence causing minor damage to a portion of her fence.
• Interference with custody at a Creekside Bluff Way residence. The male complainant stated he came to pick up his daughter and the child’s mother was not home and she tried to tell her father not to give the child to the complainant.
• Damage to property on Carter Road, where a city-owned water meter was damaged when someone ran over it.
• A man was issued citations for driving on a suspended driver’s license, operating a vehicle with no valid insurance and operating a vehicle with an expired tag during a traffic stop on Atlanta Hwy.
• Property maintenance violation was reported at a Parks Mill Road home, where excessive debris was located on the back deck.
• Junked vehicle citation issued at a Parks Mill Road home.
• A citation was issued to a man for consuming alcohol inside a business not licensed for consumption when an officer responded to the Marathon Convenience Store on Atlanta Highway. The man appeared to be intoxicated and was advised not to drive, but a short time later the same officer witnessed the man driving at a high rate of speed on Atlanta Highway. When the officer attempted to perform a traffic stop the man fled onto Hill’s Shop Road. The officer lost contact with the man’s vehicle. Warrants on the man were obtained for fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, speeding (100 mph in a 45-mph zone), passing in a no passing zone and headlights required.
• Authorization land disturbance permit, failure to remove tree debris and illegal dumping was reported on Hill’s Shop Road, where a city employee reported a large amount of mud in the roadway was causing issues for the businesses in the area.
• Property maintenance and occupancy limitations were reported on 4th Avenue, where 10 people were living in a two-bedroom, 900 sq. ft. duplex.
• Criminal trespass on Carter Road, where a family evicted days ago were criminally trespassed from the property.
