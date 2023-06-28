The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to the following incidents:
• DUI-drugs; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; starburst windshield; sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs; tampering with evidence-felony; possession and use of drug related objects; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers June 19 at 84 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder, where a U-Haul deputies had a be on the lookout request for was located at a convenience store on E Midland Ave.
• Cruelty to children-3rd degree at 412 Nicole Ct., Winder, where a man physically and verbally attacked his juvenile son.
• Fleeing or attempting to elude police; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; probation violation; possession and use of drug related objects; DUI-drugs; reckless driving; speeding; failure to obey traffic control device; use of multi-beam lighting June 19 at Hwy. 211 NW/ Lec Stone Rd., Hoschton, where a woman initiated a vehicle pursuit during a traffic stop.
• Fleeing/attempting to elude police; speeding; reckless driving; driving without a valid license June 18at University Pkwy. /Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a woman initiated a vehicle pursuit during a traffic stop.
• DUI-alcohol; improper lane change June 16 at Roxey Maxey Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults; cruelty to children; battery-Family Violence; simple battery-Family Violence; simple assault-Family Violence June 19 at 1426 Water Wheel Dr., Bethlehem, where a woman became aggressive with her disabled husband by hitting him with a liquor bottle.
• Criminal trespass-unlawful entry June 15 at 1223 Finch Rd., Winder, where a man entered the residence of his ex-wife without permission.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; improper lane change June 18 at University Pkwy. /Harrison Mill Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Pedestrian Under the Influence (PUI) June 18 at 558 Rockwell Church Rd., Winder, where an intoxicated man was walking on the roadway.
• Hit and run; improper lane change June 18 at Gainesville Hwy./Cedar Valley Trail., Winder, where a woman was rear-ended by a pickup truck that continued down the highway after the collision. The suspect was later identified and arrested.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; improper lane change June 18 at Loganville Hwy./Exchange Blvd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Kidnapping: false imprisonment at Austin Rd./Lackey Rd., Winder, where a man refused to let his girlfriend out of his truck.
• DUI-under age 21 June 15 at 661 Hog Mountain Rd., Winder, where two teens wrecked a golf cart while golfing.
• DUI-alcohol; improper lane change; consumption of alcoholic beverage in passenger area June 15 at University Pkwy. /Kilcrease Rd., Auburn, where a traffic accident with injuries occurred.
• Financial transaction card theft: theft by taking June 30 at 293 Foxdale Ct., Winder, where a woman’s debit card was activated by someone and money taken from her account.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; improper stopping on roadway June 17 at Loganville Hwy./Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem, where a driver was found asleep at the wheel.
• Loitering and prowling June 19 761 Evergreen Dr., Winder, where a man was reported to be walking around a neighborhood, looking under door mats and attempting to open doors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.