The following incidents were recently reported by the Auburn Police Department and code enforcement:
• Property maintenance; conditions constituting a nuisance April 19 at 1628 Betts Creek Dr., Auburn, where an abandoned mobile home vandalized by teenagers and remains out compliance for several years.
• Criminal trespass April 17 at 488 Glen Terrace Rd., where a man reported his mailbox damaged by a company he hired to mow his lawn.
• Property maintenance April 18 at 20 Carter Rd., where a resident had a yard sale and was leaving the items out until the next weekend for another sale.
• Possession of methamphetamine; warrant arrest; no tag April 19 at Atlanta Hwy./County Line-Auburn Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted and the passenger of the vehicle had an active warrant and was in possession of illegal drugs.
• Warrant arrest April 19 at Atlanta Hwy., where a man wanted out of Auburn was taken to Barrow County Detention Center and later transferred to Gwinnett Detention Center.
