The following arrests and incidents were recently reported by Auburn PD:
ARRESTS
ARRESTS
• Jerome Johnson, 59, 3555 Hazy Ct., Decatur – warrant arrest
• Andrez Delgado Enriquez, 43, 395 Springlake Dr., Lawrenceville – no license
INCIDENTS
• Interference with government property Feb. 21 at 19 College Street, Auburn, where a mailbox was damaged.
• On Feb. 24, Public works employees reported water meter damage at 530 Mt. Moriah Rd, where the meter box, meter lid, transmitter box and meter itself were all broken beyond repair.
• Citation issued March 1 for a commercial vehicle parking in residential area at a home on Wynfield Court.
• No insurance; operating vehicle without valid tag March 3 at Union Grove Church Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted
• Arrest warrant March 3 at Mt. Moriah Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• No insurance; operating vehicle without valid tag March 6 on Atlanta Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft by taking less than $500 March 7 at 103 Dogwood Lane, where a woman moving out of town reported some of her belongings missing and appeared to have been gone through.
• A man reported his identify was stolen after he tried to get insurance on his vehicle and was told he already had an insurance policy out of Miami, Fla.
