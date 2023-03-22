The following incidents were recently eported by the Auburn Police Department:
• Miscellaneous incident March 13 at Wages Road, where a deer was hit by a vehicle.
• Speeding; possession of marijuana less than 1 oz; no license on person March 13 at Mt. Moriah Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Warrant arrest March 14 at County Line-Auburn Rd./Parks Mill Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted on a man with an active warrant.
• Probation violation March 16 at 1361 4th Avenue, where a man was sentenced to 10 days in Gwinnett County Jail.
• Abandoned junk, non-operating vehicles impounded March 16 at Browns Bridge Rd. and 6th St., where a vehicle was parked partially in the roadway obstructing traffic.
• Prisoner transport March 16 at 1361 4th Ave, where an inmate was transported form Barrow County to Gwinnett.
• Criminal trespass March 14 at 316 Carter Rd., where a woman said she noticed damage to the door of her trailer and that it appears someone was prying with a tool to gain entry into her residence, however she said noting was missing and she didn’t believe anyone got inside her trailer.
