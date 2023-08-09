The following incidents were recently reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
• Battery-Family Violence July 31 at 839 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a mother and daughter were in an argument while in a moving vehicle and the daughter pulled a chunk of her mother’s hair out and punched her in the head.
• Burglary-forced entry; criminal trespass; theft by taking Aug. 7 a 676 Apalachee Ridge Rd., Auburn, where a woman broke into her father’s house while he was incarcerated and stole several items without his permission.
• Aggravated assault; terroristic threats and acts; battery-Family Violence; criminal trespass Aug. 3 at 676 Apalachee Ridge Rd., Auburn, where a man drove towards his wife in a truck with expressed intent to strike her, threatened to kill her and grabbed her in a chokehold during an argument. He also took her glasses to prevent her from being able to see and chased her through the woods on foot.
• Possession of methamphetamine; interference with government property; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; disorderly conduct Aug. 3 at 925 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a man screamed profanities and racial slurs to two black males at a gas station and threatened to shoot and fight them. The man also was seen throwing what was later discovered to be methamphetamine under a vehicle when he was approached my police. He became irate while being placed under arrest, kicking the door of the patrol vehicle and banging his head on the glass partition while screaming profanities and making suicidal comments to law enforcement officers.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; driving without a valid license; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age July 29 at 334 Rockwell Church Rd., Winder, where a motorcyclist sustained several injuries after he crashed in front of the entrance to an elementary school.
• Improper lane change; hit and run; fail to report accident with injury, death or damage Aug. 6 at 675 Smith Mill Road, Winder, where a man drove his truck off the roadway, ran through a fence in a cow pasture and then exited the pasture by running over a metal fence post and wire to flee the scene.
• Criminal trespass (Family Violence) – damage of $500 or less July 31 at 1369 Beringer Dr., Hoschton, where a man damaged his father’s property during a dispute, threw a metal coffee cup at a wall, damaging it, and broke two wooden plates into pieces. He then walked outside and hit his father’s lawn mower with an axe.
• Public drunk Aug. 2 at Bankhead Hwy./ East Ave., Winder, where an intoxicated man was in the roadway.
• Terroristic threats and acts, simple assault-Family Violence; criminal trespass Aug. 2 at 270 Hidden Acres Rd., Winder, where a woman locked herself in her bathroom while her boyfriend was beating on the door threatening to kill her and threatened that if she tried to leave he would burn down her house with her and her dogs inside. He later took a rock and began intentionally scratching the hood of her car. After being arrested and while in route to the jail, the man told the officer that when he got out of jail he was going to kill her and “cut her up into little pieces,” according to the police report.
• Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; drugs to be kept in original container; DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; speeding; improper lane change Aug. 4 at University Parkway/Craft Road, Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Simple battery-Family Violence; criminal trespass (Family Violence) – damage of $500 or less; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; terroristic threats July 22 at 1643 Hardigree Rd., Winder, where a man reported his stepson came into his house, began banging on his bedroom door making threats to he and his wife.
• Battery July 20 at 2228 Rat Kinney Rd., Statham, where a man living in a camper on the back of his cousin’s property reportedly came up and hit him for no reason.
• Public indecency July 20 at 312 Knightsbridge Ln., Winder, where a man reportedly came out of his residence naked.
• Criminal trespass (Family Violence) July 17 at 7 Woodland Rd., Auburn, where a woman with mental problems kicked a hole in the wall of her mother’s home.
• Public indecency: public drunk July 20 at 16 Quail Ct., Winder, where a woman reported a naked female showed up on her front porch ringing the doorbell and yelling for help.
• Driving while license suspended; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of methamphetamine July 22 at Lakeview Dr./Parks Mill Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
