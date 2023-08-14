The following incidents were recently reported by the Winder Police Department:
• Hold for other agency; giving false name, address of birthdate to law enforcement officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers Aug. 3 at W Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted on a man with an active warrant.
• Public drunkenness: disturbing the peace Aug. 3 at 248 James Albert Johnson Ave., where a man was violently trying to enter a residence by banging on the door and turning the door knob.
• Hit and run Aug. 3 at 10 E May St., where a vehicle failed to stop after it struck another vehicle while turning left from N Broad Street onto E May Street
• Hit and run with non-serious injury and/or damage Aug. 3 at Savannah St., where a car accident occurred.
• Using telephone for obscene, threatening or harassing purposes Aug. 2 at 1068 Sutherland Dr., where a woman reported another female sent her several messages through a number-generating app, which said, “watch your back,” “your family is next,” “hold your baby tight, say bye to everything” and “you’re going to pay.”
• Criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) Aug. 2 at 315 N Broad St., where a business owner reported a light pole at the back of his office building had been hit, the light was broken out and the pole was against the gutter.
• Hold for other agency Aug. 3 at W Midland Ave., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of cocaine; marijuana possession; taillights required Aug. 3 at E New St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Aggressive driving; reckless driving; following too closely; stalking (Family Violence); stalking; no horn/improper use of horn; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; failure to exercise due care; theft by taking-motor vehicle Aug. 3 at 652 Barrow Park Dr., where a woman was arrested for following her boyfriend’s pickup truck with an intent to harass and intimidate he and three other passengers with him by excessively blowing the horn, following too closely and with disregard to their safety.
• Driving while license suspended or revoked; driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle Aug. 4 at S Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft by taking-motor vehicle Aug. 4 at 71 Marion Lay St., where a woman reported a friend, she let borrow her car and failed to return it.
• Driving while license suspended Aug. 4 at 7 S Center St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass Aug. 5 at 93 E ay St., where a person was at a location that had previously been trespassed.
• Driving without a valid license; Hands-Free Georgia Act Aug. 5 at 43 S Broad ST., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant serviced Aug. 5 at 481 E Broad St.
• Financial transaction card theft July 28 at 332 Ashley Ct., where a woman reported receiving packages at her front door she didn’t order and 15 charges to her debit card she didn’t make totaling $7,961.
• Hit and run Aug. 5 at 429 Loganville Hwy., where a man reported damage to his vehicle while parked in a parking lot.
• Simple assault; criminal damage to property (2) Aug. 5 at 185 E New St., where two men threatened another man while holding a pipe handle to car a car jack and damaged a garage door by striking with furniture hand trucks.
• Hit and run; following too closely Aug. 5 at W May ST., where a woman reported she was rear-ended by a U-Haul truck while at a red light at the intersection of W May Street and Horton Street. The truck drove off without exchanging any information.
• Driving while license suspended; DUI-alcohol Aug. 6 at 179 W Athens ST., where two suspicious vehicles were observed parked in a parking lot.
• Operator of moped must have a helmet; underage moped operator on roadway; possession and use of drug-related objects; marijuana possession Aug. 6 at 175. Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Damage to property Aig. 6 at 162 Capitol Ave., where a woman reported her vehicle damaged.
• Battery; cruelty to children Aug. 6 at 71 Marion Lay St., where a woman reported being punched in the face multiple times while children were present.
• Kidnapping; battery-Family Vuilence; aggravated assault; theft by taking; terroristic threats; minor purchasing, attempting to purchase or possessing tobacco or vapor products; false imprisonment; simple assault-Family Vilence Aug. 6 at 297 3rd Ave., where a couple was in a physical altercation involving the male picking the female up and carrying her out of her residence against her will and dragging her through the yard and forcing her into his vehicle. While attempting to escape from the car, the male held the female down and used clothing to tie up her feet and began choking her with his hands while using his body weight to hold her down. The female managed to lock herself inside the car and the male attempted to break the car window with a rock, which he threatened to beat her with. The female unlocked the door and the man pulled her out of the vehicle and sped off from the scene. He was later located and taken into custody.
• Simple battery-Family Violence; disorderly conduct Aug. 7 at 124 Duke St., where a domestic dispute occurred involving a man becoming physical with his wife.
• Theft by taking Aug. 7 at 138 W Sweetwater Trail, where two rolls of ¾ copper pipe were stolen from parked trucks at the City of Winder’s utilities complex.
• Forgery-4th degree Aug. 2 at 523 Belaire Dr., where a woman reported fraudulent activity from her checking account.
• Battery Aug. 3 at 263 E May St., where the director of a care facility reported an abuse incident that occurred with a previous nursing assistant and an elderly resident.
• Criminal trespass; interference with government property Aug. 7 at 22 Lee St., where a government vehicle was damaged.
• Simple battery Aug. 5 at 263 E May St., where an assault was reported at a care facility involving two residents.
• Aggravated stalking; stalking Aug. 7 at 201 W Athens St., where a woman reported receiving harassing messages from an unknown individual via Facebook.
• Simple battery-Family Violence; violation of a Family Violence Order Aug. 8 at 252 Turtle Creek Dr., where a mother reported her mentally ill daughter was banging her head on the wall and throwing things.
• Marijuana possession of less than 1 oz Aug. 8 at 141 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Financial transaction card theft Aug. 7 at 263 E May ST., where a care facility director reported a resident believed someone was spending her money.
• Terroristic threats and acts Aug. 9 at 81 Clifton Dr., where a group of people reported being threatened by a man who they overheard was trying to extort money from other people.
• Damage to property Aug. 6 at 152 Williamsburg Way, where a tree fell on a home.
• Damage to property Aug. 9 at 12 Oak St., where a vehicle was reported damaged while parked in a driveway overnight.
• Hold for other agency; forgery-3rd degree Aug. 9 at 4 Mimosa St., where a female attempted to cash a fraudulent check.
