The following are incidents recently reported by the Winder Police Department:
• Criminal trespass June 15 at E Midland. Ave., where some road signs were damaged.
• Driving without valid license June 15 at 186 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Failure to obey stop sign; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. June 15 at E Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass June 15 at 46 W May St., where a restaurant manager reported a man who had been criminally trespassed returned to the location.
• Arrest warrant (2) June 15 at 26 E Wright St., where a domestic dispute was reported.
• Driving permit holder driving without class C or higher licensed driver aged 21 or older in vehicle June 16 at 141 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Arrest warrant June 16 at 125 E Midland Ave., where a man with an active warrant for a hit and run was located.
• Use of multibeam lighting equipment/failure to dim headlights when approaching oncoming vehicle; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects June 16 at 203 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended; broken brake light June 16 at 95 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Criminal trespass June 16 at 18 Marion Lay St., where a woman reported her back screen door on her residence was ripped open and the glass was falling out.
• Driving while license suspended; brake lights requirements June 16 at 220 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Arrest warrant: willful obstruction of law enforcement officers June 16 at 176 Capitol Ave., where a man with an active warrant was located.
• Arrest warrant June 17 at 59 W May St., where a man with an active warrant was located at a gas station.
• Arrest warrant June 17 at 125 E Midland Ave., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Battery-Family Violence; criminal trespass June 17 at 9 Richardson St., where a married couple were in a physical altercation and the wife was determined as the aggressor.
• DUI-alcohol; improper lane change June 18 at N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Arrest warrant June 18 at 317 Georgia Ave., where a refusal to leave was reported involving a man with an active warrant.
• Criminal trespass (Family Violence) June 18 at a man reported a female damaged his car and left the scene.
• Duty upon striking an unattended vehicle June 18 at 8 N Broad St., where a man reported that while he was inside a restaurant, an unknown person backed their vehicle into his vehicle and left the scene.
• Striking fixed object June 19 at 102 N Broad St., where a woman reported the outer bottom door on an ATM machine was open and appeared to have been damaged.
• Driving while license suspended June 19 at 140 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Damage to property June 19 at 839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem, where a woman reported her car damaged.
• Hold for other agency June 20 at 141 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Criminal damage to property (private property); reckless conduct June 20 at 367 Miles Patrick Rd., where a man reported someone shot out his window while parked in his driveway.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft of felony; theft by taking — articles from motor vehicle; financial transaction card theft June 20 at 775 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem, where a woman reported items missing out of their vehicle in a hotel parking lt.
• Arrest warrant June 20 at 625 Jefferson Hwy., where a welfare check was requested on a man with an active warrant who left the hospital without being discharged and still had an IV in his arm.
• Theft by taking June 20 at 839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem, where a man reported a package missing that was delivered to his home.
