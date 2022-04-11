The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to:
•suspicious person on Poole Cir., where a man was on property he was not supposed to be on.
•missing person from an Autry Rd. residence, where a woman reported her daughter missing.
•identity fraud at a Johns Bluff residence, where a woman reported her driver’s license number and Social Security number may have been compromised.
•criminal trespass on Carter Rd., where a property manager requested to have an individual criminally trespassed from the property.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Atlanta Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant arrest on Mount Moriah Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•found/recovered property on Glen Terrace Rd., where a man reported finding an open pocket knife on his rocking chair beside his front door. He said he didn’t know who the pocket knife belonged to, but he heard his dog barking around 2-3 a.m. before the knife was found later in the morning.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and failure to stop at a stop/yield sign on 6th St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•property maintenance violation and customary home occupations (business) issues on Trotters Ln., where a man is reportedly running and metal and junk scrapping business at his home.
•identity fraud at a Moriah Way residence, where a man reported being the victim of a phishing-type scam.
•no insurance on Auburn Station Dr., where a traffic stop was conducted.
