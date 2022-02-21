The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to:
•prisoner transport from Walmart, Atlanta Hwy., Winder, to the Gwinnett County Detention Center.
•warrant arrest at the Barrow County Jail, Winder, where a man was picked up on an outstanding warrant and transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.
•damage to personal property at Ingles, Atlanta Hwy., where a man reported his vehicle had been damaged while he was inside the store.
•damage to property at CVS, Atlanta Hwy., where an employee reported graffiti had been written on an outside wall.
•no insurance, driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked and registration and license required on Hills Shop Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist medical unit at a Wyngate Rd. residence, where an unconscious person was inside a vehicle parked on the roadway.
