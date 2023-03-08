The following individuals were recently arrested by the Auburn Police Department:
• Jerome Johnson, 59, Hazy Court, Decatur, warrant arrest. Johnson was picked up at the Barrow County Detention Center.
• Andres Delgado Enriquez, 43, Spring Lake Drive, Lawrenceville, no valid driver’s license/previously surrendered. Enriquez was arrested during a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway at Hill Shop Road.
The following recent incidents were among those that the APD responded to:
• A city water meter was reportedly damaged at a Mount Moriah Road home.
• Interference with government property was reported at the U.S. Post Office, College Street, where the mailbox was damaged.
