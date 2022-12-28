The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office recently reported the following incidents:
Battery Dec. 11 at 278 Kilcrease Rd, Auburn, where a man punched a woman, causing her to fall to the ground.
DUI-alcohol; hit and run; hit and run with nonserious injury and/or damage; reckless driving; following too closely Dec. 12 at University Pkwy. / Carl Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem, where a man was rear ended by another vehicle.
Driving while license suspended Dec. 14 at Tom Miller Rd./Patrick Mill Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
Theft of service Dec. 14 at 520 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem, where a restaurant employee ordered food with. His friends and didn’t pay for the meal.
Driving while license suspended; speeding; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. Dec.14 at University Parkway/Christmas Ave., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
Possession of methamphetamine; fleeing/attempting to elude police; possession and use of drug related objects; driving while license suspended of revoked; reckless driving; failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping; arrest warrant; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer Dec. 12 at Cedar Creek Rd/Cedar Creek Dr., Winder, where a shooting was reported, which led to a vehicle pursuit.
Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; probation violation; hold for other agency Dec. 13 at 457 Maple Park Dr., Winder, where an arrest warrant was serviced.
Possession and use of drug related objects; arrest warrant-felony; arrest warrant-misdemeanor; hold for other agency Dec. 13 at 152 Wisteria Dr., Winder, where an arrest warrant was serviced.
DUI-under age 21; reckless driving; driving while license suspended; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; furnishing, purchasing, of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; improper lane change Dec. 17 at University Pkwy. / Harry McCarty Rd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
Aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer; terroristic threats and acts Dec. 18 at 134 Cedar Creek Dr., Winder, where a man shot gunfire when police were attempting to serve him an arrest warrant.
Improper lane change; driving while license suspended Dec 19 at Jackson Trail Rd./Hog Mountain Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
Knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration; no insurance; license to be displayed upon demand of law enforcement officer Dec. 18 at 113 S Broad St., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
DUI-alcohol; improper lane change; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area Dec. 16 at Kennedy-Sells Rd./ Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Auburn, where a vehicle accident occurred.
Possession of a Schedule I Controlled substance; probation violation; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area Dec. 16 at Argonne Rd./Corinth Church Rd., Winder, where a license plate reading camera (Flock) was received for vehicle being driven by a wanted man.
Reckless conduct; improper parking, standing or stopping on highway; failure to register vehicle; failure to secure load Dec. 16 at Atlanta Hwy. SE/Hardigree Rd., Winder, where a trailer broke off a truck and was left in the middle of the roadway, causing a vehicle accident.
DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverages in passenger area; hold for other agency Dec. 18 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
DUI-under age 21; reckless driving; furnishing, purchasing, of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; improper lane change Dec. 17 at University Pkwy. /Christmas Ave., Bethlehem, where a traffic investigation was conducted.
Criminal trespass (Family Violence) Dec. 17 at 654 Sleeping Meadow Lane, Bethlehem, where a man broke several dishes during a domestic dispute.
Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; hold for other agency Dec. 17 at Thurmond Rd./Greeson Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted
Driving while license suspended; hold for other agency Dec. 17 at Hwy. 211/Mayfair Way, Winder, where at traffic stop was conducted.
Possession of methamphetamine; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; failure to appear; hold for other agency Dec. 17 at 752 Christmas Ave., Bethlehem, where a vehicle was found parked at a convenient store and its owner was known to have active warrants.
