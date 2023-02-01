The Winder Police Department recently responded to the following incidents:
• Possession of methamphetamine possession and use of drug related objects Jan. 19 at 243 May St., where police observed a running vehicle parked at a closed business.
• Knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration Jan. 19 at Horton St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration Jan. 19 at E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Aggravated assault; battery-Family Violence; simple assault-Family Violence; violation of Family Violence Order Jan. 19 at 1506 Box Cir., where a man who attempted to choke his wife during a domestic dispute occurred involving
• Arrest warrant; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers Jan. 20 at 72 McNeal Rd., where a man with an active warrant ran from police and physically resisted arrest.
• Arrest warrant Jan. 20 at 2900 University Pkwy., Lawrenceville, where an inmate transport occurred.
• Forgery-4th degree Jan. 20 at 4 Mimosa St., where a man was attempting to exchange counterfeit money.
• Arrest warrant Jan. 20 at 656 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem, where a man with an active warrant was arrested at his place of work.
• Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer Jan. 20 at 64 E May St., where a man was refusing to leave a business.
• Driving without a valid license; failure to obey stop sign Jan. 21 at W Midland Ave., where a car accident with no injuries occurred.
• Criminal trespass Jan. 21 at 17 Monroe Hwy., where vehicle damage in a parking lot was reported.
• Theft by receiving stolen property; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverage by persons below legal age; minor purchasing, attempting to purchase or possessing tobacco or vapor products; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area Jan. 21 at N Broad St., where a car accident occurred.
• Driving while license suspended Jan. 22 at E Candler St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant serviced Jan. 22 at 37 W Williams St.
• Criminal trespass Jan. 23 at 89 Sims Rd., where a woman reported an unknown person had removed her gate from its hinges.
• Theft by taking Jan. 20 at 113 N Broad St., where a fast food employee was caught stealing from her employer through refund receipts.
• Disturbing the peace; public drunkenness Jan. 24 at 402 Shenandoah Ct., where a couple were in an physical domestic dispute.
• Aggravated assault; willful obstruction of law enforcement law enforcement officers Jan. 24 at 44 E Midland Ave., where a man was on private property slinging a brick around radically.
• Theft by taking Jan. 3 at 192 E Athens St., where a man reported a lost/stolen car dealership vehicle tag.
• Driving without a valid license; lighted headlights Jan. 24 at 55 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Hold for other agency Jan. 25 at 168 W May St., where police saw a person known to have an active warrant walking down the street.
• Damage to property Jan. 25 at 232 Hidden Ct., where a woman had fire damage inside a vehicle.
• Damage to property Jan. 25 at 25 E Midland Ave., where a semi-tractor trailer struck a stop sign.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects Jan. 25 at 359 East Broad St., Winder, where a vehicle fire occurred.
• Arrest warrant serviced Jan. 25 at 51 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Tag light required; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects Jan. 25 at 64 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
