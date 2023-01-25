The following incidents were recently reported to the Winder Police Department:
• No insurance; failure to obey stop sign Jan. 12 at Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; arrest warrant Jan. 12 at 155 W Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted on a wanted person.
• Arrest warrant serviced Jan. 12 at 95 N Broad St., where a woman known by police to have an active warrant was seen sitting on a bench.
• Damage to property Jan. 12 at 39 E Stephens St., Winder, where two vehicles were damaged by a broken tree branch during a storm.
• Driving without a valid license; no insurance; driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle; tag light required; headlight requirements; failure to register vehicle Jan. 12 at 168 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Damage to property Jan. 13 at 45 E Stephens St., where damage to a vehicle was reported.
• Arrest warrant Jan. 13 at N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant serviced Jan. 14 at 125 E Midland Ave., where a narcotics investigation was conducted.
• Possession of cocaine Jan. 14 at 93 E May St., Winder, where a baggie of cocaine was found on the floor at a store and camera footage revealed the individual who dropped it.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects Jan. 13 at 17 Monroe Hwy., where a suspicious vehicle was observed by police.
• Damage to property Jan. 14 at 352 Exchange Blvd., Bethlehem, where vehicle damaged occurred.
• Driving while license suspended Jan. 14 at E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant serviced Jan. 14 at 23 Hosch Cir.
• Hit and run Jan. 15 at 206 2nd St., where a pedestrian reported a vehicle leaving a parking lot struck him and did not stop.
• Criminal damage to property Jan. 15 at 416 Exchange Blvd., where vehicle damage was reported.
• Arrest warrant Jan. 15 at 316 N Broad St., where a person with an active warrant was discharged from the hospital.
• Driving while license suspended Jan. 16 at 285 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Lost and found property Jan. 16 at 272 N Fifth Ave., where a lost cell phone was turned into police.
• Possession and use of drug related objects; criminal trespass; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. Jan, 16 at 8 N Broad St., where a man entered an establishment he’s barred from.
• Arrest warrant Jan. 17 at Jefferson Hwy., where a prisoner transport occurred.
• Burglary; theft by taking; criminal trespass Jan. 17 at 100 Buena Vista St., where an unoccupied home owned by Progress Residential was found with the refrigerator missing and cat food on the floor.
• Entering automobile with intent to commit theft or felony; criminal trespass Jan. 18 at 413 Missi Ln., where a man reported the passenger window of his bar busted.
• No insurance Jan. 17 at 20 E Midland Ave., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of methamphetamine Jan. 18 at Georgia Ave., where a traffic stop was conducted
• Forgery-3rd degree; theft by deception Jan. 17 at 25 E May St., where a woman reported $4,400 was fraudulent withdrawn from her bank account.
