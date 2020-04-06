A Winder home was heavily damaged by a fire Sunday afternoon, April 5, and three adult residents were displaced as a result.
According to a Barrow County Emergency Services news release, firefighters were called to the 200 block of Rockwell Church Road around 3:15 p.m. Sunday and found the home with heavy fire coming from the roof and second floor.
An initial interior attack on the fire was begun immediately. After several minutes inside, the incident commander made the decision to pull crews out of the structure due to concerns about collapse, the release said. Multiple lines were stretched around the structure to attack the fire from outside. Firefighters were able to shoot water down into the structure and knock out the bulk of the fire, allowing firefighters to re-enter and extinguish the rest of it, the release said.
A section of Rockwell Church Road was shut down for several hours due to a supply line that was deployed across the road.
“There was heavy damage to the structure and contents, but firefighters were able to salvage some photos and personal items belonging to the homeowners and returned the items to them.” said Lt. Steve Rose, spokesman for BCES.
No injuries were reported to citizens or firefighters. The adults who were displaced as a result of the fire are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
