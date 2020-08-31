Local, state and federal emergency management agencies are encouraging residents to prepare for disasters amid the COVID-19 pandemic for National Preparedness Month throughout September.
The month-long initiative increases awareness and inspires citizens of Georgia to be
prepared for any natural or man-made disaster. The Barrow County Emergency Management Agency “will join a nationwide coalition of thousands of private, public and non-profit organizations that is designed to motivate people to take the necessary steps to ensure their homes, workplaces and communities are prepared for disasters and emergencies of all kinds,” according to a news release.
“We’ve seen how this pandemic has taken a turn for the worst because we weren’t
prepared for it,” said Penny Clack, Barrow County emergency management director. “During National Preparedness Month, we want our citizens to get a jump start on preparing for tornadoes, hurricanes, ice storms, and other potential disasters by reviewing their family communications plan and incorporating more specialized items for those events as well as the pandemic in their Ready kit.”
Residents and their families can prepare by dedicating a little time each week this month by focusing on the tips below.
•Make a plan: Learn how to create a family communications plan for your loved ones in case disasters occur, review insurance papers and much more.
•Build a kit: You’ll need items to survive during a disaster that includes supplies you may need at home as well as a go kit of items you may need if you must evacuate quickly to a safer location.
•Prepare for disasters: Find out the best way to limit the impacts a disaster may have, like having the right insurance coverage or what can you do to your home to make it stronger and more resilient.
•Teach youth about preparedness: Take the time now and talk with your children to reassure them. Teach them lessons on preparedness. Make family preparedness a fun annual event.
Residents can learn more tips on how to prepare and plan before a natural or man-made disaster by visiting gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia.
