Several people were charged with shoplifting in separate recent events at Walmart on Atlanta Highway, according to Barrow County Sheriff's Office incident reports.
•A man was accused of under scanning multiple items and arrested.
•One woman also was given a notice of prohibited entry to the store after she was detained for putting items into her purse and not paying for them.
•Another woman was given a notice of prohibited entry for two years. She was accused of not scanning about $108 worth of items, including sheets, laundry detergent or fabric softener, trash bags and Red Bull.
•A man and woman were at the checkout and employees said she did not scan all the items. When the employees tried to stop her as she left the store, the woman ran off. Items not paid for included an ear candle, Equate 4 and dog shampoo. The man was given a notice of prohibited entry to the store. The woman was stopped by Auburn police and was turned over to another deputy. She was charged with theft by shoplifting.
•Two women were given notices of prohibited entry for two years. One of them was charged with shoplifting after store employees said she was “skip scanning.”
•A Hoschton woman was charged with seven violations after she ran from officers in the Walmart parking lot. She was charged with reckless driving, fleeing police, improper passing (twice), failure to obey a traffic control device, failure to maintain lane and obstruction of law enforcement officers. A Walmart employee said the woman took 51 items, worth about $946. The woman said she was trying to hide the merchandise from her kids, who were not with her. She said she did not leave the store with the items. The woman also drove her car into a yard on Cedar Creek Road and the woman who lived there complained.
•A Statham woman was charged with shoplifting after she admitted changing price tags on items. She took items valued at more than $330.
•A Walmart employee said a Winder man was charged with shoplifting and given a notice of prohibited entry for scanning some items, but not others.
•A Walmart employee on Atlanta Highway said a man took seven hover boards and left the store through the fire exit in the garden section. The hover boards are valued at $198 each, $1,386 total.
•A Walmart employee said a woman did not scan some food items at the store. She was given a notice of prohibited entry and a shoplifting charge.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents the BCSO responded to included:
•A Winder man was charged with shoplifting and given a lifetime trespass warning at the Target on Loganville Highway. He had wireless headphones in his pocket and packaging for it was found in the bathroom.
•A security guard said he received a threatening Facebook message from a former employee at the company. He said the two had not been friends on Facebook and he had no relationship with the former employee.
•Officers took a Kel-Tec 380 pistol from a man after he admitted shooting one shot from it into the ground in front of a pickup truck. The man said his ex-girlfriend and a man pulled into his yard in separate vehicles. The woman said she was at a Bethlehem restaurant and asked a “random” guy to follow her to her ex-boyfriend’s house to “mess with him." An officer said the woman “laughed” when questioned.
•A Statham man said a juvenile boy put a stick and two rocks on his porch.
•A man said he received a check for $4,989 from a man who said he wanted to buy a trailer advertised on Facebook Messenger and wanted the rest of the money back. The man deposited the check, which cleared, and a post office employee told him the check was a scam and not to send money back.
•A domestic argument on Royal Oaks Drive was reported between a brother and sister. She said he threw a chair and hit her in the shoulder area. He said he tried “pushing her out of his room” and she hit him in the face.
•A Dacula woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe and failing to maintain a lane after a traffic stop on Christmas Avenue in Bethlehem. A deputy said he saw a van off the road with a woman behind the wheel who “appeared to be asleep”
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe, speeding and reckless driving after he was stopped for going 134 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone on Highway 316.
•A man walking on Rockwell Church Road was charged with giving a false name and birthdate to a law enforcement officer after a call about a man “knocking on the front doors of multiple residences.” He admitted to the knocking and said he “needed some water.” He also had an outstanding warrant from the Braselton police.
•A Monroe man was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related object after he was named as the boyfriend of a woman who was being arrested for shoplifting
•An Athens man was arrested for three violations after a traffic stop on Highway 316. He was charged with driving while unlicensed, suspended registration and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•A Winder man was charged with five violations after a woman said he hit and strangled her following a domestic argument. She said he “got mad at her because there were chips with the meal she made instead of tortillas.” He was charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, battery-family violence, simple assault-family violence and third-degree cruelty to children.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for criminal trespass-family violence after his stepfather said he had damaged walls and a drawer. The stepson said the damage was done “accidentally.”
•An employee of a local business said a trailer, worth about $2,000, was stolen from the business parking lot Dec. 30-31.
•A golf cart was found on Austin Road Jan. 2. The owner said it had been stolen the night of Jan. 1.
•A Winder man was charged with battery-family violence and robbery after a domestic dispute on Mill Creek Road. The man said he picked up the three children he has with his ex-girlfriend after her grandmother had them and was drinking “too much” on New Year’s Eve. He said he would not let her up the steps to get the kids. He said he threw her keys on the roof and her phone into the yard. She said she bit the man on the arm because he was choking her.
•An employee of a local business said he found four company trucks with tool doors open when he got to work. The trucks are in a fence but it is unlocked because employees come and go at all hours of the night. Tools worth more than $4,000 were taken from two trucks. A trolling motor, valued at $2,000, was stolen from a warehouse.
•A Grayson man was arrested for five violations after a traffic stop on Kilcrease Road, Auburn. A deputy said he chased the man at up to speeds of 98 miles per hour. The man was arrested later on Stonebrooke Drive and being stopped by another deputy driving his own car. The man was charged with fleeing police, reckless driving, violation of headlight requirements, driving on a suspended license and speeding.
•A man said $5,800 worth of items were reported stolen from a farm building on Hancock Bridge Road.
•A Winder man was charged with DUI, failure to maintain a lane and having an expired license plate after his Ford Fusion went into a ditch near the intersection of Pleasant Hill Church and Cooke roads. He said he backed into the ditch.
•An employee of TJ Maxx, Loganville Highway, said a woman concealed a face massager and a wallet and did not pay for them. The employee said she would pursue shoplifting charges.
•A man was charged with driving without a valid license and no tag lights after a traffic stop at Dooley Town Road and Ashton Lane.
•A Winder man said he was called by his bank about unauthorized transactions. He said between Dec. 15-20, the bank reported 20 unauthorized transactions in the Atlanta area.
•A man said a tool box and collection of metal signs were stolen from a Highway 82 shop. The shop contained a business owned by the man’s father.
•A man on Highway 211 said between noon Dec. 26 and Dec. 28 someone cut his fence and stole two four-wheelers. The two are valued at $5,000.
•A man was charged with driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on Highway 81 near the entrance to Fort Yargo State Park.
•A Hoschton man said his son came to his house “begging him for money.” The son admitted to stealing two TVs and selling them for $50 to buy drugs.
•A man was arrested for outstanding Barrow County warrants after a report of trespassing on a Dooley Town Road property.
•An Auburn woman said she got letters from the Department of Labor saying she owed $624 for unemployment benefits from a company for which she has never worked.
•A man said he went off the road to avoid an accident and hit a curb, bursting his right front tire. It was near the intersection of Tallassee and Thurmond roads.
•A woman said she had reported a Ford Escape stolen Dec. 24 and found it Dec. 30 on Harry McCarty Road near Carl-Bethlehem Road.
•A woman on Regency Drive said her sister-in-law “made open-ended threats” against her when she came to her front door. The woman said the two had a “family dispute.”
•A Crawfordville man was charged with driving under the influence and speeding after a traffic stop on Highway 316 in which he was registered as going 87 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone.
•A Statham man was charged with driving without a license and having no tag lights after a traffic stop on Dooley Town Road, Statham.
•A Winder man said he received an “Airbnb” charge on his bank account for nearly $665. He said it was made with his debit card information and he said he had the debit card at all times.
•A man was prohibited for life from a Hawks Creek Trail address after the owner said he dumped trash in the creek in back. The owner said he caught his neighbor and “made him collect all the trash out.”
•A Winder man was charged with criminal trespass-family violence after his “on-again-off again” girlfriend said he called her while she was shopping and said he was “actively trying to throw her belongings” from the house. She said when she got back to the Jaden Lane house her bed was detached from the frame and the “mattress was hanging off.” He admitted moving the bed.
•A man said he went on a cruise for about a week and when he returned, four iPhones were gone.
•A man said he found damage in a house that was vacant and for sale. A hole was found in the attic with wood and insulation missing.
•A Forest Park man was charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane after a traffic stop on Highway 316 in Statham.
•An Atlanta woman was held on a warrant from Fulton County after a traffic stop on Highway 316 in Auburn.
•A Winder woman was arrested for battery-family violence after admitting she hit and grabbed her daughter around the neck. She said her daughter had been drinking.
•A Winder man was charged with three violations after a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway. The man was charged with violating headlight requirements, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•An employee of a car dealership said a Subaru Outback has been on the lot for more than a year and no one has claimed it. The vehicle was reported stolen in New Jersey.
•A man on Royal Oaks Drive said several items were taken from his house while he was in jail between Dec. 3-4. Taken were headphones, kitchen items, two knives, two HP laptops, a Dell laptop and four Gateway laptops, several watches, a ring, bracelet and necklaces and $60.
•A mother on Beech Creek Circle, Winder, said her son was threatened in a phone call by a man who is in jail. The son came from behind the house carrying a shotgun and said he carried it “everywhere” because of past threats.
•A Loganville man said he was hit in the rear as he was stopped for traffic on Highway 316. He said he stopped and the car who hit him made a U-turn and left.
•A Lawrenceville woman was charged with six violations, including DUI, after a report of power being out on Wright St. in Winder. She was arrested for DUI-alcohol-less safe, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, obstruction, crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with contraband, failure to maintain a lane and hitting a fixed object. The woman was found unconscious against a fence after her vehicle left the road and hit a power pole.
