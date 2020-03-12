Incidents reported recently to the Winder Police Department include:
•A Hoschton man was held on a White County warrant after a traffic stop on South Broad Street.
•A Winder woman was held on a Paulding County warrant after a traffic stop on Ryan Road.
•A Commerce man was held on a Barrow County warrant after he was found asleep at a local business. The man had a black eye, but he did not know how he got it.
•A passenger from Monroe in a car stopped on West May Street was held on a Walton County warrant.
•An Alabama man said someone entered his vehicle and stole his Phoenix Arms pistol. The man said his pickup truck was unlocked at his father’s house.
•A Cullman, Alabama, man was charged with driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop near North Board and Mimosa streets.
•A Winder man was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug-related materials and speeding after a traffic stop on West May Street near Akins Ford.
•A Loganville man was arrested for driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on Gainesville Highway.
•A Winterville woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe and open container violation after her vehicle left the road and drove over the median on Exchange Boulevard. The woman said she had been run off the road. She said she had taken “anti-depressants” medication.
•A Winder woman said she thought she bought an iPhone II from a man she “knew only as James.” She said the phone was “an imitation of the brand name she believed she was buying.”
•A Winder man who called police about a woman who was drunk was held on a Barrow County warrant for criminal trespass.
•A Winder man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow after he was found on his knees on the side of the road near Winder Health Care. He was unhurt and was a resident of the health care facility. He was in long pants and a thin, short-sleeved shirt in 30-degree weather.
•A Winder firefighter turned in a bag of suspected marijuana he found on East Candler Street.
•A Winder woman was charged with theft by taking after another woman said she took $40 from her. A deputy at the jail found $40 on her in “the private area” of the woman.
•A Winder woman was held on a Brazos County, Texas, warrant on drug charges. The woman was a passenger in a car stopped for a traffic violation on Woodlawn Avenue, Winder.
•A man on a bicycle was held on a Gwinnett County warrant after he was stopped on West May Street.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving on a suspended license and speeding after a traffic stop on Gainesville Highway.
•A Winder man was arrested for criminal trespass-family violence after a domestic argument that brought two calls to police officers. The first call the woman lied and said the man was not in the house. She admitted after the second call she had been scared.
•A Decatur man was charged with driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on Horton Street.
•A Winder man was charged with three violations after a traffic stop Beulah Street. He was tased by an officer when he refused to get out of a car and said, repeatedly, “you better shoot me.” He was charged with driving on a suspended license, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and center turn lane violation.
•A Winder man was arrested for criminal trespass-family violence and violation of a family violence order after a domestic argument with a woman. A neighbor called the dispatcher because of “screaming and throwing things” in a nearby apartment, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.