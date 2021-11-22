The following arrests were made around the county Nov. 15-21 by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Braselton and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Tory Mundez Browner, 28, Athens — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony probation violation, and loitering and prowling.
•Randy Gilbert Burton, 58, Statham — aggravated assault and felony probation violation.
•Benjamin Ray Butler, 25, Bethlehem — aggravated assault, battery and misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Joe Barthodus Camp, 57, Auburn — two counts of felony probation violation.
•William David Cariker, no age listed, Winder — battery on school teachers or other school personnel and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony).
•Marcus Andre Carruth, 24, Athens — driving under the influence of multiple substances, reckless driving, misdemeanor marijuana possession, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, and driving without license on person.
•Brittany Nicole Casper, 28, Winder — hold for other agency.
•Tyrese Christopher Coleman, 17, Auburn — theft by taking; carrying weapons without license in school safety zones, at a school function or on a school bus; and crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.
•Jeffery R. Conner, 39, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle and no insurance.
•Joseph Lewis Garmon, 27, Dacula — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving and failure to obey a stop sign.
•Melissa Louise Garmon, 44, Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Craig Steven Granville, 61, Auburn — felony probation violation.
•David Jonathan Haney, 22, Madison — felony probation violation.
•Matthew Daron Haulk, 31, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving a moped without a helmet.
•Thomas William Healan III, 25, Auburn — battery; simple battery against a person 65 years of age or older or against a female who is pregnant; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls; third-degree cruelty to children – less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery, and felony probation violation.
•Kelly Michelle Hendrickson, 31, Atlanta — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving, following too closely, expired license plate and new resident has 30 days to obtain Georgia license.
•Garnett Wesley Hendrix, 56, Winder — felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Benjamin Reed Hewatt, 53, Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Jason Carl Holbrook, 39, Statham — simple assault and second-degree criminal damage to property (private property).
•Christopher T. Huff, 40, Augusta — first-degree forgery (felony); two counts of giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; two counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license; and two counts of improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•James Michael Hunt, 52, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Benjamin Eita Newmes, 23, Statham — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony); simple battery against a police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer; public drunkenness; possession and use of drug-related objects; and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Tanner Mark Norris, 28, Rutledge, Alabama — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe; hit and run with (non-serious) injury and/or damage; reckless driving; driving without a valid license; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; concealing the identity of a vehicle; and following too closely.
•Dexter Leonard Pope, 29, Athens — driving under the influence of multiple substances, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, and consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in passenger area.
•Amy Lyn Powell, 50, Winder — possession of methamphetamine; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; felony tampering with evidence; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Daniel Travis Ray, 33, Flowery Branch — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; and manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
•Brandon Tremain Scott, 39, Loganville — felony probation violation.
•David Andrew Scott, 34, Bethlehem — driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Frank Lee Sewell, 34, Nicholson — felony probation violation.
•David Phillip Smith, 40, Winder — hold for other agency.
•McKinley K. Teasley, 50, Bethlehem — felony probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Tony Aaron Thomas, 30, Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Cory Ray Trichel, 27, Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Penny Blackmon Tunnell, 60, Bethlehem — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Cleo Catherine Wallace, 42, Bethlehem — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Cameron Nicholas Zengo, 20, Bishop — driving under the influence – under age 21, reckless driving and following too closely.
BRASELTON
•Tyler Michael Pritchett, 22, Hoschton — robbery.
WINDER
•Marquavious Deundra Barnes, 31, Winder — possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; and two counts of felony probation violation.
•Nathan David Brooks, 17, Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor marijuana possession, driving permit violation and violation of Hands-Free Georgia Act.
•Wayne Butler, 61, Winder — manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and manufacture/possess/etc. a controlled or counterfeit substance or marijuana near a park or housing project.
•Marquarvis Joeanthony Camp, 32, Winder — receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; and three counts of felony probation violation.
•Monterio Keirr Cooper, 37, Winder — felony probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Peggy Lynn Elliot, 68, Aiken, South Carolina — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances.
•Shanina Maxine Hall, 36, Winder — felony theft by receiving stolen property and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Robert Lee Harvey, 55, Lawrenceville — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; six counts of sale of cocaine; three counts of sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; five counts of manufacture/possess/etc. of a controlled or counterfeit substance or marijuana near a park/housing project; and three counts of purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•Johnathan Lee Hinton, 18, Winder — loitering and prowling and failure to appear.
•Leonardo Marquez Hinton, 40, Winder — manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
•Parise Latrell Isaac II, 22, Winder — two counts of purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sell, possess with intent to distribute a counterfeit substance; three counts of manufacture/possess/etc. of a controlled or counterfeit substance or marijuana near a park/housing project; manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; and felony escape.
•Jabrai Sanchez Johnson, 32, Winder — three counts of person employed by/associated with a gang conducting/participating in criminal activity; four counts of manufacturing/deliver/distribute/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; three counts of manufacture/possess/etc. a controlled or counterfeit substance or marijuana near a park/housing project; and felony probation violation.
•Mallory Lamkin, 35, Lawrenceville — battery, second-degree criminal damage to property (business), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and public drunkenness.
•Megan Joy Mayo, 30, Powder Springs — loitering and prowling.
•Mikel Tyree Mayweather, 18, Winder — two counts of person employed by/associated with a gang conducting/participating in criminal activity and felony interference with government property.
•Devin Tyrie Moon, 29, Winder — three counts of person employed by/associated with a gang conducting/participating in criminal activity; three counts of manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; four counts of manufacture/possess/etc. a controlled or counterfeit substance or marijuana near a park or housing projects; possession, manufacture, delivery, distribution or sale of a counterfeit substance; and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•Gerald Gevonda Moon, 50, Winder — two counts of manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; two counts of manufacture/possess/etc. a controlled or counterfeit substance or marijuana near a park or housing project; and three counts of felony probation violation.
•Jiselle Araujo Muniz, 27, Athens — simple assault.
•Pedro Munoz, 57, Gainesville — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; open-container violation; and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Tandra Smith Reason, 65, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license, misdemeanor failure to appear and headlight violation.
•Kassy Lynn Reese, 30, Auburn — felony probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Christopher Lavelle Scott, 39, Statham — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; two counts manufacture/possess/etc. of a controlled or counterfeit substance or marijuana near a park/housing project; and felony probation violation.
•Ervin Smith, 82, Winder — manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and manufacture/possess/etc. a controlled or counterfeit substance or marijuana near a park or housing project.
•Jonathan Douglas Smith, 50, Winder — two counts of manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; two counts of manufacture/possess/etc. a controlled or counterfeit substance or marijuana near a park or housing project; and felony probation violation.
•David Antwaun Spratlin, 31, Winder — felony theft by shoplifting.
•Valdis Antonio Starks, 35, Winder — three counts of person employed by/associated with gang conducting/participating in criminal activity; manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; manufacture/possess/etc. a controlled or counterfeit substance or marijuana near a park or housing project; two counts of felony probation violation; and willful obstruction or law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Jamarcus Jeremiah Watson, 30, Winder — possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; manufacture/possess/etc. a controlled or counterfeit substance or marijuana near a park or housing project; and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•Isaac Gazarra Watts, 23, Winder — two counts of manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; two counts of manufacture/possess/etc. a controlled or counterfeit substance or marijuana near a park or housing project; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Barry Lynn Winder, 59, Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
•Tevin Deunta Young, 30, Bethlehem — two counts of manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; two counts of manufacture/possess/etc. a controlled or counterfeit substance or marijuana near a park or housing project; and three counts of felony probation violation.
GSP
•Richard Edward Fearing Jr., 66, Fayetteville, North Carolina — second-degree homicide by vehicle and improper stopping/standing/parking on roadway.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Michael Edward Bradley, 29, Monroe.
