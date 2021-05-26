The following arrests around the county May 17-23 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Mikecell Duncan, 50, 310 Caesar Rd., Winder — three counts of felony probation violation.
•Tracy Blane Waldron Jr., 38, homeless, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Misty Dawn Mayweather, 37, 1678 Doc McLocklin Rd., Statham — contempt of Superior Court.
•Macneal Jurshod Teasley, 22, 300 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — battery and aggravated assault.
•Murle Ivey, 59, 385 Stonebrooke Dr., Auburn — deposit account fraud/bad checks less than $500.
•Mac Ethridge Lee, 47, 318 Hillside Ct. NW, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Davy Macio Holloman, 48, 608 Harris St., Monroe — felony probation violation.
•Bobby Gerald Dollar Jr., 34, 1523 Brunswick Shoals, Lawrenceville — felony probation violation.
•Nelson Torres, 31, 5202 Keystone Ct., Flowery Branch — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Edward Wendell Keeley, 29, 44 Cone Dr., Athens — armed robbery, first-degree home invasion with a firearm, burglary, robbery, false imprisonment, first-degree cruelty to children – deprivation of necessary sustenance and two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
•Shamika Santelle Hillman, 34, 149 Horton St., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Emily Rebecca Magee, 18, 6209 Hedgestone Way, Douglasville — driving under the influence of drugs and driver’s license violation.
•Amber Renee Tatom, 34, 481 Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Jason A. Pollack, 40, 451 Cedar Trail, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Kyle Patrick Johnston, 37, 237 Lynn Rd., Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Austin Lane Lee, 21, 106 Sommerville Ln., Ft. Oglethorpe — felony probation violation.
•Nicole Desiree Stewart, 34, 5236 Glencroft Place, Lithonia — theft by taking and criminal trespass.
•Paula Brimlow Bartlett, 53, 260 Brookstone, Newnan — entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or a felony and public drunkenness.
•Leroy Jason Locke, 43, 974 Hwy. 82, Winder — two counts of theft by taking.
•Jayson Dewayne Wright, 44, 151 Alicia Dr., Winder — child-support violation.
•Katlyn Leann Pulliam, 28, 288 Cane Creek Ln., Athens — felony probation violation.
•Richard Donald Heard, 30, 3581 Perry Smith Rd., Monroe — driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and failure to obey a stop sign.
•Ryan Scott Tidd, 36, 685 Herring Rd., Grayson — felony probation violation.
•Todd Ashley Wages, 40, 161 Scott Dr., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and no helmet while operating moped.
•Eloy Gonzalez, 20, 905 Rafington Dr., Lawrenceville — three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of criminal damage to property (private property), criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property, reckless driving, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, three counts of striking a fixed object, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle, no insurance and expired license plate.
•Scott Michael Kellar, 50, 838 Hancock Bridge Rd., Winder — violation of family-violence order.
•Mattie Elizabeth Gober, 20, 121 Pinkston Ct., Winder — hold for other agency.
•Matthew Lee Wilder II, 31, 5711 Thomaston Rd., Macon — felony probation violation.
•Nathan Lee Johnson, 21, 1010 Brynn Dr., Winder — three counts of felony probation violation.
•Jalan Jevon Swift, 24, 1216 Lakeview Dr. NW, Conyers — false imprisonment, simple battery and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Glen Edward Bussey Jr., 36, 190 Baxter Dr., Athens — driving with a suspended or revoked license and headlight violation.
•Oswaldo Antonio Posadas Carritos, 21, 7289 Hwy. 29 South, Hull — driving without a valid license and headlight violation.
•Zion Giovante Robert Smith, 21, 590 Sunnyside Dr., Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving, driving without a valid license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Jonathan Irizarry, 36, 826 Brandon Dr., Winder — simple battery.
•Carlos John McAllister, 19, 1722 Laurel Song Trail, Dacula — felony probation violation.
•Kerry Lynn Blackstock, 44, 383 Stonebrooke Dr., Auburn — three counts of felony probation violation.
•Brandon Scott Edmonson, 40, 140 Line St., Loganville — felony probation violation.
•Brian Keith Hicks, 42, 878 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder — parole violation.
•Terrance Shanard Brown, 45, 200 Cole Manor Dr., Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving, open-container violation and speeding in a construction zone.
•Joel Green Dowling, 55, 114 Martha St., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and following too closely.
•William Cedric Greer, 38, 2020 Euclid St. Apt. 16, Statham — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); hit and run: duty of driver of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; driving without a valid license; and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Marolyn Denise Jackson, 47, 48 Maynard St. 22, Winder — felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Kaycee Nicole Maruscak, 27, 4063 Bent Willow Dr. SW, Lilburn — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
AUBURN
•Sheena Marie Spicer, 38, 2605 Track Way, Auburn — possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession, possession and use of drug-related objects, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
BRASELTON
•Mark Wayne Gaylor, 56, 214 Etheridge Rd., Auburn — driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Victoria Lynn Hewlett, 29, 1224 Boss Hardy Rd., Auburn — felony probation violation.
STATHAM
•Corinthia June Davis, 35, 857 Knollwood Dr., Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Tiffany Lee Aycock, 31, 670 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson — possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Kevin Wayne Fleming, 40, 417 Watson Rd., Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Ryan Joseph Brewer, 28, 204 Rainey Brooke Dr., Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and four counts of fourth-degree forgery (amount of less than $1,500 or less than 10 checks).
•Don Kendrix Moore, 49, 1530 Rena Ct. NW, Conyers — possession of cocaine and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
WINDER
•Terrance Lamar Arnold, 38, 97 Lily Dr., Winder — battery and aggravated assault.
•Jose D. Galdamez Rodriguez, 21, 1995 Winterville Rd. 21, Athens — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Amanda Leigh Wilder, 31, 1220 Timbercrest Dr., Lawrenceville — possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Omar Bryan Turner, 27, 1710 Eden Valley Ct., Loganville — possession of methamphetamine, felony probation violation, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•George Steven Tapia, 24, 3869 Hannahberry Place, Buford — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Henry Villalta, 23, 127 Lily Dr., Winder — battery.
•Andre Miguel Desouza, 67, 20360 Broad St. W2, Athens — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer and urban camping and improper use of public places.
•Vincent Sterling Houston, 33, 299 Ryan Rd., Winder — disorderly conduct and criminal trespass - damage to or interference with property.
GSP
•Keshun Marquise Evans, 22, 230 Wood Ave. Apt. A, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
•Carrie Belinda Herringdine, 39, 457 Flyway Ln., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Kellyn Richelle Wood, 34, 210 Briarcliff Rd., Central, South Carolina — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude police, two counts of improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, failure to obey a traffic-control device and following too closely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.