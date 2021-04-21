The following arrests around the county April 12-18 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Heather Leann Walls, 44, 2888 Indian Shoals Rd., Dacula — possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana possession, drugs to be kept in original container and expired license plate.
•Cecil Zachary Blanton, 31, 379 Sunset Dr., Statham — public drunkenness and criminal trespass.
•Jessica Diann Sines, 38, 111 Newman Dr., Villa Rica — harassing communications.
•Jake O’Brien Bailey, 30, 670 Oakland Rd., Lawrenceville — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Clinton Trevor Wise, 28, 484 Akins Rd., Statham — three counts of felony probation violation.
•Jonathan Frank Ramirez, 24, 1617 Park Hill Dr., Gainesville — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Micah Bailey Scarbrough, 18, 272 North 5th Ave., Winder — four counts of theft by taking.
•Michael Jamie Hammett, 40, 1345 Etheridge Dr., Auburn — possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Deborah Smith Payne, 57, 5322 Gainesville St., Flowery Branch — aggravated stalking.
•Mya Elizabeth Waters, 18, 1095 Greenleffe Dr., Statham — fleeing/attempting to elude police, reckless driving and speeding in a construction zone.
•Eduardo Inagan Lopez, 32, 861 Brogdan Farm Way, Buford — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), serious injury by vehicle and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Roxie Ann Morris, 48, 195 Sycamore Dr. G51, Athens — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.
•Elezer Natanael Siguenza, 17, 452 Valley Trace, Winder — driving without a valid license.
•Ryan Blake Morris, 26, 21 Huckleberry Ln., Winder — felony terroristic threats and acts, two counts of battery, simple battery, simple assault, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and willful interference with emergency medical professional by use of threats or violence (felony).
•Vue Xiong, 49, 1005 Arbor Lake Walk, Hoschton — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Kristie Michelle Heffron, 27, 186 Parks Mill Rd. 10, Auburn — two counts of felony probation violation.
•William Leonard Alexander, 29, 32 Lake Elder Rd., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Terence Robert Rutter, 33, 2363 Katie Ann Ln., Dacula — hold for other agency.
•Kimberly Valisa Green, 48, 1870 Dalton Way C., Hampton — felony probation violation.
•Jonathon Hunter Stovall, 29, 1029 Freeman Johnson Rd., Hoschton — felony probation violation.
•James Richard Fleming Jr., 26, 2371 Greeson Rd., Statham — felony probation violation.
•Austin Dale Cronic, 27, 1427 Whyndham Way, Bethlehem — misdemeanor marijuana possession and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Kingma James Thomas, 43, 502 Jones Rd., Statham — possession of methamphetamine; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Jacinda Nicole Harris, 42, 4215 Melanie Ln., Atlanta — possession of a Schedule V controlled substance and two counts of manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
•Kenneth Allan Kurtz, 53, 81 Adair Dr., Marietta — simple battery, simple assault, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor marijuana possession and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•James William Hughes, 50, 80 Greentree Dr., Auburn — parole violation.
•Megan Leigh Hayes, 33, 817 Lodgeview Dr., Winder — battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Michael Joseph English, 43, homeless — felony probation violation.
•Domingo Laureano Ahuelican, 43, 183 Punkin Junction Rd., Winder — driving without a valid license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Robert L. West, 35, 1239 Camp Creek Rd., Cornelia — felony probation violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, concealing the identity of a vehicle, speeding in a construction zone and expired license plate.
•Cortez Sherron Cook, 34, 189 JS Williamson Ct., Nicholson — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Mario Gerald Chery, 39, 3500 Wellsley Dr., Powder Springs — disorderly conduct.
•Franko Ervin Harris, 33, 60 Trail Winds Dr., Bethlehem — misdemeanor theft by deception.
•Trevor Allen Logan, 23, 115 Emma Cir., Hoschton — second-degree forgery (makes, alters or possesses any writing, other than a check).
•Dennis David Stotts, 45, 1388 Biedermeier Rd., Winder — disorderly conduct.
•Damien Lee Stephens, 35, 316 Carter Rd. 18, Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Calvin O’Neal Martin, 44, 220 Eastbrook Dr., Winder — aggravated assault and simple battery.
•Korrin de Andre Stevens, 20, 110 Vine Cir. B, Athens — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Victor M. Lopez, 24, 257 Bayou Ln., Winder — speeding and driving without a valid license.
•Alexy Toro-Molina, 34, 2777 Shalloford Rd. F, Atlanta — driving without a valid license and headlight violation.
AUBURN
•Austin Bishop Trimble, 32, 292 Oak Ridge, Auburn — aggravated assault and parole violation.
•Devan Jeanette Christopher, 33, 200 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn — two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; two counts of receipt, possession of transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; and expired license plate.
•Lilla Nichol Hays, 42, 1131 Bradford Park Dr., Auburn — misdemeanor theft by deception.
•Christy Lea White, 21, 316 Carter Rd. Lot 46A, Auburn — aggravated assault and third-degree cruelty to children.
•Justin Alexander Hobbs, 28, 1257 Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn — fleeing/attempting to elude, willful obstruction of law enforcement (misdemeanor), failure to register vehicle or trailer, pedestrian violation and no insurance.
•Marvin Stanley Ledford, 27, 7987 Pendergrass Rd., Hoschton — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; two counts of criminal damage to property (business) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•David Emanuel Diggs, 31, 444 Lisa Way NW, Lilburn — two counts of manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; two counts of a possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
STATHAM
•Michael James Crowe, 38, 848 Lakeshore Dr., Winder — felony probation violation.
•William Christopher Akins, 27, 1815 Dooley Town Rd., Statham — public drunkenness.
•Brenda Kennedy Alley, 60, 1279 Bethlehem Rd., Statham — crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor failure to appear.
WINDER
•Daniel Craig Vanderford, 34, unknown address — loitering and prowling.
•Nicholas Brian Pittman, 37, 5457 Oakfern Trail, Flowery Branch — felony probation violation.
•Tabori Demond Johnson, 40, 128 Williamson St., Winder — first-degree arson; entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a theft or felony, criminal damage to property (business), misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and felony failure to appear.
•Corey Smith Jenkins, 48, 203 East 5th Ave., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Angela Denise Iler, 51, 316 Carter Rd. 53, Auburn — panhandling.
•Steven Clint Wells, 40, 135 Springbrook Dr., Auburn — public drunkenness.
•Angela Maria M. Wells, 42, 135 Springbrook Dr., Auburn — driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Jessica Dawn Stewart, 36, 226 Eastbrook Dr., Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Kelby Pearl Stephens, 32, 1601 Jockey Ct., Auburn — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; possession and use of drug-related objects; public indecency; possession of low THC oil; and drugs to be kept in original container.
•Roberto Carlos Ortiz, 44, 423 Shenandoah Cir., Winder — sexual battery and felony enticing a child for indecent purposes.
•Michael Lawrence Nix Jr., 39, 576 Pendergrass Rd., Winder — driving under the influence of drugs.
•Stephanie Ann Sherrill, 38, 150 West Candler St., Winder — hold for other agency.
•Jesus Juarez, 20, 436 Corinth Church Rd., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
