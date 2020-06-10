The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments reported the following recent arrests.
AUBURN
•Brandon Steve Higgins, 27, 38 Village Ct. 43, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; and aggressive driving.
•Scottie Andrew Lawson, 52, 514 Sears Dr., Maysville — hold for other agency.
•Kevin Matthew Johnson, 27, 355 Spradley Place, Winder — hold for other agency.
•John Christopher Hughes, 43, 80 Greentree Dr., Auburn — aggravated assault and exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents (felony).
•Michael David Bailey, 47, 171 Plantation Dr., Fayetteville — parole violation.
BCSO
•Tahmair Kyree Johnson, 18, 1525 Farmington Way 915, Winder — misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Carlos Federico Silva, 31, 839 Exchange Cir. 57, Bethlehem — driving without a valid license.
•Thomas Jordan Key, 28, 136 Henry St., Hoschton — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies (two counts); possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; and manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a counterfeit substance.
•Megan Lee Palmer, 27, 136 Henry St., Hoschton — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies (two counts); possession and use of drug-related objects (two counts); possession of methamphetamine; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a counterfeit substance; misdemeanor marijuana possession and open-container violation.
•Jose Armando Ramirez Pinon, 36, 843 Duke Rd., Bethlehem — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Cung Van Nguyen, 54, 2451 Cole Springs Rd., Bishop — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
•Christopher A. Holbrook, 38, 822 Knollwood Dr., Winder — theft by taking – motor vehicle.
•Dennis James McConnell, 49, 244 Seasons Pkwy., Norcross — possession and use of drug-related objects; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and headlight violation.
•Christopher Thomas Hester, 29, 343 Simeon Rd., Statham — misdemeanor theft by taking, criminal trespass and fleeing/attempting to elude police.
•Kristina Marie McCravy, 23, 343 Simoen Rd., Statham — possession and use of drug-related objects; criminal trespass and party to a crime.
•Nancy Vang, 38, 499 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — financial transaction card fraud (two counts) and theft or loss of mislaid property.
•Kathleen Givens Burgess, 75, 1567 Union Church Rd., Auburn — simple battery and misdemeanor terroristic threats.
•Christopher Lamar Burton, 41, 515 Hemlock Dr., Winder — criminal trespass and criminal trespass — damage to or interference with property.
•John Remy Mattox, 18, 281 Booth Rd., Statham — robbery (two counts).
•Matthew Dustin Wade, 33, 5342 Milieo Place, Lilburn — loitering and prowling and giving a false name, address or date of birth to law enforcement.
•Zachery Gordon Adams, 26, 907 Park Place, Loganville — felony probation violation.
•William Rodney Gasaway, 37, 778 Chancey Cir. NW, Winder — unlawful conduct during 911 calls.
•Wendi Darlene Dover, 44, 1438 Elliotts Ln., Auburn — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Andrea Kay Lang, 28, 199 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem — simple battery.
•Alex Michael Robinson, 31, 4579 Twin Lakes Dr. SW, Monroe — armed robbery, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, financial transaction card theft (six counts) and identity theft fraud when using or possession identifying information regarding a person (two counts).
•Justin Alan Mills, 29, 860 Mountain Creek Church Rd., Monroe — felony probation violation.
•Pamela Lee Marcum, 44, 265 Jefferson St., Statham — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Micheal Lamont Hendricks, 44, 462 Wall Rd., Statham — parole violation.
•Jacob Lane Thomas, 21, 115 Creekwood Rd., Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Justin Francis Choate, 30, 1444 Elliotts Ln., Auburn — disorderly conduct, simple assault and criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.
•Joshua Keith Powell, 33, 213 Woodlawn Dr., Auburn — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended or revoked license, no insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, and concealing the identity of a vehicle.
•Jonathan Wallace Tucker, 41, 233 South Myrtle St., Winder — contempt of Superior Court.
•Robert Allan Keffer, 63, 761 Harry McCarty Rd., Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe).
•Haley Lasha Garrett, 22, 223 Sherwood Dr., Winder — battery.
•Matthew C. Gerbig, 45, 700 Michael Dr., Winder — simple assault and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Dominick A. Ambroise, 21, 3055 Wedgewood Dr., Monroe — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•William Rodney Gasaway, 37, 778 Chancey Cir. NW, Winder — misdemeanor probation violation (two counts).
•Patrick Oneal Morton, 27, 63 North Williamson St., Winder — armed robbery; home invasion with a firearm; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; aggravated assault; and felony probation violation (two counts).
•Jeremy Lee Knittel, 38, 3005 Granite Dr. NE A, Conyers — felony probation violation (three counts).
•Joel Silva-Romero, 57, 839 Exchange Cir. 715, Bethlehem — expired or no driver’s license.
•Daniel Windsor Brown, 22, 768 Key Largo Ct., Auburn — driving under the influence of drugs and following too closely.
•Mark Brannon Taylor, 49, 81 Midland Ct., Winder — battery, criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property and felony probation violation.
•Corey Daniel Lease, 40, 704 Newnham Walk, Bethlehem — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Steven Eugene Duke, 64, 3425 Atlanta Hwy., Athens — driving with a suspended or revoked license and seat belt violation.
•Debra Elaine Gazaway, 63, 75 Carl-Cedar Hill Rd., Winder — criminal trespass.
•Brandon Christopher Butler, 30, 310 Caesar Rd., Winder — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Deanndra Sue Brown, 19, 75 Circle Dr., Winder — simple battery.
•Juan Ruiz, 44, 829 Hwy. 211 NW, Winder — driving without a valid license.
•Robert Bolton Suttle, 40, 1317 Old Victron School Rd., Auburn — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Darrell Robert Rowland Jr., 28, 115 Creekwood Rd., Winder — misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
BRASELTON
•Andy Pierce Taylor, 39, 147 South Page St., LaGrange — parole violation.
•Mary Kate Toney, 24, 3369 Roanoke Rd., LaGrange — receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and parole violation.
•Robert Brinkman, 50, 919 Wallace Falls Dr., Braselton — criminal trespass.
STATHAM
•Jeremy Dewayne Stewart, 37, 501 West Jefferson St., Hoschton — possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and tag light violation.
•Nancy You Fu Yang, 40, 188 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn — possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, and felony theft by shoplifting.
•Casie Michelle Barrett, 33, 1901 Hwy. 82, Statham — felony theft by shoplifting.
•Amy Michelle Stillwell, 34, 915 Nature Trail, Bethlehem — felony theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV substance and drugs to be kept in original container.
•Derrick Scott Tipton, 37, 2194 Broad St., Statham — disorderly conduct and local ordinance violation (misdemeanor).
•Ramya Deshun Thomas, 20, 223 Falling Leaf Ln., Winder — battery.
•Christine Snipe-Watkins, 31, 12 Jones St. Ext., Sparta — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Kareem Jonathan Moon, 38, 504 Dotson Rd., Statham — felony probation violation (three counts).
•Lara Michelle Kemp, 38, 6192 Glen Oak Dr., Flowery Branch — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Ricky Vincent Allen, 65, 223 Baker St., Statham — driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and taillight violation.
WINDER
•Mark Egerton Hardy, 37, 172 Georgia Ave. C, Winder — simple assault, criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property and felony probation violation (two counts).
•Marquise Dejon Williams, 30, 723 Fletcher Dr., Winder — kidnapping, simple battery and simple assault.
•Paul Douglas Woodall Jr., 19, 845 Potomac Place, Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; misdemeanor marijuana possession and brake light violation.
•Kevin Emanuel Wade, 30, 99 Beacon Dr., Maysville — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Patrick Andrew Griswold, 25, 97 Circle Dr., Winder — aggravated assault, felony interference with government property and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Denzel Isiah Martin, 28, 450 Berk Shire, Covington — aggressive driving and simple assault.
•Emmett Robert Smith, 58, 249 Wood Ave., Winder — criminal trespass.
•Tuyet Nga Vo, 51, 802 Castilla Way, Winder — battery, criminal trespass — damage to or interference with property, third-degree cruelty to children (two counts) and criminal damage to property (business).
•Corey Quienta Henry, 20, 75 Mountain Way, Covington — armed robbery; home invasion with a firearm; aggravated assault; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; and felony probation violation (three counts).
•Benjamin Eita Newmes, 22, 3377 Kottayam Ct., Statham — simple battery against a police officer, law enforcement dog or a corrections or detention officer; felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; public drunkenness; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Graham Brice Fidler, 28, 31 East Wright St., Winder — battery, simple battery, simple assault (two counts), criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property, no insurance and expired license plate.
•Autumn Nikole Lutz, 29, 1112 Summer Chase Dr., Auburn — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Kenneth Brandon Jackson, 46, 332 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta — false imprisonment, kidnapping, battery, simple assault, criminal trespass and reckless driving.
•Daunte Deon Johnson, 35, 2090 Marbut Ln., Lithonia — battery (two counts) and first-degree cruelty to children.
•Savannah L. Nicholson, 29, 2057 Massey Ln., Winder — criminal trespass.
•Jean Carlos Ayala-Vazquez, 38, 40 Village Ct. 142, Bethlehem — loitering and prowling.
•Nicholas Guston Tucker, 27, 604 Skyline Ct., Winder — unlawful possession of open containers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.