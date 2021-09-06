The following arrests around the county Aug. 30 through Sept. 5 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Jahquan Imanuel Anthony, 21, Marietta — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Frank Boscarino III, 30, Hoschton — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Ashley Ann Callahan, 33, Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Anna Marie Carpenter, 20, Winder — driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, misdemeanor marijuana possession and speeding.
•Tristan Zamir Dotson, 21, Auburn — knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Michael Stephen Foster, 53, Auburn — three counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Marco Antonio Garcia-Lopez, 18, Athens — reckless driving and speeding.
•Isaac Bryant Harris, 17, Winder — simple battery and criminal trespass – damage of $500 or less.
•Michael Kinyon Jackett, 44, Winder — criminal trespass.
•Gloria Marie Jones, 53, Winder — felony terroristic threats and acts and battery.
•Sydney Drew Lane, operating an unregistered vehicle, no insurance and tag light violation.
•David Aaron Lindsley, 29, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•William Paul Malbrough, 36, Bethlehem — two counts of possession of methamphetamine, second-degree forgery (makes, alters or possesses any writing other than a check), two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects, and taillight violation.
•George Joseph McGee, 39, Winder — local misdemeanor warrant and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
•Tavaris Lenell Moss, 34, Winder — first-degree forgery (felony) and identity theft fraud (felony).
•Brian Patrick Murphy, 44, Winder — contempt of Superior Court.
•Howard A. Nesbitt, 58, Winder — possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Johnsie Yvonne Ouellette, 48, Loganville — felony probation violation.
•Stefan Charles Reagin, 35, Carlton — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Charles David Sanders, 59, Hoschton — simple battery and simple assault.
•Kelby Pearl Stephens, 32, Auburn — felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Wesley Clint Taylor-Rutland, 28, Pendergrass — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving, expired license plate and failure to yield while turning left.
•Samuel Vaughn Torbett, 26, Bethlehem — possession of tools for the commission of a crime (felony), criminal attempt to commit a felony and misdemeanor theft by taking.
•Leo Webb, 52, Duluth — financial transaction card fraud and hold for other agency.
•Derek Michael Whitlock, 32, Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Franklin Maurice Young, 48, Athens — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, possession and use of drug-related objects, reckless driving, speeding in a construction zone, open-container violation, and driving without license on person.
AUBURN
•Francisco Avilez, 22, Auburn — child molestation and felony statutory rape.
•Phillip Shawn Jackett, 42, Winder — criminal trespass.
•Donald Ray Langley II, 30, Talmo — felony theft by receiving stolen property; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony); simple battery against a police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer; fleeing/attempting to elude police; and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Dylan Thomas Moore, 25, Winder — possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
BRASELTON
•Omar Abd El Gawad Konsouh, 19, Charlotte, North Carolina — two counts of purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; and speeding.
•Amber Danyelle Land, 28, Pittsboro, North Carolina — two counts of purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Kadidra Marie Simms, 30, Elmont, New York — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana possession and speeding.
STATHAM
•Billy Shenandoah Birt, 50, Statham — simple assault.
•Reonte Sherrod Carter, 40, Conyers — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Marquice Fayezon Gillespie, 29, Jefferson — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Amber Marie Ledford, 38, Maysville — possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession, possession and use of drug-related objects, and headlight violation.
•Jody Lynn Toney, 44, Jefferson — possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Samantha Tuten, 32, Athens — driving with a suspended or revoked license and child seat belt violation.
WINDER
•Jacquavious Lanier Blades, 28, Winder — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana possession and misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Mikel Timpreist Burnett, 43, Winder — criminal trespass – damage of $500 or less.
•Crystal Jo Cook, 36, no address listed — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Shaquille Oneal Davis, 27, McIntyre — hold for other agency.
•Keontae Maurice Lamar Evans, 17, Winder — robbery, burglary, simple battery and possession of a pistol or revolver under 18 years of age.
•Jefry Felipe Gabuardi, 21, Bethlehem — two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
•Ou-Tara Hendricks, 28, Winder — battery.
•Jabari Maurice Hill, 23, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Johnathan Lee Hinton, 18, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Tracie Jean Hollis, 46, Winder — battery.
•Jimmy Alex Lee, 39, Chauncey — criminal trespass – damage of $500 or less.
•Mark Anthony Locklear, 54, Maysville — battery and criminal trespass – damage of $500 or less.
•Quincy Jermaine Maxey, 44, Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Shelbi Shannon Moubray, 29, Winder — battery and four counts of cruelty to children (intentionally allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery).
•Tylenn Jawyon Thurmond, 18, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear, driving at a speed less than minimum/impeding the flow of traffic and driving permit violation.
•Adia Skye West, 20, Auburn — misdemeanor marijuana possession, possession and use of drug-related objects, and misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Royce Wilburn, 57, no address listed — felony theft by shoplifting, possession and use of drug-related objects, and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.