The following arrests around the county March 2-7 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Chyna Monifa Johnson, 22, 158 Helen Dr. NW, Monroe — felony probation violation and party to a crime.
•Jamie Lee Kelley, 44, 64 West Jefferson St., Hoschton — theft by taking.
•Edward Maurice Mills, 39, 1176 Cascade Rd. SW Apt. 1D, Atlanta — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and third-degree forgery (amount of $1,500 or more or possessing more than 10 checks).
•Olga Christine Rivas, 42, 1162 Austin Rd., Winder — simple assault, first-degree criminal damage to property (private property) and cruelty to children (intentionally allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery).
•Julio Isal Rivera, 20, 100 Bristol Woods Dr., Athens — armed robbery and aggravated assault.
•Christopher Allen Jones, 40, 110 Plantation Rd., Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Ndya Hill, 18, 173 Hoyt St., Athens — driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Dwayne Isaac Ballard, 39, 914 Justin Dr., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Frankie Lee Carter, 64, 607 Adams Ave. Apt. 18, Thomson — felony probation violation.
•Kendrick Lamar Jones, 46, 44 Wade St., Winder — two counts of felony probation violation and two counts of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Darren Jamaine Chipman, 31, 259 Triborough Hollow, Lawrenceville — felony probation violation.
•Jasman Marie Buice, 28, 523 Valleyview Dr., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Demarco Maurice Hardy, 19, 198 Old Hull Rd. 1105, Athens — driving with a suspended or revoked license, speeding in a construction zone and taillight violation.
•Alphonzo Gonzalez, 19, 205 Claystone Trace, Athens — aggravated assault and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
•Liliana Soto, 53, 1215 Victron Dr., Hoschton — driving without a valid license.
•Craigh Steven Granville, 61, homeless, Winder — public drunkenness, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and urban camping and improper use of public places.
•Victor Thomas Ledford, 56, homeless, Bethlehem — public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Amber Lynn Hale, 33, 484 Akins Rd., Statham — felony probation violation.
•Jiaqi Mi, 31, 120 Moose Club Dr. C2, Athens — driving with a suspended or revoked license, speeding in a construction zone and expired license plate.
•Courtney Keith Zachery, 33, 323 Chimney Trace Dr., Winder — simple assault and criminal damage to property (private party).
•Alejandro Martinez-Gonzalez, 34, 443 Smith Mill Rd., Winder — driving without a valid license and failure to yield.
•Jamario Lavenlay Morrison, 33, 198 Old Hull Rd., Athens — felony probation violation.
•Cathleen Jewel Phillips, 46, 34839 Glover Square, Wayne, Michigan — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Kameo Loray Thomas, 27, 11705 East 26 Ave., Denver, Colorado — purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•James Roosevelt Smith, 41, 1860 Roxey Ln., Winder — purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
•Amellia Estelle Caldwell, 17, 2125 Winterville Rd., Athens — underage driving under the influence of alcohol; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; misdemeanor marijuana possession; speeding in a construction zone; open-container violation and driver’s license classification violation (operating vehicle between midnight and 6 a.m.).
•Alwyn Ken Jeremiah, 38, 426 Corbin Ct., Statham — driving under the influence of alcohol, open-container violation and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•David Bradford Bodily, 44, 2305 Hwy. 82, Statham — public drunkenness.
•Gregory Dane Moore, 49, 4435 Bold Springs Rd. NW, Monroe — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Willie Frank Maxey Jr., 53, 930 Turk Rd., Bethlehem — felony interference with government property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Tyler James Bruce, 21, 685 Stock Gap Rd., Monroe — possession and use of drug-related objects, open-container violation and adult seat belt violation.
•Jesse Allen Bailey, 20, 5071 Cliff Top Dr., Loganviile — underage driving under the influence of alcohol; unlawful to possess, display or use any fraudulent or altered identification documents; possession and use of drug-related objects; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; open-container violation; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and adult seatbelt violation.
•Austin Kyle Garner, 25, 3712 Humber Ct., Cumming — two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; misdemeanor marijuana possession; and crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.
•Josue-Geovanni Morena-Cabrera, 32, 218 Daley Ave., Winder — driving without a valid license and improper left turn.
•Tommy Edward Fowler Jr., 34, 506 Yargo Ln., Winder — battery and third-degree cruelty to children.
AUBURN
•Alfred Hampton Jr., 49, 198 Parks Mill Rd. 48, Auburn — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Michael Clayton Henley, 49, 1608 River Glen Rd., Auburn — battery, aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children.
•Mary Martin, 24, 905 Old Barker Place, Loganville — possession of methamphetamine and driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
•Dylan Vaughn Johnson, 26, 134 Betts Mill Rd., Winder — possession of methamphetamine, driving with a suspended or revoked license and felony probation violation.
STATHAM
•Sarah Jewell Dean, 25, 422 Tall Oaks Dr., Monroe — hold for other agency.
•Christopher Wayne Coffey, 24, 2309 Hartley Ct., Statham — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Jake O’Brien Bailey, 30, 670 Oakland Rd., Lawrenceville — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Erin Ashton Lyles, 17, 215 Crofton Ridge, Bethlehem — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Ricky Flanagan, 62, 465 Wages Bridge Rd., Athens — hold for other agency.
WINDER
•Daniel Eric Knowlton, 28, 125 Ashley Cir., Athens — public drunkenness.
•Mario M. Vargas, 45, 145 Rosewood Place, Athens — knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and open-container violation.
•Austin Reuben Vandiver, 24, 1490 Greensboro Rd., Madison — public indecency and public drunkenness.
•Chasity Lyn Tyson, 26, 230 Wood Ave., Winder — aggravated assault.
•Trevor Allen Judy, 27, 1011 Smith Sisters Rd., Winder — two counts of simple assault, two counts of criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Alanna Michelle Melton, 24, 366 Mobile Dr., Winder — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•James Edward Gathright, 43, 1992 Township Dr., Winder — simple assault and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Johnny Ray Gooch, 62, 358 Davenport Rd., Braselton — public drunkenness, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and urban camping and improper use of public places.
•Robert Jackson Coffey, 46, 242 West Oak St., Winder — simple battery, simple assault and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Alejandro Gonzales, 23, 124 2nd St. 67, Winder — loitering and prowling and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Brockese Marqueze Damons, 31, 255 Wood Ave. Apt. 9, Winder — enticing a child for indecent purposes (felony), sexual battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and violation of Hands-Free Georgia Act.
•Windy Annette Valdez, 53, 247 Apalachee Church Rd., Auburn — theft by taking and felony theft by receiving stolen property.
•Karen F. Fleeman, 43, 228 South Myrtle St., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license, two counts of felony probation violation, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle and no insurance.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Timothy Carruth, 25, no address listed.
