The following arrests were reported Feb. 1-7 around the county by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Isabella Harmony Knowles, 22, 3744 Lawrenceville Hwy., Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Mark Anthony Atkinson, 32, 1573 Drowning Creek Rd., Dacula — theft by taking and two counts of felony probation violation.
•Christopher Daequan R. Chester, 19, 1050 Ruark Rd., Bostwick — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Jarrod Deon Shorter, 39, 2951 Satellite Blvd. 633, Duluth — felony probation violation.
•Lucy Carson Davis-Hancock, 21, 135 Oakwood Terrace, Athens — driving under the influence of drugs, misdemeanor marijuana possession and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Rachael Michelle Eriz, 29, 229 Beech Creek Cir., Winder — three counts of felony probation violation.
•Marcus Marion Baker, 48, 125 Honeysuckle Ln., Athens — two counts of felony probation violation.
•James Monroe Thomas, 34, 2703 Springdale Rd., Snellville — robbery, theft by taking and simple battery.
•Christopher A. Holbrook, 38, 822 Knollwood Dr., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Ada E. Ramirez, 50, 1465 Hwy. 29, Athens — driving without a valid license, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and child safety belt violation (5 years old or less).
•Edgar Lopez-Campuzano, 23, 856 Hancock Bridge Rd., Winder — driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Lira Toriz Fortunato, 53, 880 Mt. Creek Church Rd., Monroe — driving with a suspended or revoked license and taillight violation.
•Luis Fernando Olivares, 23, 162 Celestial Run, Winder — two counts of felony probation violation and failure to appear (felony).
•Rony Munguia Gustavo, 45, 120 Lenya Way, Athens — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Gregory Scott Teal, 33, 1960 Pleasant Valley Rd. NE, Monroe — felony probation violation and failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Robert Dwayne Wright-Hall, 30, 907 Westbrook Ln., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Leland Hawke Amerson, 26, 3201 Arrowhead Dr., Gainesville — two counts of misdemeanor probation violation.
•Bridget A. Rhinesmith, 24, 709 Paces Ct., Gainesville — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Melinda Janet Delgado, 50, 1991 Winterville Rd. 5, Athens — felony probation violation.
•Takaiyous Antoine Allen, 39, 1432 Fountain Lakes Dr., Lawrenceville — purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; speeding and open-container violation.
•Jonathan Beiza, 17, 1 Hanover Place, Athens — driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, driving without a valid license and speeding in a construction zone.
•Olivia Angelina Santiago, 20, 3101 Noble Creek Dr. NW, Atlanta — underage driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Jeremiah Matthew Story, 40, 130 Langford St., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Crystal Leanne Stott, 24, unknown address — hold for other agency.
•Sandra Delois Russell, 52, 714 Walton Ct. A, Social Circle — simple battery against police officer, law enforcement dog, or a corrections or detention officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony); simple assault; and misdemeanor interference with government property.
•Laurie Lorene Crutchfield, 45, 514 Carver Place A, Monroe — felony probation violation.
•Todarius Donte Cooper, 34, 128 Heelstone Ave., Athens — driving under the influence of drugs; hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; fleeing/attempting to elude police; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of cocaine; possession of methamphetamine; misdemeanor marijuana possession; and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Grady Clarence Peterson Jr., 43, 2737 Lake Park Ridge West, Ackworth — driving under the influence of drugs.
•Dorthey Jean Crawford, 63, 618 Bowling Ln., Winder — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Andy Ryan Travelstead, 41, 1218 St. Andrews Dr., Auburn — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and violation of Hands-Free Georgia Act.
•Marcus Anton Bradford, 35, 317 Coleridge Ct., Athens — misdemeanor marijuana possession and operating an unregistered vehicle.
•James Calvin Farley, 33, 85 Brookstone Way 213, Blue Ridge — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Wade Monroe Wagner, 52, 307 Ridgeview Dr., Lavonia — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Michael Anthony Ruark, 64, 241 Merry Dr. NW, Milledgeville — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Michael Shane Ruark, 45, 241 Merry Dr. NW, Milledgeville — felony probation violation.
•Bobby Clarence Perry, 74, 981 Old Hog Mountain Rd., Auburn — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Jeremy Anderson Thornton, 32, 11 East New St., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and brake light violation.
•Carolina Salguero-Echeverri, 41, 761 Ridgeside Dr., Bethlehem — simple battery and obstruction/interference with driver’s view or control.
•James Earl Pittman, 26, 1350 Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Dominique Louise Drew, 31, 303 Anchors Way, Winder — theft by taking – motor vehicle possession.
•Jeremiah Nicholas Carter, 30, 2 Candlewood Terrace, Winder — felony probation violation and three counts of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Kelby Pearl Stephens, 32, 1601 Jockey Ct., Auburn — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Haley Rose Beaver, 23, 4461 Bypass Rd., Loganville — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
AUBURN
•Ann Marie Guyton, 55, 631 North Wayne St., Milledgeville — hold for other agency.
STATHAM
•Ki Morris Leequavious Dunn, 24, 16 Goldshore Way, Statham — misdemeanor failure to appear.
WINDER
•Eric Wilson Tanner, 48, 453 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — felony theft by receiving stolen property, two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, and driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
•Pedro Luis DeJesus, 36, 274 East 5th Ave., Winder — driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Jaiferal Cortez Lee, 43, 55 East Stephens St., Winder — hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Timothy Maurice Mayweather, 57, 120 Ashwood Dr., Winder — contempt of State Court.
•Yolanda Louise Hammond, 48, 301 Russell Cemetery Rd., Winder — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Stephen Gary Weathers, 47, homeless, Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Jonathan Dale Long, 38, 418 Briarwood Rd., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Willard Eugene Hood, 43, 623 Bowling Ln., 43, 623 Bowling Ln., Winder — first-degree cruelty to children (cause excessive physical/mental pain); two counts of cruelty to children (intentionally allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery) and battery.
•Lamontae Kemon Evans, 24, 2005 South Main St. 10, Madison — public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
•Quantterio Cormel Hyman, 39, 807 Garnett St., Madison — public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
GSP
•Travis Michael Byard, 27, 1111 Owens Cir., Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances, driving at a speed less than the minimum/impeding flow of traffic and violation of the Hands-Free Georgia Act.
