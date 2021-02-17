The following arrests around the county Feb. 8-14 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Rachel Lee Thompson, 30, 631 Winding Valley Dr. SW, Lilburn — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and open-container violation.
•Michael Antwon Landry, 19, 271 East Wright St., 94, Winder — burglary; five counts of theft by taking; kidnapping; two counts of criminal trespass; three counts of criminal damage to property (business); and five counts of entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a theft or felony.
•Zhaire Jada Young, 20, 463 Baldwin Path, Deer Park, New York — misdemeanor marijuana possession and disability parking violation.
•Zachary Shemar Gutierrez, 29, 90 Country Farm Rd., Jefferson — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Johnny Curtis Queen, 28, 455 Hillwood Rd., Danielsville — three counts of felony probation violation.
•D’Amber Odessa Coggins, 30, 730 Clairidge Ln., Lawrenceville — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and failure to obey a stop sign.
•Willie Eugene Johnson, 28, 203 Rainey Brooke Dr., Winder — battery and criminal trespass.
•Braxton Leon Owens, 26, 1117 Adam Heard Rd., Elberton — driving under the influence of drugs and altered or improperly transferred license plate.
•Robert M. Venters Milhoan, 25, 286 Georgia Ave., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Meredith Cole Mull, 30, 432 Northcrest Dr., Winder — driving without a valid license.
•Justin Kyle Russell, 23, 236 Hidden Acres Rd., Winder — burglary, theft by taking and criminal trespass.
•Lisa Diann Wilson, 34, 1355 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Amy Pelletreau Anderson, 39, 2942 Mill Park Ct., Dacula — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper parking.
•Christopher M. Wilson, 35, 762 Ridgeside Rd., Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and open-container violation.
•Julio C. Ponce Rubio, 27, 2662 Herrington Woods Ct., Lawrenceville — driving with a suspended or revoked license, speeding in a construction zone and speedometer violation.
•Kasen Elijah Nix, 17, 576 Pendergrass Rd., Winder — two counts of armed robbery; two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; reckless conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Larry Clifford Marshall, 49, 1005 Hidden Hamlet Ct., Hoschton — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and hold for other agency.
•Bradley Howard Dowdy, 37, 509 Yargo Ln., Winder — two counts of misdemeanor probation violation.
•Tina Louise Wainwright, 54, 1141 Manning Gin Rd., Winder — violation of family-violence order.
•Guzman Xavier Rosales, 35, 584 Mossy Trace, Winder — simple battery, simple assault and cruelty to children (intentionally allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery).
•Thomas Ryan McCracken, 23, 534 Carl-Cedar Hill Rd., Winder — hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and driving without a valid license.
•Joseph Dane Ulrich, 26, 736 Country Club Dr., Monroe — enticing a child for indecent purposes (felony).
•Tommy Jonathan Payne, 32, 31 Parker Rd. B, Auburn — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Jacob Lane Thomas, 21, 115 Creekwood Rd., Winder — five counts of felony probation violation.
•Ellen M. Hilderbrant, 33, 9834 Hwy. 52 East, Ellijay — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Marcus Shenault Sumlin Jr., 17, 5390 Forest Downs Cir., College Park — criminal trespass.
•Steven Thomas Nunnelley, 28, 2600 Arlington Ave. South 68, Birmingham, Alabama — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and speeding in a construction zone.
•Bobby Dwayne Martin Sr., 51, 546 Mount Moriah Rd., Auburn — theft by taking (motor vehicle parts or accessories) and theft by taking (other, uncategorized).
•Jessica Shawn Walton, 40, 1160 Roxey Maxey Rd., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Dexter Jermaine Armour, 47, 257 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Corey McDonald, 42, 810 Atlantic St., Bridgeport, Connecticut — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Jason Winston Williamson, 34, 5235 Braselton Hwy., Auburn — public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Osvaldo Juarez, 19, 89 Giles Rd., Winder — misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Arturo Martinez, 20, 752 Clarence Edwards Rd., Bethlehem — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Donald Ray Reddish, 54, 276 Meadow Ln., Jefferson — possession of methamphetamine, felony probation violation and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Devante M. Derrocotte, 28, 388 North Upson St., Lexington — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving, speeding in a construction zone and open-container violation.
•Ju H. Lee, 43, 856 Creek Cir., Pendergrass — fleeing/attempting to elude police and failure to obey a stop sign.
•Terry Paul Duren Jr., 40, 972 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Winder — hold for other agency.
•Justin Clay Reeves, 24, 271 East Wright St. 38, Winder — battery and simple assault.
•Waylan Junior Lee, 41, unknown address — third-degree arson, reckless conduct and criminal damage to property (business).
AUBURN
•Maduria Sears, 62, 220 Graham St. 17B, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Michael Richie Freeman, 30, 450 Jefferson Hwy., Winder — felony terroristic threats and acts.
BRASELTON
•Jordon Lynn Bagwell, 24, 405 Breanna Ct., Auburn — two counts of fourth-degree forgery (less than $1,500 or less than 10 checks).
•Tracey Laurie Clark, 54, 3737 Griffin Dr., Gainesville — public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
•Amanda Mae Burby, 44, 94 Lenore Way, Hiram — public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
STATHAM
•Christopher Lavelle Scott, 38, 418 Ellerbe Dr., Statham — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, window-tint violation and disability parking violation.
•Codi Dylan Hall, 28, 339 Fieldspar Dr., Jefferson — knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
•Andrew Caleb Cooper, 23, 848 Lakeshore Dr., Winder — misdemeanor (local ordinance violation).
•Jerry Nathan Lawley, 36, 122 Nowell St. C, Monroe — possession of methamphetamine.
•Donald Eugene Dennely, 56, 122 Nowell St. C, Monroe — possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Mary Christine Derubeis, 28, 122 Nowell St. C, Monroe — possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, expired license plate and no insurance.
WINDER
•Earl Addr Reason, 58, 814 Mount Pleasant, Clyo — simple battery and first-degree cruelty to children – deprivation of necessary sustenance.
•Luke Sommers Robinette, 32, 781 Christmas Ave., Bethlehem — two counts of simple battery and obstruction/interference with driver’s view or control.
•Jackson Lewis Sanders, 38, 608 Century Dr., Winder — misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Abrahim Farzan Mahaboob, 38, 118 Arbor Way, Bethlehem — two counts of rape at gunpoint and two counts of sexual battery.
Elizabeth D. Cameron, 22, 1577 Wynfield Dr., Auburn — theft by taking.
•Kenneth Enrique Williams, 34, 113 Duke St., Winder — five counts of cruelty to children (intentionally allow a child to witness forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery); first-degree cruelty to children (criminal negligence/cause excessive physical or mental pain); second-degree cruelty to children (criminal negligence/cause excessive physical or mental pain); aggravated battery; two counts of battery; simple battery; simple battery; and three counts of criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Tabori Demond Johnson, 40, 128 Williamson St., Winder — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Sandra M. Dugas, 38, 129 Governor’s Ridge, Auburn — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Aaron Thomas Hewatt, 23, 833 Brandon Dr., Winder — entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a theft or felony; theft by taking; felony theft by receiving stolen property; parole violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Reginald Alonzo Williams, 28, 429 Shenandoah Ct., Winder — felony probation violation, possession and use of drug-related objects, and giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Austin Tyler Pittman, 21, 1362 Yorkshire Dr., Winder — possession of methamphetamine.
•Amanda Rae Hogsett, 28, 1715 Shirley Ave., Alexandria, Louisiana — five counts of financial transaction card fraud and theft of lost or mislaid property.
•Jacky Wayne Barnes, 60, 189 Wood Ave. 16A, Winder — battery and violation of family-violence order.
•Drew Richard Scarborough, 33, 80 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder — affray and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jonathan Edward Smith, 30, 80 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder — affray (fighting).
•Jeffrey Isaiah Stone, 25, 33 Savannah St., Winder — felony terroristic threats and acts and public drunkenness.
•Garrett Fernando Gonzalez, 31, 991 Brandwine Rd., Winder — misdemeanor stalking.
GSP
•Dennarius A. Collins, 35, 495 Martin Cir., Athens — driving with a suspended or revoked license, misdemeanor marijuana possession and adult seat belt violation.
•Brandon Keith McDaniel, 24, 439 J.B. Owens Rd., Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), misdemeanor marijuana possession, speeding and adult seat belt violation.
PROBATION/PAROLE
•Robert Paul Lanning, 25, 377 Stoneview Dr., Hoschton — parole violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.