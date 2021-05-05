The following arrests around the county April 26 through May 2 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Holly Shedd Baker, 37, Winder — felony probation violation.
•James Shamanod Bonds, 34, Gainesville — felony probation violation.
•Kody Keonski Burnett, 35, Winder — felony probation violation and financial transaction card fraud.
•Brandon Kristoffer Cave, 46, Flowery Branch — driving without a valid license.
•Amanda Victoria Christensen, 38, Auburn — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Pamela Denise Clack, 58, Auburn — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Carlos Daniel Cruz-Guillen, 23, Tucker — driving without a valid license.
•Ana M. Echeverry, 26, Duluth — driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Corey Anthony Fitzpatrick, 20, Braselton — theft by taking (motor vehicle possession), two counts of theft by taking (uncategorized) and financial transaction card fraud.
•James Douglas Freeman, 31, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Willie L. Huff, 30, Buford — driving under the influence of alcohol, open-container violation and speeding.
•Jathan Darrell King, 31, Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Sarah Renee Kraft, 27, Covington — felony probation violation.
•Matthew Brett Lancaster, 37, Winder — battery, simple battery and two counts of simple assault.
•Clinton Morris Langley Jr., 45, Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Christian William Larmony, 21, Atlanta — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and speeding.
•Samone Lavant, 28, Athens — possession of methamphetamine.
•Ashley Marina Maynard, 29, Winder — pedestrian under the influence and pedestrian walking violation.
•Genny Ann McDaniel, 40, Statham — battery.
•Dwain Stephen Medley, 45, Lawrenceville — felony probation violation.
•Dylan Alex Morris, 22, Winder — criminal trespass, criminal attempt to commit a felony and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Sungjun Park, 27, Athens — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Stormy Christina Phillips, 30, Winder — possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Tammie Jo Pirkle, 52, Monroe — felony probation violation.
•Anthony Bernard Presley, 46, Winder — criminal trespass and theft by taking.
•Courtney Reid, 21, McDonough — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•Dwayne Lee Sewell, 46, Snellville — second-degree cruelty to children (criminal negligence/cause excessive physical/mental pain), battery and simple battery.
•Chavis Deion Smith, 40, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Tabitha Elaine Sutton, 42, Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Kingma James Thomas, 43, Statham — four counts of felony probation violation.
AUBURN
•Keith Anderson, 52, Buford — possession of methamphetamine.
•Brian Michael Mandella, 49, Auburn — battery, reckless driving and hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Tina Jill Mefs, 59, Auburn — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
•Aaron Edwin Riley, 35, Winder — crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; possession of methamphetamine; and criminal trespass.
•Jonathan David Ryno, 34, Auburn — fleeing/attempting to elude police and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
BRASELTON
•Jacques Ellington, 23, Hoschton — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possess, manufacture or sale of marijuana; and expired license plate.
STATHAM
•Anthony Llewellyn Neeman, 28, Winder — possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Jennifer Marie Newell, 34, Winder — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Jon David Wood, 34, Winder — felony probation violation.
WINDER
•Wyatt Richard Barron, 29, Roswell — criminal trespass; misdemeanor marijuana possession; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); and obstructing highways, streets, sidewalks or other public passages.
•Holly Charity Crotts, 44, Winder — felony terroristic threats and acts and criminal trespass.
•Vickie Jean Curry, 55, no address listed — driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Jerry Lawrence Decesere, 53, Winder — parole violation.
•Luis Dominguez, 21, Winder — reckless driving, criminal damage to property (business), driving without a valid license, striking a fixed object, laying drag, failure to yield while turning left, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and open-container violation.
•Angel Gomez, 21, Winder — battery.
•Ernest Ted Higgins, 55, Winder — simple battery.
•Natasha Ann Hull, 40, Winder — battery.
•Heather Nicole Ivey, 46, Maysville — obtaining or attempting to obtain dangerous drugs by fraud, forgery or concealment of facts.
•James David Kelley Jr., 31, Winder — two counts of simple battery and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Arias Fabian Lopez, 21, Winder — open-container violation.
•Raymundo Martinez, 48, Winder — child molestation, sexual battery and first-degree cruelty to children (deprivation of necessary sustenance).
•Jermaine Quincy Maxey, 44, Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects, public drunkenness, loitering and prowling, and unlawful possession of open containers.
•Scotty Lee Oehlson, 56, Braselton — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe); and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Ramon Yabey Rodriguez, 39, Winder — felony terroristic threats and acts and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Quayla Rashanda Ross, 26, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Jennifer Mavis Smith, 40, Winder — two counts of battery.
•Stephen Gary Weathers, 47, Winder — criminal trespass and littering on public or private property or waters.
•Samuel Parker West, 22, Winder — battery and misdemeanor probation violation.
GSP
•Jaque Rafael Crawford, 36, Bethlehem — criminal trespass.
•Clinton Shane Peacock, 30, Dacula — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), driving on the wrong side of the road, driving within the emergency lane/gore/median and illegal U-turn.
