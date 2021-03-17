The following arrests around the county March 8-14 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Victoria Marie Maynard, 27, 892 Windward Rd., Winder — criminal trespass.
•Jada Lynn Florentino, 48, 525 Combs Ave., Martin — felony probation violation.
•Jarron Devol Daniels, 40, 238 Cimarron Way, Lawrenceville — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Kyle Joseph Johnson, 30, 1311 Brunton Rd., Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Jose Domingo Cuellar Guillen, 27, 942 Sugar Oak Ln., Lawrenceville — driving with a suspended or revoked license and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
•James Aaron Cantrell Jr., 34, 124 Wilson Ct. A, Lawrenceville — felony probation violation.
•Brittany Reshae Walker, 31, 401 Summit Place Dr., Sandy Springs — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Dennis Devron Marquis Royal, 32, 201 East 12th St., Chester, Pennsylvania — felony probation violation.
•Micah Bailey Scarbrough, 18, 1019 River Bluff Dr., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age.
•Wyatt Warren Mercer, 17, 2349 Rat Kinney Rd., Statham — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age.
•Michael James Crowe, 38, 882 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Catherine G. Berry, 43, 255 Deerfield Rd., Bogart — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), open-container violation and improper lane change.
•Christopher S. Mulligan, 688 Mulberry Rd., Winder — simple assault and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Adia Skye West, 19, 297 Union Grove Cir., Auburn — misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Jasmine Treynce Northcross, 17, 2512 Hackman Dr., St. Louis, Missouri — misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Amanda Leigh Parker, 36, 1035 9th St. Apt. 23, Miami Beach, Florida — two counts of driving under the influence of multiple substances; DUI (drugs); six counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; two counts of possession of methamphetamine; two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects; two open-container violations; two counts of drugs to be kept in original container; two counts of failure to obey a traffic control device; and following too closely.
•Christopher Lamar Stowers, 31, 1530 Richmond Way, Lawrenceville — felony probation violation.
•Darrell Jerome Jackson, 38, 2186 Hwy. 82, Statham — felony probation violation.
•Travis Conway Brady, 36, 3534 Dorsey Dr., Gainesville — felony probation violation.
•Steven James Eddings, 37, 454 Evergreen Way, Winder — two counts of felony probation violation and failure to appear.
•Lisa Diane Fowler, 55, 34 Forest Dr., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Christine Leigh Smallwood, 44, 1008 Solomon Way, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and open-container violation.
•Tabitha Ann Copeland, 19, 1191 Otis Dr., Bethlehem — felony terroristic threats, simple assault, criminal damage to property (private property), criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Dimaryay Leigh, 22, 1217 Black Stone Ave., St. Louis, Missouri — reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving with a suspended or revoked license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•John Rene Shannon, 50, 108 Mears St., Winder — simple battery.
•Parise Latrell Isaac II, 22, 201 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Justin Lee Pennington, 32, 341 Centennial Dr., Bethlehem — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Mary Lou Evans, 89, 3633 Garden Blvd., Gainesville — disorderly conduct.
•Robert Wyatt Smith, 25, 44 East Star St., Bethlehem — unlawful conduct during 911 call by using obscene, vulgar or profane language to intimidate or harass a 911 officer.
•Rickey Lamar Carter, 66, 765 Smith Mill Rd., Winder — battery.
•Billy Ray Green, 63, 361 Tanglewood Rd., Auburn — criminal attempt to commit a felony and simple assault.
•Connie Dean Roy, 62, 1410 Etheridge Dr., Auburn — two counts of battery and simple battery.
•Victor Darrell Jackson, 38, 3887 Moran Way A, Norcross — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and speeding in a construction zone.
•Jacob M. Gomez, 30, 1428 Old Victron School Rd., Hoschton — battery, simple assault, criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property, and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls.
•Eddie Mathis, 67, 1220 Casper Ln., Winder — simple battery and simple assault.
•Antonio M. Nelson II, 26, 2747 Sidney Lake Ct., Dacula — driving without a valid license and speeding in a construction zone.
•Lenaris Corey Richardson, 34, 4112 Divot Way, Duluth — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Tyreece Malicke Click, 18, 281 Booth Rd., Statham — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, two counts of speeding and failure to obey a stop sign.
•Erin Ashton Lyles, 18, 215 Crofton Ridge, Bethlehem — felony theft by shoplifting.
•Kimberly Dianne West, 47, 115 Benson, Lawrenceville — felony theft by shoplifting.
•Robert Edgar Coddington, 22, 135 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and tag light violation.
•Adolfo Gomez, 43, 1142 Dillon Rd., Austell — driving with a suspended or revoked license and expired license plate.
AUBURN
•Tonya Marie Lee, 34, 64 Main St. 61, Auburn — contempt of State Court.
•Tara Lynn Cox, 37, 241 Lynn Rd., Bethlehem — party to a crime and fourth-degree forgery.
•Quentin Felando Hosch, 43, 612 Shoal Cir., Lawrenceville — receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and no insurance.
•Willia, Blaine Bryant Davis, 31, 910 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Winder — two counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Lacey Jo Marie Towne, 245 Christy Ln., Auburn — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony probation violation and view obstructed (windshield/other windows).
•Karin Jean Brown, 48, 86 Hilltop Cir., Auburn — driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine and driving and unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
•Amari Shondell Daye, 22, 316 Carter Rd. 61, Auburn — loitering and prowling and giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
STATHAM
•Tammy Smith, 38, 334 Knottingham Dr., Athens — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Richard Shane Brooks, 33, 4332 Edwards Rd., White Plains — felony probation violation.
•Jeffrey Branden Surber, 19, 153 Gold Creek Dr., Braselton — child molestation, statutory rape (felony), contributing to the delinquency of a minor and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Ricky Vincent Allen, 66, 223 Baker St., Statham — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Vaunena Garner-Zani, 56, 68 Dock, Statham — simple battery.
WINDER
•Tyrone Sanchez Brown, 38, 133 Duke St., Winder — two counts of felony probation violation and criminal trespass.
•Sandor Magyari, 29, 146 Ashwood Way, Winder — simple assault and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Misty Dawn Mayweather, 37, 1678 Doc McLocklin Rd., Statham — possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to appear (felony) and two counts of felony probation violation.
•Gage Zoe Smith, 30, 240 Sycamore Dr. A7, Athens — failure to appear.
•Carlos Jair, 18, 212 Scott Cir., Winder — driving without a valid license and brake light violation.
•Brittany Nicole Casper, 27, 48 Horton St., Winder — theft by taking.
•Robert William Hinder, 52, 123 Creekwood Ct., Winder — 15 counts of aggravated stalking and felony probation violation.
•Miracle Javonne Morrison, 29, 86 Elm St., Winder — simple assault and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Skyler Tristan Ward, 19, 4412 Nopone Rd., Gainesville — failure to appear.
•Jonathan Edward Smith, 31, 80 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder — public drunkenness.
•Craig Steven Granville, 61, homeless, Winder — criminal trespass.
•Alejandro Sales-Hernandez, 18, 10 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
GSP
•Andrew Glenn Perkins, 33, 5531 Concord Cir., Gainesville — hold for other agency and adult seat belt violation.
•Luis Enrique Labra Pedroza, 23, 6807 Brambleton Rd., Chesterfield, Virginia — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
PROBATION/PAROLE
•Joshua Shane Simmons, 26, 941 Grier Rd., Winder — felony probation violation.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•John Remy Mattox, 19, 281 Booth Rd., Statham.
