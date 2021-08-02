The following arrests around the county July 26 through Aug. 1 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Laysha DJ Gregorio, 18, 69 Jefferson St., Statham — driving without a valid license; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; and headlight violation.
•Joshua Daniel Jones, 40, 943 Boss Hardy Rd., Winder — simple battery.
•Phillip Glenn Lindsey, 40, 345 Forest Valley Rd., Lawrenceville — felony theft by conversion.
•Elijah Pedro Wynn, 19, 2707 Cove View Ct., Dacula — felony probation violation.
•Theodore Ervin Neal, 44, 1375 College Station Rd. 19, Athens — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Triston Dean Spiker, 24, 320 Wyngate Rd., Auburn — possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and three counts of misdemeanor theft by deception.
•Quenton Jerome Moon, 41, 284 Chalfont Ln., Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), open-container violation and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
•Cynthia Natasha Hooks, 29, 5177 Pass Ct., Sugar Hill — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Devin Tyrie Moon, 29, 113 North Wilson, Winder — robbery and battery.
•Donna Ecelia Maxwell, 49, 609 Gainesville Hwy., Winder — criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
•Junior G. Ordonez Sandoval, 39, 339 Lokey’s Ridge Rd., Bethlehem — driving without a valid license and use of multibeam lighting/failure to dim headlights when approaching from rear.
•Jon David Wood, 34, 925 Justin Dr., Winder — giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Christopher Leon Grant, 32, 4348 Webb Meadows Dr., Loganville — hold for other agency.
•Vivian Leigh Johnson, 21, 176 River Ridge, Pendergrass — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Christopher Wayne Keith, 29, 108 Hamway Ln., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Larysa Deean Hightower, 30, 690 Pleasant Hill Church Rd., Winder — driving under the influence of drugs; two counts of possession of methamphetamine; crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; misdemeanor marijuana possession; and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Merce James Poindexter, 60, 203 Auburn Crossing Dr., Auburn — simple battery and simple assault.
•Andre Miguel Desouza, 67, homeless — felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Rachel Michele Peters, 50, 2195 Hwy. 82, Statham — felony probation violation.
•Angela Denise Iler, 51, homeless — failure to appear.
•Jarrod Nasaun Tarpeh, 30, 4300 High Country Dr., Douglasville — felony probation violation.
•Christopher Shawn Butler, 55, 258 East 5th Ave., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and brake light violation.
•Berenice Hernandez Duque, 17, 2051 Cantrell Ln., Bogart — driving without a valid license and too fast for conditions.
•Connie Delores Bell, 52, 710 Ridgeland Rd., Bethlehem — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Amanda Dawn Cooper, 47, 790 Mary Ave., Bethlehem — possession of methamphetamine, felony theft of lost or mislaid property, financial transaction card theft and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Jacob Aaron Reese, 33, 2520 Hwy. 11, Monroe — two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; and no insurance.
•Christopher Glenn Plybon, 34, 1361 Etheridge Dr. B, Auburn — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Zavonde M. Tywon Wilburn, 18, 240 Dreamland Cir., Winder — financial transaction card fraud and five counts of entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a theft or felony.
•Juan Carlos Camion-Ramirez, 39, 4015 Satellite Blvd., Duluth — driving without a valid license and headlight violation.
•Jaylin Dyshon Farquharson, 22, 2911 Willowstone Dr., Duluth — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Wendy A. Gregerson, 47, 1811 Maxey Ln., Winder — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•David Lamar Beck, 59, 1724 Hwy. 330, Bogart — driving with a suspended or revoked license and taillight violation.
•Wendy A. Gregerson, 47, 1811 Maxey Ln., Winnder — felony terroristic threats and acts; unlawful conducting during a 911 call by using obscene/vulgar/profane language to intimidate/harass a 911 officer; and pedestrian violation.
•Robert James King, 55, 1006 Yonah Post Rd., Alto — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Alexandria Shiloh Weber, 23, 495 McCarty Rd., Statham — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Sherelle V. McCrimmon, 43, 1806 Jessica Way, Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Sherri Nicole Gee, 35, 2113 Wire Bridge Rd., Watkinsville — possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
•Charles Lee Howard, 37, 462 McCarty Rd. 24B, Statham — felony probation violation.
•Forest Tyrel Fleck, 38, 301 East Wright St. F, Winder — simple battery.
•Tiffany Rosana Worley, 33, 560 Miles Patrick Rd., Winder — possession of methamphetamine.
•Robert John Kelly, 18, 491 Valleyview Dr., Winder — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
•Ashley Jewell Davis, 26, 261 Eastbrook Dr., Winder — party to a crime.
•Kenneth Lavon Jones, 46, 416 Wilshire Ln., Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe); possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; possession and use of drug-related objects; misdemeanor marijuana possession; reckless driving; speeding in a construction zone; and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Maurio Vinson, 38, 1045 Gratis Rd. NW, Monroe — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; first-degree forgery and second-degree forgery.
•Robert Bolton Suttle, 41, 1317 Old Victron School Rd., Auburn — two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony) and simple battery.
AUBURN
•Brent Tyler McCall, 30, 22 Huckleberry Ln., Winder — receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•Jerry Glenn Criswell, 39, 316 Carter Rd. 85, Auburn — possession and use of drug-related objects and felony probation violation.
•Lessie Eugene Montgomery, 22, 112 Lanthier St., Winder — theft by taking.
•Randolph Alexander Leighton, 28, 1280 Sikes Rd., Statham — possession of methamphetamine.
•Dylan Keith Peebles, 17, 1223 Bradford Ln. Park, Auburn — misdemeanor stalking.
•Joseph Edward Mayer, 42, 1120 Tapp Wood Rd., Hoschton — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug-related objects; hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; two counts of fleeing/attempting to elude police; reckless driving; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); two counts of knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; three counts of improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; speeding; two counts of no insurance; and adult safety belt violation.
•Austin Kyle Garner, 25, 1944 Clay Dr., Marietta — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); driving with a suspended or revoked license; concealing the identity of a vehicle; speeding; expired license plate and no insurance.
STATHAM
•Roy Vemer Moore, 52, 2280 Lee Land Rd., Gainesville — driving with a suspended or revoked license and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
•Richard Burkett, 42, 3612 Crest Hill Dr., Flowery Branch — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Jason Richard Hopkins, 39, 877 Manning Gin Rd., Monroe — possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Christopher Dewyne Cannon, 38, 560 Miles Patrick Rd., Winder — possession of methamphetamine.
WINDER
•Brannon Herald Griffin, 37, 248 Eastbrook Dr., Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Gina Marie Flynn, 48, 2864 Ashly Woods Ct., Snellville — driving without a valid license, failure to stop at a railroad crossing and no insurance.
•Brayan J. Gutierrez Burgos, 21, 321 Harrison Ln., Winder — criminal attempt to commit a felony and entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a theft or a felony.
•Darwin A. Gutierrez Burgos, 26, 124 2nd St. 22, Winder — criminal attempt to commit a felony and entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a theft or a felony.
•Wyatt Richard Barron, 29, 595 Crossville Rd., Roswell — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Windy Annette Valdez, 54, 247 Apalachee Church Rd., Auburn — criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), party to a crime and striking a fixed object.
•Sandra Anais Gilleland, 27, 357 Mary Alice Dr., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol and DUI – endangering a child under 14 years of age.
•Destiny Kaelyn McCrary, 17, 285 Natchez Cir., Winder — reckless conduct and simple battery.
•Dylan Christian Warren, 29, 1140 Creekwood Cove, Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and following too closely.
•Stephanie Denise Gee, 38, 148 Spring St., Newnan — loitering and prowling.
•Eric John Broadwell, 40, 2408 Brindle Farmer Rd., Good Hope — hold for other agency.
•Victor Thomas Ledford, 57, 367 Castle Ave., Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Jamie Allen Slayton, 60, 133 Wood Ave., Winder — robbery, false imprisonment and simple assault.
•William James Beede, 56, 133 Hill St., Winder — simple battery.
•Cassie Leann Meeks, 31, 236 Graham St. 6B, Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Lindsay Amber Cook, 21, 421 Blueberry Ln., Winder — driving under the influence of drugs and following too closely.
•Erika Hicks Baker, 48, 24 Mimosa St., Winder — simple battery.
•Obel A. Sanchez Carpio, 21, 418 Shenandoah Ct., Winder — driving without a valid license, improper passing in a no-passing zone and no insurance.
•John Louis Reich, 55, 514 Port St., Winder — public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
•Tonya Ann Billings, 46, 172 Melrose St. B, Winder — disorderly conduct.
GSP
•Lois Nicole Gutierrez, 32, 177 Melrose St., Winder — misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property; two counts of giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; driving with a suspended or revoked license; misdemeanor failure to appear; and speeding.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•John Henry Kennedy, 50, 1279 Bethlehem Rd., Statham — hold for other agency.
