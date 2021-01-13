The following arrests around the county were reported Jan. 4-10 by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Kelley Jean Reed, 40, 1091 Moreland Heights Rd., Watkinsville — driving with a suspended or revoked license and expired license plate.
•Kieron Anthony Bratcher, 33, 124 Cameron Cir. F, Clarkesville — hold for other agency.
•Agustin Orea, 42, 2995 Deshong Dr., Stone Mountain — driving without a valid license and failure to yield while turning left.
•Stephen Theodore Pierce, 36, 857 Carter Hill Dr., Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Jeremy Deon Carthan, 26, 5195 Cactus Clove Ln., Buford — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Keyondricas Jeronta Howard, 26, 122 Ashmore Dr., Athens — false report of a crime.
•Terrence Cortez Smith, 32, 1030 Sourwood Ct., Athens — felony probation violation.
•Timothy Dean Roberts, 35, Eastbrook Dr., Winder — first-degree cruelty to children – deprivation of necessary sustenance, third-degree cruelty to children, battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Derrick Lajuris Raiford, 36, 1129 Jefferson Walk Cir., Jefferson — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Michael Kenneth Walters, 62, 165 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. NW, Atlanta — felony probation violation.
•Gandi Bowens, 48, 486 Hammond Rd., Statham — battery, simple battery and third-degree cruelty to children (less than 18 years of age present and hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery).
•Jerrell Dean Roberts, 54, 248 Eastbrook Dr. B, Winder — simple battery.
•Eric Scott Phillips, 52, 565 Briarhurst Ct., Lawrenceville — theft by taking.
•Edgar Israel Jara, 23, 32 Creekwood Rd., Statham — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Angela Swift Gross, 56, 387 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — possession and use of drug-related objects, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and parole violation.
•Christopher Navarro, 21, 2959 Etchison Rd., Loganville — driving without a valid license.
•Christopher John Siegel, 24, 503 Emory St. Suite A, Oxford — felony probation violation.
•Christopher Daniel Haller, 20, 135 Punkin Junction Rd., Bethlehem — battery (two counts) and third-degree cruelty to children (less than 18 years of age present and hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery).
•Daniel Lee Coker, 30, 50 Fort Valley Dr., Fort Valley — possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Randy Trent Peterman, 66, 1500 Twin Oaks Trail, Watkinsville — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper stopping in roadway.
•Elysa Faith Epperson, 30, 5199 Forest View Trail, Douglasville — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), four counts of DUI – endangering a child under 14 years of age and improper lane change.
•Grace W. Barnett, 21, 99 Summit Ave., Montclair, New Jersey — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Isaiah Terrell Wilson, 21, 143 40th Ave. N, Nashville, Tennessee — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; reckless conduct; reckless driving; speeding in a construction zone; possession and use of drug-related objects; and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Amy Lynn Askew, 44, 5110 Dawsonville Hwy., Gainesville — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Adia Skye West, 19, 297 Union Grove Cir., Auburn — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Joseph Daniel Dipolito, 30, 530 Oglethorpe Ave., Athens — felony probation violation.
•Chavis Deion Smith, 40, 55 East Wright St., Winder — felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Bobby Daniel Pugh, 58, 677 Smith Cemetery Rd., Winder — aggravated battery; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; and manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
•David Vinson Rary, 62, 1953 Hwy. 211 NE, Statham — felony probation violation.
•Adam Daniel Pugh, 37, 97 Manger Ave. West, Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Alveta A. Rivera, 37, 301 Cedar Creek Rd., Winder — simple assault and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Khentari T. Caldwell, 19, 1413 Brookhaven Dr., Monroe — theft by taking.
•Therce Williams, 43, 380 Washington Dr., Athens — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.
•Dominique Louise Drew, 31, 303 Anchors Way, Winder — destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest.
•Joseph Wade Willis, 37, 394 Elliott St., Buford — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Timothy Michael Gilkes, 37, 222 Brooks Ln., Winder — battery, criminal trespass and felony probation violation.
•James Franklin Rice, 44, 243 Baker St., Statham — aggravated sodomy – commit sodomy with force against person’s will or person is less than 10 years of age.
•Julie Inez Canton, 59, 1212 To Lani Dr., Stone Mountain — fleeing/attempting to elude police, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, speeding and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Brian Christopher Malosh, 31, 1395 Hwy. 124, Auburn — aggravated assault; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; misdemeanor terroristic threats; theft by taking; two counts of felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Millie Bernice Smith-Sweat, 43, 1004 Jefferson Hwy., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Tyrese Isaiah Woodson, 20, 136 Oak St., Athens — hold for other agency.
•Christopher Gary Barnes, 34, 104 Patrick Mill Rd. SW, Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
AUBURN
•Jeremy Dylan Schmetzer, 33, 130 Governor’s Ridge, Auburn — first-degree cruelty to children – deprivation of necessary sustenance; battery (four counts); possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•Khalif A. Ward Jr., 23, 5420 Osage Ave., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; reckless driving; driving with a suspended or revoked license; speeding; improper passing on left; failure to obey a traffic control device and following too closely.
•Gary Ray Lutz, 31, 196 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn — child molestation and sexual battery.
•Renee Dawn Homans, 38, 234 Kennedy-Sells Rd. NW, Auburn — driving under the influence of drugs and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Cara Dawn Reagan, 41, 5590 Canton Hwy., Cartersville — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
BRASELTON
•Kevin-Anthony Kamar Yip, 21, 5915 Old York Rd., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Dextroy Dublin, 27, 728 Center Hill Ave., Atlanta — driving with a suspended or revoked license; giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); speeding; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and open-container violation.
STATHAM
•Austin Bush, 25, 434 Saddle Shoal Trail, Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Theresa Irene Lapierre, 56, 1630 Butterfly Ln., Statham — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana possession and maintaining a disorderly house.
•Kelvin Deaonte Mayweather, 26, 585 8th St., Statham — felony terroristic threats and acts.
WINDER
•Quavius Darnel Hendley, 27, 1300 Princess Dr., Winder — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Bobby Daniel Pugh, 58, 677 Smith Cemetery Rd., Winder — aggravated battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
•Tabitha Gail Moon, 48, 835 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Nicholas Andrew Rose, 44, 305 Timberridge Ln., Auburn — driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Gregory William Mathis, 61, 120 Williamson St., Winder — two counts of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Heather Renee Payne, 27, 840 Idlewood Rd., Winder — theft by taking from building.
•Kenneth Marcelle Molphus, 60, 490 Gainesville Hwy. B-4, Winder — burglary, theft by taking and second-degree criminal damage to property – business.
•Christine Janel Rice, 43, 132 Creekwood Rd., Winder — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Emery Demetrius Robair, 2856 Hosta Dr., Charlotte, North Carolina — aggravated assault, battery, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
•Sabrina Humphries, 35, 71 Donahoo Rd., Maysville — hold for other agency.
•Joseph Lee Daniels, 35, 4475 Benefield Rd., Braselton — criminal trespass, public drunkenness and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Nico Giovani Vaughn, 21, 209 Green Bridge Ct., Lawrenceville — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Billy Jay Sims, 46, 1415 Princeton Dr., Statham — possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Freeman Wilkerson, 49, 112 North Williamson St., Winder — felony probation violation (two counts).
•David Clark Hampton, 35, 463 Treadwell Rd., Bethlehem — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Mekayla F. Sprayberry, 27, 883 Hog Mountain Rd., Winder — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Kenneth Michael Slayton, 61, 600 Wood Ave., Winder — four counts of felony probation violation.
GSP
•Jovaunta Shinterrio Hutchinson, 26, 1996 Woodlawn Dr., Toccoa — driving without a valid license, hold for other agency and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Alexandria Shiloh Weber, 22, 496 McCarty Rd., Statham — driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
