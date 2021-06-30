The following arrests around the county June 21-27 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Alexander Donavon Morrissette, 35, 805 Davis St., Monroe — felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Haylee A. Fox, 25, 4132 Rocks Ln., Loganville — criminal trespass (damage to or interference with property).
•Debra Lee Burnett, 62, 1391 Hwy. 124, Auburn — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Kyle Matthew Ferguson, 35, 77 12th St. NE, Atlanta — entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or a felony.
•Clifford Oren Dills, 71, 355 McDinils St., Alto — parole violation.
•Nathan Seth Ward, 20, 415 Price St., Statham — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe); furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; driving with a suspended or revoked license; improper/erratic lane change; and open-container violation.
•Theodore Hugh Myers III, 33, 1106 Dee Kennedy Rd., Auburn — failure to appear.
•Kevin Lee Davis, 46, 187 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder — battery, three counts of simple battery, felony probation violation, misdemeanor stalking and party to a crime.
•James Clayton Newman, 68, 1113 Hummingbird Way, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), open-container violation, improper backing, expired license plate and no insurance.
•Brian Joshua Sims, 21, 124 2nd St. 59, Winder — local misdemeanor arrest warrant.
•Tony Douglas Harris, 55, 108 Holliday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson — driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to yield right of way to construction vehicle/person actually engaged in work upon highway and no insurance.
•Monte Tremayne Wyrick, 24, 421 Harpy Eagle Dr., Winder — felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Fabian Johnson, 38, 739 Rolling Downs Dr., Loganville — driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
•Emmett Charles Moon, 64, 740 Hazel Moon Rd., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Samantha Dianne Stephens, 45, 2012 Appling Cir., Sugar Hill — two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects, and two counts of open containers.
•Clifford Wayne Brown, 52, 212 Nunnally Rd. SE, Winder — hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and following too closely.
•Jennifer Leann Ellis, 51, 8 Shady Glade Place, Winterville — felony probation violation.
•Irving Chrisshawn Childress, 46, 933 Grier Rd., Winder — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; two counts of aggravated assault; battery; simple battery; two counts of cruelty to children (intentionally allow a child to witness forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery); and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Hector Taurus Lewis, 48, 255 Honeysuckle Cir. Apt. 701, Lawrenceville — felony probation violation.
•Daniel Scott Clack, 34, 31 Parker Rd., Auburn — battery and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Efrain Hernandez, 43, 706 Christmas Ave., Bethlehem — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Whitney Nicole Russell, 29, 35 Nunnally Rd. NE, Winder — battery.
•Casey Christopher Tuggle, 33, 183 Charles Ct., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Wilcarrius Deonta Hobbs, 25, 850 Briscoe Mill Rd. 33, Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Nicholas Miguel Carter, 17, 186 Parks Mill Rd. 17, Auburn — theft by taking and second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
•Floyd Lee Triplett Jr., 53, 300 Patrol Rd., Forsyth — theft by taking, misdemeanor parole violation and financial transaction card fraud.
•Michael Kenyon Jackett, 44, 101 Selt Rd., Newnan — felony probation violation.
•Justin Allan Anderson, 34, 1775 Hwy. 211 NW, Hoschton — child molestation and first-degree cruelty to children (cause excessive physical/mental pain).
•Xavier Tyler Luster, 22, 148 Old Will Hunter Rd., Athens — driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving and speeding in a construction zone.
•Jonathan Patrick Gregor, 19, 151 Geiger Rd., Jefferson — driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
•Irwin Lamont McClendon, 33, 750 Gaines School Rd. C45, Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding in a construction zone.
•Evelyn Lisa Keller, 49, 547 Hilldale Cir. 9, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Maurice Arnold, 37, 495 Amelia Grove Ln., Lawrenceville — felony probation violation.
•Jackie Don Leverett, 39, 20668 Beaver Creek Rd., Hagerstown, Maryland — contempt of civil court.
•Robert Francis Powers, 35, 469 Gin Mill Dr., Monroe — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Lavron Addr Martinez, 45, 305 Carly Ct., Bethlehem — battery.
•Chelsey Renee Connor, 32, 5157 Spring St., Flowery Branch — possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana possession, driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle and brake light violation.
•Daniel Travis Ray, 32, 1131 Bradford Park Dr., Auburn — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
•Ricky Charles Lavender, 41, 475 Bay Creek Rd., Loganville — driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine, driving with a suspended or revoked license; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), public drunkenness, striking a fixed object, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and no insurance.
•Alex Quin Braswell, 25, 215 Hwy. 211 NW, Winder — possession of methamphetamine and speeding.
•Donny Ray Bevers, 42, 475 Cedar Ridge Cir., Winder — two counts of battery.
•Abraham Herrera, 26, 3409 Ridgemill Cir., Dacula — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and driving without a valid license.
•Timothy Shane Bray, 39, 66 Mulberry Rd., Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Holly Diane Crowe, 38, 66 Mulberry Rd., Winder — felony probation violation, operating an unregistered vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, driving too fast for conditions and defective tires.
•Ronald Keith Barber, 37, 1020 Leigh’s Brook Way, Dacula — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), driving on the wrong side of the road and open-container violation.
•Cynthia Denise Thacher, 61, 410 Brown Wood Dr., Hull — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Emily Nichole Cronic, 29, 574 Treadwell Rd., Bethlehem — miscellaneous local charge.
AUBURN
•Brian Michael Mandella, 49, 1225 Cabot’s Ridge, Auburn — driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
•Zamarius Williams, 17, 2872 Belleau Ln., Atlanta — manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Dennis Keith Brown, 35, 272 Gordon St., Elberton — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Melvin Immanuel Lothridge III, 38, 5801 Poplar Springs Rd., Ware Shoals, South Carolina — theft by taking, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, second-degree criminal damage to property (business) and hold for other agency.
•Frances Raena Brady, 39, 316 Carter Rd. 13, Auburn — reckless driving.
BRASELTON
•Nhan Thanh Tran, 28, 2468 Candlewood Way, Lawrenceville — felony theft by taking.
STATHAM
•Ashley Brooke Dollar, 44, 1576 Pointe South Cir., Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; misdemeanor theft by deception; fourth-degree forgery (amount of less than $1,500 or less than 10 checks); driving with a suspended or revoked license; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; improper stopping on roadway; open-container violation; and no insurance.
WINDER
•Luke Joseph Morton, 41, 9 Dogwood Dr. A, Winder — hold for other agency.
•Richard Carmelo Cotto, 27, 13 Dogwood Dr. B, Winder — public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Royce Wilburn, 57, homeless — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and failure to appear.
•Michael Murphy, 44, 282 Cowart St., Commerce — driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to stop at a railroad crossing.
•Jason Lee Vega, 36, 74 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder — disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
•Jonathan Adam Richardson, 39, 1257 4th Ave., Auburn — public drunkenness and unlawful possession of open containers.
•Zachary Elijah Wilbur, 30, 1608 Cornish Mountain Rd., Covington — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•James Hendley Martin Jr., 59, 934 Justin Dr., Winder — five counts of deposit account fraud/bad checks less than $500.
•Joseph Scott Hart, 31, 569 Newlin Ct., Lawrenceville — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Aaron Pierre Henry, 35, 136 Sentry Ct., Winder — three counts of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Joan Gildardo Zapata, 25, 2945 Rosebud Rd., Loganville — felony terroristic threats and acts and disorderly conduct.
•Diego Castro, 34, 354 Fairview Ct., Winder — two counts of battery, simple battery, two counts of third-degree cruelty to children and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Teran Joshua Landeros, 25, 281 Ambassador Cir., Winder — driving without a valid license and improper use of central turn lane.
•Joel Green Dowling, 55, 114 Martha St., Winder — theft by taking.
•Alysha Leigh Argo, 27, 652 Talon View Ct., Auburn — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Christian Lee Stack, 51, 318 Donaly Ln., Baldwin — misdemeanor failure to appear.
GSP
•Amy Jo Thornton, 46, 1021 Bowman Way, Winder — possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession and adult seat belt violation.
•James Donald Thornton Jr., 57, 1021 Bowman Way, Winder — possession of methamphetamine, driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle and adult seat belt violation.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•William Brent Swilling, 34, 125 Towns Grocery Rd., Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.