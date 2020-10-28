The following arrests were reported Oct. 19-26 around the county by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Bruce Allen Fendrich, 53, 344 Mary Alice Dr., Winder — misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Dacquiri Nicole Huff, 28, 1051 Fleeman Rd., Hoschton — driving under the influence of drugs; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; driving with a suspended or revoked license and drugs to be kept in original container.
•Joshua Lee Metcalf, 23, 781 Forest Park Ln. Suwanee — felony probation violation.
•Rodney Anthony Williams, 56, 355 Dartmouth Dr. SW, Atlanta — felony probation violation.
•Dajuan Tyrese Cooper, 19, 23 Duke Cir., Winder — fleeing/attempting to elude police, reckless conduct, felony probation violation, improper passing, driving too fast for conditions and headlight violation.
•Reggie Nelson Hickman, 48, 1196 Tuggle Dr., Stone Mountain — felony probation violation.
•Tammy Sue Harrison, 52, 415 Walker Dr., Monroe — parole violation.
•Jenny Lynn Stephens, 41, homeless — arrest warrant (local misdemeanor).
•Anna M. Tarr, 20, 3025 Revere Cir., Snellville — fleeing/attempting to elude police and failure to obey a stop sign (two counts).
•Moran Leanne Babcock, 18, 309 Jacobs Ln., Statham — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Edward Allen Delee, 39, 271 East Wright St., Winder — entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or a felony and felony probation violation.
•Marcus Carlos Gutierrez, 41, 322 Royal Oaks Dr., Winder — battery and simple battery.
•William Heath Hicks, 43, homeless — criminal attempt to commit a felony.
•Cassandra Ann Billings, 51, 105 Lily Dr. A, Winder — identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying info concerning a person.
•Ryan Lester Hooper, 36, 1031 Timber Mill Run, Watkinsville — felony probation violation.
•Raymond Edward Ludke IV, 24, 224 South Myrtle St., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Christopher William Martin, 49, 519 Thurmond Cir., Statham — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Crystal Dawn Wheeler, 42, 143 Giles Rd., Winder — theft by taking (two counts), financial transaction card theft, and unlawful to possess, display or use any false, fraudulent or altered identification documents.
•Leslie Bernard Burgess, 52, 150 Pinkston Ct., Winder — simple battery, simple assault, criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property, criminal damage to property (business) and no motorcycle insurance/proof of insurance.
•Tyler Anthony Pierce, 25, 243 Doster Ave., Monroe — public drunkenness.
•Emanuel G. Alehortua, 32, 506 Pin Oak Dr., Bethlehem — sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (two counts); possession and use of drug-related objects; and crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.
•Terrio Tavarus Pass, 21, 271 East Wright St. 32, Winder — theft by receiving stolen property (felony); possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18 years of age – second or subsequent offense; carrying a concealed weapon and hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Matthew Daron Haulk, 30, 288 Hillside Ct. NW, Winder — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and bicycle equipment violation.
•John Paul Patton, 64, 4648 Lawrenceville Rd., Lawrenceville — felony probation violation.
•Pueblo Martin Shajuan Hall, 42, 174 Melrose St., Winder — contempt of Superior Court.
•Wendi Darlene Dover, 44, 4650 Hwy. 82, Gainesville — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Jeffery Michael Short, 39, 2520 Wildwood Way, Monroe — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Sheila Maureen Williams Britt, 55, 2907 Overwood Ln., Snellville — felony probation violation.
•Edward Alan Stanton, 56, 4305 Timber Trace Rd., Loganville — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and following too closely.
•Jason Ekoue Kuegah, 19, 505 Dunagan Dr., Lawrenceville — driving without a valid license, no proof of motorcycle insurance, speeding in a construction zone and operating an unregistered vehicle.
•Eddie Alexander Guzman, 21, 100 North Broad St., Winder — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies (two counts); felony theft by taking (motor vehicle); entering an automobile or motor vehicle with intent to commit a theft or felony; and loitering and prowling.
•Becky Marie Queen, 28, 937 Hwy. 82, Jefferson — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Loc Tuan Luu, 49, 1334 Etheridge Dr., Auburn — aggravated assault.
•Steven Ranell Jones, 31, 239 Hidden Acres Rd., Winder — battery (two counts).
•Matthew Thomas Ulrich, 27, 1105 Bankhead Hwy., Winder — misdemeanor theft of lost or mislaid property and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Simon Avendano-Hernandez, 34, 879 Kendall Park Dr., Winder — driving without a valid license and open-container violation.
•Rickie Korey Powell, 31, 1140 Old Farmington Rd., Bishop — receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Thomas Bradley Gaydon, 32, 1956 Twin Mountain Lake Dr., Talking Rock — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Katherine Nicole David, 28, 1436 Hog Mountain Rd., Winder — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Brandon Michael Stake, 29, 204 Rainey Brooke Dr., Winder — felony theft by taking (motor vehicle) and possession of methamphetamine.
•Deborah Smith Payne, 56, 5322 Gainesville St., Flowery Branch — criminal trespass and violation of family-violence order.
•Sherry Pellegrini Densmore, 51, 1409 Faith Dr., Winder — felony probation violation.
•David Adam Holloway, 33, 229 Autry Rd., Auburn — second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
AUBURN
•Casie Michelle Barrett, 34, 186 Parks Mill Rd. Apt. 25, Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Kelly Ann Best, 51, 2411 Harbins Rd., Dacula — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and defective tires.
STATHAM
•Christopher Randall Holland, 47, 287 1st St., Statham — theft by receiving stolen property (misdemeanor).
•Michael Jerome Scott, 34, 1205 Athens Rd., Winterville — misdemeanor probation violation.
•John Richard Gilstrap Jr., 33, 231 Jamie Ct., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Majenneh T. Sengbe, 24, 245 Oceanliner Dr., Winder — public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (one felony count and one misdemeanor count).
•Kayla Meadows, 29, 78 Smokey Ridge Rd., Crawford — possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Dylan Brown, 29, 78 Smokey Ridge Rd., Crawford — possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
WINDER
•Javier Hernandez-Elvira, 37, 967 Oakley Ln., Sugar Hill — driving without a valid license.
•Kenneth Rodrecous Jackson, 31, 1055 Jordan Dr., Gainesville — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Lisa Virginia Blade, 37, 1992 Township Dr., Winder — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Brittany Michele Smith, 26, 235 Laverne Ct., Winder — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Christine Sheppard Sketo, 75, 235 Laverne Ct., Winder — aggravated assault.
•Quayla Rashanda Ross, 26, 48 Maynard St. 22, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Syasia Nigeria Bunn, 20, 154 Gordon Ave., West Babylon, N.Y. — speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Lyric Hydias Burgess, 25, 116 Osborne St., Winder — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; felony probation violation (three counts) and drugs to be kept in original container.
•Bruce Allen Cayton, 64, 307 Ryan Rd., Winder — simple battery.
•Hoyt Hayes, 66, 249 Capitol Ave., Winder — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Richard Keith Summer, 51, 3282 Dixieland Farm Rd., Gainesville — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Cuitlahauc Torres Juarez, 44, 1083 Sutherland Dr., Winder — driving without a valid license, expired license plate and obscuring license plate in order to impede surveillance equipment.
•April Roughton Giles, 33, 1955 Township Dr., Winder — simple battery.
•David Gene Cannaday, 40, 206 East 5th Ave., Winder — battery (two counts), third-degree cruelty to children (three counts, less than 18 years of age present and hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery) and criminal trespass.
•Maryjane Huhn, 26, 172 Georgia Ave. B, Winder — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Zachary Scott Haessler, 26, 172 Georgia Ave. B, Winder — aggravated assault (two counts), battery, and obstructing or hindering persons from making emergency phone calls.
•Zachary Eugene Batson, 18, 145 Green St., Toccoa — disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. Batson was charged again, a few hours after the initial arrest, with disorderly conduct and felony terroristic threats.
•Juan Zarazua-Vasquez, 38, 271 East Wright St., Winder — driving without a valid license.
•Revall McKnight, 59, 256 East Broad St., Winder — aggravated stalking.
GSP
•Brandon Perry Hackney, 27, 1041 Navaho Trail, Monroe — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Erica L. Faust, 24, 365 Arrowhead Rd., Athens.
•Ahikam Gedaliah Griffin, 23, 877 City Pond Rd., Winder.
