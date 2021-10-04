The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments and the Georgia State Patrol reported the following arrests around the county Sept. 27 through Oct. 3.
BCSO
•Joseph John Argo, 19, Monroe — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Holly Shedd Baker, 37, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Jhostin Alexander Bardales, 18, Buford — driving without a valid license.
•Horrace Hamilton Bearden, 24, Carrollton — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Jorge Alexander Belisario, 45, Athens — driving without a valid license.
•Keyron Pennyell Cannon, 32, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear and improper left turn.
•Jessica Marie Corcoran, 41, Winder — battery.
•Edgard A. Cordova-Valle, 27, Auburn — driving without a valid license, consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area and tag light violation.
•Jeremiah Isaiah Covington, 35, Winder — battery, criminal trespass and third-degree cruelty to children – less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery.
•Jaque Rafael Crawford, 37, Winder — hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Justin Patrick-Lee Cummings, 20, Dacula — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Jessica Marie Daniel, 32, Winder — felony probation violation and two counts of fourth-degree forgery (amount of less than $1,500 or less than 10 checks).
•Erich Carl Durrenberg, 55, Acworth — felony probation violation.
•Julio Cesar Encarnacion, 26, Statham — fleeing/attempting to elude police, reckless driving, misdemeanor marijuana possession, driving with a suspended or revoked license, consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area, expired license plate and no insurance.
•Janet Lynn Esco, 57, Bethlehem — loitering and prowling.
•Noe Orlando Escobar-Velasquez, 40, Auburn — four counts of child molestation and two counts of aggravated child molestation.
•Mary Catherine Estep, 61, Winder — battery and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
•Denys Dejeu Filip, 21, Lawrenceville — two counts of felony terroristic threats and acts; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; simple battery; and three counts of simple assault.
•Brenden Dwight Flood, 38, Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and improper stopping on roadway.
•Timothy Michael Gilkes, 38, Winder — aggravated battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Katrina Carlene Green, 40, Gordon — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Meaghan Rose Gulley, 32, Auburn — theft by taking and criminal trespass.
•Susan Renea Harper, 51, Winder — driving under the influence of drugs.
•Leigh Anne Hatfield, 49, Winder — possession of methamphetamine.
•Stacey Lynn Head, 60, Winder — possession of methamphetamine and felony theft by receiving stolen property.
•Kristina Renae Henderson, 33, Watkinsville — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Brian Keith Hicks, 42, Winder — parole violation.
•Michelle Lynett Hodges, 43, Winder — possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Jeremy Tyler Holloway, 32, Hoschton — felony probation violation.
•Matthew Brett Lancaster, 37, Winder — possession of methamphetamine; hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; misdemeanor failure to appear; failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping; and no insurance.
•Jaylin Alexander Madrie, 19, Rex — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; driving with a suspended or revoked license; failure to report an accident with injury, death or damage; reckless driving; two counts of driving on the wrong side of the road; two counts of failure to obey a traffic-control device; improper passing; two counts of speeding; and two counts of headlight violation.
•Wesley Eugene Martin, 41, Bethlehem — three counts of felony probation violation and driving without a valid license.
•Orlando Pierre Mathis, 33, Winder — parole violation; giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); and brake light violation.
•John Remy Mattox, 20, Statham — driving without a valid license, brake light violation, headlight violation, operating an unregistered vehicle and no insurance on motorcycle.
•Michael Anthony McKay Jr., 31, Atlanta — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Benjamin Stewart Minish, 35, Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe and driving on the wrong side of the road.
•Tito Sanchez Moon, 35, Statham — first-degree cruelty to children (cause excessive physical/mental pain), battery and three counts of third-degree cruelty to children (less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery).
•Fadil Omerovic, 23, Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Hasnija Omerovic, 56, Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Zejda Omerovic, 36, Loganville — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Zachary Clayton Pierce, 27, Monroe — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Mendy Rena Powell, 42, Monroe — felony probation violation.
•Barbara Jeyce Prettel, 59, Winder — battery.
•Ulises Eduardo Ramirez, 31, Bethlehem — first-degree forgery.
•Ashley Brooke Reese, 32, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Matthew Jamon Reid, 29, Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving, speeding in a construction zone, consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area and improper lane change.
•Jeremy Chad Rowe, 30, Monroe — driving under the influence of multiple substances, reckless driving and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Amanda Julie Rowland, 45, Hartwell — driving under the influence of multiple substances.
•Shirley Saldivar-Trochez, 34, Norcross — driving without a valid license and illegal U-turn.
•Isaiah Hayes Sapp, 22, Dacula — criminal trespass and littering on public or private property or waters.
•Dominick Francis Sheerer, 36, Garden City — violation of family-violence order.
•Robert Bolton Suttle, 42, Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Julian Marquis Swaizey, 30, Snellville — felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Demetrice Adrian Tanner, 47, Athens — child support.
•Elijah Shareem Thomas, 18, Bainbridge — theft by taking and criminal trespass.
•Crecencio Victorio, 47, Statham — driving without a valid license.
•Lisa Diann Wilson, 35, Bethlehem — misdemeanor probation violation.
AUBURN
•Joey Brown, 29, Lawrenceville — purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Robert Vongphakdy, 35, Bethlehem — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
BRASELTON
•Gregory Allen Jones, 30, Snellville — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Bredyn Robert Lee Rose, 20, Powder Springs — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; manufacture/possess, etc. of a controlled substance, counterfeit substance or marijuana near a park or housing project; possession of synthetic marijuana; misdemeanor marijuana possession; possession and use of drug-related objects; misdemeanor theft by receiving property stolen in another state; and speeding.
STATHAM
•Javonte Lee, 30, Decatur — purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•Michael Maurice McKnight, 33, Athens — receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•Mashayla Smith, 19, Athens — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
WINDER
•Evan William Abbott, 21, Buford — possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Donald Eugene Abernathy, 39, Winder — felony probation violation, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Susan Nicole Bailey, 33, Monroe — possession of methamphetamine, false imprisonment, simple assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
•Jordan Kreon Bell, 25, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•August Joseph Bellardine, 46, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and no insurance.
•Randriques Fernandez Butler, 32, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Irene Lara Campos, 40, Winder — driving without a valid license.
•Tyler Michael Clark, 26, Winder — public drunkenness and open-container violation.
•James Robert Driggers, 37, Winder — possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Travis Denard Flanigan, 40, Winder — sale of cocaine, felony probation violation, misdemeanor marijuana possession and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Brandon Richard Gerwig, 38, Winder — simple assault.
•Tommie Joshua Hulsey, 32, Gainesville — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Jason Lynn Johnson, 20, Winder — reckless driving.
•Orlando Marques Lee, 35, Statham — possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
•Joshua Chad Morgan, 40, Winder — public drunkenness.
•Thomas Matthew Morgan, 22, Winder — criminal trespass.
•Kenneth Lee Padrick, 38, Bethlehem — felony interference with government property, disorderly conduct and simple assault.
•Kenneth Von Shoats, 53, Tucker — sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor marijuana possession, drugs to be kept in original container and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Gage Zoe Smith, 30, Athens — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Jonathan Douglas Smith, 49, Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Aaron Thomas Snell, 29, Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Kenya Lavaine Taylor, 43, Winder — robbery and aggravated assault.
GSP
•Jackson M. Ridgeway, 27, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, open-container violation, driving without license on person and headlight violation.
