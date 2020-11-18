The following arrests around the county were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol from Nov. 9-15.
BCSO
•Cory Joseph Taylor, 29, 218 Colonial Hill Rd., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Rebecca Jean Moore, 30, 363 Wesley Chapel Rd., Danielsville — first-degree forgery (two counts), misdemeanor marijuana possession (two counts) and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (two counts).
•Kristina Marie Mccravy, 24, 343 Simeon Rd., Statham — possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Christopher Thomas Hester, 30, 154 East Wright St., Winder — possession of methamphetamine; crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; misdemeanor theft by shoplifting; and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•James Gerald Harris, 30, 6199 Compass Dr., Flowery Branch — felony probation violation.
•Gregory Allen Bills, 52, 21 Windsor Dr., Winder — simple battery (two counts) and theft by taking.
•Barbara Moses, 64, 460 Akins Rd., Statham — first-degree cruelty to children – deprivation of necessary sustenance (two counts).
•Charles Lee Howard, 37, 462 McCarty Rd. 24B, Statham — felony probation violation.
•Mario Antwaun Peters, 30, 521 Jones Rd., Statham — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Joshua Leif McDaniel, 32, 960 Honeysuckle Trail, Winder — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Hollis Grace Dotson, 29, 833 Brandon Dr., Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Ryan Jacob Register, 29, 132 Mears St., Winder — receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•Micah Bailey Scarbrough, 18, 409 Pleasant Hill Church Rd. NE, Winder — hold for other agency.
•Elder Lara, 35, 955 Harrison Mill Rd., Winder — hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (three counts); misdemeanor probation violation; driving without a valid license; and following too closely.
•Emily Maria Munoz, 22, 588 8th St., Statham — possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Amuri Tijae Johnson, 17, 2727 High Creek Run, Dacula — armed robbery and robbery.
•Daniel Eric Knowlton, 28, 125 Ashley Cir., Athens — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Tina Louise Wainwright, 54, 1147 Manning Gin Rd., Winder — felony terroristic threats and acts and simple assault.
•Royston Donterio Johnson, 36, 241 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — failure to register as a sex offender and felony probation violations (two counts).
•Lindsay Amber Cook, 20, 421 Blueberry Ln., Winder — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Shelby Dawn Rodriguez, 24, 690 Pleasant Hill Church Rd. NE, Winder — misdemeanor theft by deception and misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property.
•Chance Kristian Moreno, 20, 1024 Solomon Ct., Winder — willful obstruction or hindrance of a firefighter by use of threats or violence (felony), disorderly conduct and simple assault.
•Jacob Alan Ingbritsen, 35, 2312 Arbor Dr., Duluth — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Holly Charity Crotts, 43, 1506 Farmington Way 313, Winder — public drunkenness and simple battery.
•David Kyle Cain, 29, 400 Evans Ct., Bethlehem — battery and simple battery.
•Donald Demetrius Kilgore Sr., 49, 659 Chicken Lyle Rd., Winder — felony probation violation (three counts).
•Dalton Jace Crimm, 29, 1175 Jefferson Hwy., Winder — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Dennis Allen Holliday, 27, 323 East Midland Ave., Winder — battery and felony probation violation.
•Cynthia Ellen Brock, 58, 1119 Victron Dr., Hoschton — failure to appear.
•William Jay King, 56, 2425 Harbin Spring Cove, Dacula — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and failure to yield while turning left.
•William Aaron Hammond, 31, 1588 Union Grove Church Rd., Auburn — misdemeanor marijuana possession and tag light violation.
•Courtney M. Brooks, 29, 305 Mary Alice Dr., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; misdemeanor marijuana possession and speeding.
•Michael Dylan Restrepo, 23, 690 Pleasant Hill Church Rd. NE, Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Candace Stowe Moore, 35, 130 Regency Dr., Bethlehem — battery and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Maria F. Lopez, 39, 7021 Stall Rd. 39, Charleston, S.C. — driving without a valid license, open-container violation and headlight violation.
•Barry Anthony Irving, 48, 325 Hill’s Point Rd., Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; misdemeanor marijuana possession; driving with a suspended or revoked license; open-container violation and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Jason Martin Hibbert, 34, 587 Manning Gin Rd., Monroe — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Ricky Lateek Thomas, 33, 140 Lakeshore Cir., Braselton — disorderly conduct.
•Cody Jacob Barrett, 28, 68 Creekwood Ct., Winder — simple battery (two counts).
•Gregory Pole, 17, 513 Marcel Park, Statham — felony terroristic threats and acts and disorderly conduct.
•Monterio Shantez Lay, 40, 928 Dogwood Trail, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Garrett Vincent, 19, 218 Livingston Ct., Winder — felony terroristic threats and acts and disorderly conduct.
•Kenneth Wayne Johnson, 32, 2360 West Broad St. Apt. 418, Athens — felony probation violation.
AUBURN
•Charles Eric Busbee, 55, 85 Hilltop Cir., Auburn — simple battery, simple assault and third-degree cruelty to children.
STATHAM
•Alyssa Holmwood, 24, 2182 Nancy Way, Loganville — possession of methamphetamine.
•Cornelius Harris, 39, 1733 Granite Ln., Statham — public drunkenness.
WINDER
•Marolyn Denise Jackson, 46, 48 Maynard St. 22, Winder — possession of cocaine and failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Anthony Undra Brown, 56, 168 West Oak St. 12A, Winder — crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; parole violation and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•David Scott Clark Jr., 20, 15 Maddox Hill Rd., Jefferson — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Tarrence Jennings, 30, 40 Williams Ct. Apt. D, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Brandon Louis Murry, 36, 61 Stonedell Dr., Dallas — enticing a child for indecent purposes (felony), reckless conduct, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Leonard Marquez Hinton, 39, 235 Doster Dr., Winder — misdemeanor theft of lost or mislaid property.
•Russell Wayne Dillard, 42, 122 Northridge Dr., Winder — criminal trespass.
•Max Didler Ngoran, 34, 637 Nonsuch Way, Winder — violation of family-violence order.
•William Orlando Randolph, 45, 1325 East Church St., Monroe — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Graham Brice Fidler, 28, 327 Oglesby Bridge Rd. SE, Conyers — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Carlos Alberto Mendoza, 40, 441 Roe Rd., Greenville, S.C. — felony terroristic threats and acts, battery and simple battery.
•Barry Donel Bates, 65, 420 Lokey’s Ridge Rd., Bethlehem — felony probation violation and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Cassie Leann Meeks, 31, 275 Buena Vista Ct., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Zoe Reanna Knight, 18, 719 Chicken Lyle Rd., Winder — misdemeanor marijuana possession.
GSP
•Robert Caporale, 20, 2540 Wildwood Way, Monroe — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; driving with a suspended or revoked license and seat belt violation (adults).
