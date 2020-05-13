The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol reported the following recent arrests:
AUBURN
•Shaquille Kenez Peters, 26, 358 Scenic Ln., Auburn — receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, possession and use of drug-related objects, first-degree forgery, second-degree forgery and felony probation violation.
•Kelsey Leigh Timms, 23, 1483 Hwy. 124, Auburn — felony probation violation (four counts).
•Brandon David McDaniel, 35, 1410 Etheridge Dr., Auburn — battery (two counts), simple battery, simple assault and third-degree cruelty to children (two counts).
•Rachael Michele Eriz, 29, 229 Beech Creek Cir., Winder — misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
•Harley Dale Underwood, 31, 300 Pearl Rd., Forsyth — driving with a suspended or revoked license and brake light violation.
BCSO
•Gregory Marer, 57, 1448 Millstone Ct., Bethlehem — aggravated assault.
•Julian Forrest Armstrong, 29, 2078-B Broad St., Statham — DUI-alcohol (less safe), driving with a suspended or revoked license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Mario Antwaun Peters, 29, 521 Jones Rd., Statham — pandering.
•Dexter Jermaine Armour, 46, 257 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — simple battery, criminal trespass-damage or interference with property, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and felony probation violation (two counts).
•Dustin Keith Ervin, 36, 3914 Pine Gorge Cir., Dacula — felony probation violation.
•Shomar Edward Innis, 39, 1102 Brookstone Rd., Atlanta — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Kyle Alan Driscoll, 30, 143 Quail Valley Rd. B, Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Tracy Faust, 51, 180 Carriage Ct., Athens — hold for other agency.
•Zachary Ryan Gentry, 28, 1941 Diamond Ridge Dr., Statham — battery.
•Devin James Johnson Jr., 23, 2277 Hamilton Mill Pkwy., Dacula — felony probation violation.
•John Haywood Reese, 41, 1044 Sutherland Dr., Winder — simple assault.
•Robert Keith Boyd II, 40, 846 Hwy. 82, Winder — aggravated stalking.
•Yasmeen Alexis Arrieta, 27, 906 Riverview Dr. SE, Marietta — driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
•Michelle Elizabeth Bridges, 35, 1613 River Glen Rd., Auburn — battery.
•Timothy Leroy Buff, 54, 240 North Ave. F1, Athens — felony probation violation.
•Michael Ray Clanton, 32, 186 Parks Mill Rd. 17, Auburn — possession of methamphetamine and felony probation violation (two counts).
•Travis Bernardo Yearby, 32, 155 Sycamore Ln. B, Athens — driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
•Briant Everett Ware, 47, 1021 Barnett Shoals Rd., Athens — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Darrell Keith Baughcum, 33, 908 Dogwood Ln., Winder — possession of methamphetamine.
•Arent Joseph Larsen, 56, 383 3rd Ave., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Jennifer Glenna Blake, 29, 348 East Midland Ave., Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects and driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
•Nathan Shawn Haulk, 22, 490 Gainesville Hwy. 01, Winder — hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Sergio Romero Gomez, 32, 116 Ashwood Dr., Winder — driving without a valid license and windshield violation.
•Kimberly Dale Epps, 51, 126 Arnold Rd. SE, Statham — aggravated assault.
•Lakena Sharell James, 35, 323 Premrose Ln., Auburn — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Marla Elena Morales-Hernandez, 33, 154 Nunnally Rd. NE, Winder — driving without a valid license, expired license plate and child safety belt violations.
•Marcus Maurice Gray, 34, 239 Meadows Dr., Loganville — driving with a suspended or revoked license, speeding and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Teddy R. Riley, 49, 659 Blair Ct., Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Lindee Noel Young, 37, 379 Wise Ct. 20, Statham — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
BRASELTON
•Rene Miranda, 56, 1225 Victron Dr., Hoschton — purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute or sale of marijuana; purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects, tire violation and windshield violation.
GSP
Kayla Lucenda Davis, 30, 365 Mount Vernon Rd., Monroe — possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
STATHAM
•Sally Clark Sutton, 40, 273 Jefferson St., Statham — identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person, criminal receipt of goods/services fraudulently obtained and financial transaction card fraud.
WINDER
•Jerry Dan Grissom, 44, 178 Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson — misdemeanor marijuana possession and theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor).
•Christopher Nicholas Wells, 34, 731 Dee Kennedy Rd., Winder — hold for other agency.
•Stephen Gary Weathers, 46, 1058 Clacktown Rd., Winder — criminal trespass.
•Micah Bailey Scarborough, 17, 409 Pleasant Hill Church Rd. NE, Winder — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Gloria Ashly Gomillia, 28, 2115 Massey Ln., Winder — interference with custody.
•Wendy Lynn Sargent, 28, 186 Parks Mill Rd. 9, Auburn — DUI-alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Jean Carlos Ayala-Vazquez, 38, 40 Village Ct. 142, Winder — urban camping and improper use of public places and loitering and prowling.
•Christopher Dewyne Cannon, 37, 1809 Oak Spring Ct., Statham — hold for other agency.
•Tiffany Roseanne Worley, 32, 1164 Yearwood Rd., Bethlehem — hold for other agency.
•Travis Lavell Wheeler, 36, 225 Dreamland Cir., Winder — felony probation violation.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Leon Eugene Sessions, 37, 320 Burkland Ln., Athens.
