The following arrests around the county were reported Feb. 15-21 by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Dontavius T. Jones, 27, 348 Caesar Rd., Winder — pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another and simple assault.
•Ryan Douglas Allen, 28, 1178 W Ridgeway Rd., Maysville — second-degree arson and parole violation.
•Lindsay Wilson Witcher, 34, 285 Hillside Ct. NW, Winder — two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Brandi R. Hamilton, 24, 1223 Old Victron School Rd., Auburn — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Justin Hurst, 44, 100 South Polk, Maysville, Missouri — felony probation violation.
•Craig Steven Adamo, 37, 2028 Hwy. 211 NE, Statham — two counts of felony terroristic threats and acts and simple assault.
•Hector Rene Solis, 72, 205 Shenandoah Dr., Winder — child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, enticing a child for indecent purposes (felony) and first-degree cruelty to children (cause excessive physical/mental pain).
•Shawn Tyson Harbin, 49, 795 City Pond Rd., Winder — violation of family-violence order.
•Brian James Jones, 59, 1193 Hudson Ct., Bethlehem — reckless conduct and discharge of a weapon on or near a public highway or street.
•Matthew Gerald Durham, 27, 113 Plantation Rd., Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Jeremy Tyler Holloway, 31, 2457 Monta Vista Way, Hoschton — felony probation violation.
•Tracy Allen Kirby, 45, 1680 Hwy. 82, Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Ashten Nicole Hermann, 32, 1591 Tipperary Cir., Monroe — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Vincent Keith Baker, 33, 2054 Jana Ln., Statham — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), open-container violation, improper lane change and expired license plate.
•Joseph Thomas Finney, 36, 233 Timberline Dr., Demorest — felony probation violation.
•David Vaughn Glaze Jr., 45, 29 Mountainview Dr., Monroe — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Deago Ray Pioterek, 19, unknown address — simple battery.
•Annette Watson, 60, 59 East Stephens St. B, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving and open-container violation.
•Jimmy Hernando Aguilar Garzon, 25, 1176 Woodington Cir., Lawrenceville — driving with a suspended or revoked license and taillight violation.
•Torace Oneal Sturgeon, 24, 217 Parkridge Dr. 217, Athens — hit and run with non-serious injury and/or damage and following too closely.
•Christopher Robert Cofer, 29, 4054 Dunagan Rd., Gainesville — hold for other agency.
•Shamel Kharey Moody, 27, 101 Cole Manor Dr., Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding in a construction zone.
•Darryl Irving Millard, 23, unknown address — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•John Dehmie Wongen, 28, 245 Matthews School Rd., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Melvin Antwon Griffin, 28, 3109 Destin Cir., Snellville — knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; driving without a valid license; no insurance and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Samantha Kay Turner, 18, 516 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn — fourth-degree forgery ($1,500 or less or less than 10 checks).
•Santos Castellon, 32, 911 Anderson Ln., Charlotte, North Carolina — driving without a valid license and taillight violation.
•Kenneth Edward Johnson, 62, 3047 Jackson-Hale Rd., Statham — battery and simple assault.
•Kipling Damien Mercer, 41, 999 Rao Rd., Monroe — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and driving within the emergency lane/gore/median.
•Christopher B. McIntyre, 41, 64 Main St. 45, Auburn — fleeing/attempting to elude police, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license, willful interference with emergency medical professional (misdemeanor), failure to yield to emergency vehicle, and driving without a valid license.
•Laren Patrick Parker, 38, 2560 2nd Ave., Dacula — second-degree criminal damage to property (private property).
AUBURN
•Snezana Vasovic, 29, 1768 Wynfield Ln., Auburn — simple battery.
BRASELTON
•Jake Tommy Wilson, 29, 249 Shelton Cir., Temple — possession and use of drug-related objects and drugs to be kept in original container.
STATHAM
•Juan Gabriel Rivera, 23, 552 Scrooch Ct., Winder — burglary, possession of methamphetamine, and crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.
WINDER
•Troy Edward Humphrey, 28, 236 Capitol Ave., Winder — hold for other agency.
•David Clark Hampton, 35, 463 Treadwell Rd., Bethlehem — theft by taking – motor vehicle possession.
•Benjamin Mark Rooks, 34, 869 Georgetowne Dr., Winder — possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession and use of drug-related objects; and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•Marquarvis Joeanthony Camp, 31, 243 Dreamland Cir., Winder — three counts of felony probation violation and failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•James Larry Brown, 49, 140 Barnes Mountain Rd., Mansfield — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Adam Keith Hooks, 40, 107 Lowes Blvd., Rainbow City, Alabama — theft by receiving stolen property and no insurance.
•Douglas Arsenio S. Mack, 28, 126 Elm St., Winder — theft by taking and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Ricky Lateek Thomas, 33, 140 Lakeshore Cir., Winder — public drunkenness.
•Mauricio Silva, 30, 839 Exchange Cir. 715, Bethlehem — driving without a valid license.
GSP
•Dominick Joseph Grandinetti, 38, 2747 Springfount Ct., Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana possession and speeding.
•Kyle Matthew Hamrick, 35, 42 Jefferson Rd., Statham — driving with a suspended or revoked license and seat belt violation (adults).
•Alejandro Acosta, 33, 676 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Miranda Erin Varnes, 28, 266 Pleasant Hill Church Rd. SE, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol drugs or other intoxicating substances, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, and failure to give signal or insufficient use of turn signals.
•Brittany Smith, 27, 5075 Valley Ct., Oakwood — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, expired driver’s license and open-container violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.