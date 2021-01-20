The following arrests around the county from Jan. 11-18 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•DeVante Marquavius Rogers, 24, 2008 Euclid St., Statham — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Christopher Franklin Smith Jr., 17, 202 Etheridge Rd., Auburn — simple assault and second-degree criminal damage to property (private property).
•Stephanie Brooke Tierney, 30, 73 Main St., Auburn — criminal trespass, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and three counts of felony probation violation.
•Abraham Bautista-Resendiz, 27, 458 Bill Rutledge Rd., Winder — parole violation.
•Oscar Jerome Maxwell, 42, 403 Sewell Mill Rd., Danielsville — felony probation violation.
•Jason Carl Holbrook, 38, 122 Arnold Rd. SE, Statham — felony probation violation.
•Robert Barry Reynolds, 58, 249 Thorn Brook Cir., Bethlehem — battery, simple assault and two counts of cruelty to children – intentionally allowing a child to witness forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery.
•Michael Jay McCarthy, 62, 176 Jefferson Walk Cir., Jefferson — driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane change.
•Catherine G. Berry, 43, 255 Deerfield Rd., Bogart — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), driving with a suspended or revoked license, open-container violation and tag light violation.
•Frankie Lee Phillips, 48, 874 Briscoe Mill Rd. 63, Bethlehem — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Daniel Craig Gilliland, 31, 26 Carl-Cedar Hill Rd., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Joshua Shane Marlow, 38, 125 Honeysuckle Lane 3, Athens — possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Nathan Ray Tucker, 38, 4364 Hwy. 332, Hoschton — felony probation violation.
•Marlon Terrell Henry, 43, 1518 Willow Gate Trace, Auburn — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and open-container violation.
•Bradley Stephen Chick, 49, 4200 Corinth Rd., Newnan — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property and felony probation violation.
•Russell Wayne Dillard, 42, 122 Northridge Dr., Winder — felony terroristic threats and acts and two counts of harassing communications.
•Tellis Navoris Lowery, 26, 1069 Dunlap Rd., Winterville — driving without a valid license.
•Joel Kristopher Hillsman, 40, 240 Saunders Dr., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving and failure to maintain a lane.
•Scottie Ray Holman, 44, 850 Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson — fleeing/attempting to elude police, driving with a suspended or revoked license, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle and improper passing.
•Melissa Ann Leach, 37, 48 Wildflower Rd., Braselton — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Michael Wayne Morris, 61, 24 Saint Ives Ln., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Erica Joy Thao, 23, 18 South Williams St. D, Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Sedric Brian Conwell, 21, 185 East Broad St. Apt. E, Winder — misdemeanor probation violation and contempt of State Court.
•Daniel Marchinio Wright, 27, 150 Victoria Blvd., Oxford — driving without a valid license.
•Logan Javon Frazier, 24, 3592 Stephens Creek Ct., Loganville — driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding in a construction zone, expired license plate, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and open-container violation.
•William Lester Rutledge, 21, 736 Paden Dr., Lawrenceville — driving without a valid license and illegal U-turn.
•Gerardo Josue Agosto-Daniels, 27, 225 Jennings Mill Pkwy., Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol and following too closely.
•Sentilla Marie Treadwell, 43, 172 Venture Way, Winder — contempt of Superior Court.
•Damon Omar Taylor, 36, 305 Kennington Dr., Athens — deposit account fraud/bad checks less than $500.
•Michelle Irene Fleming, 45, 2371 Greeson Rd., Statham — violation of family-violence order.
•Kesha Matrice Hesler, 29, 428 Martin Glen Ct., Lawrenceville — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Mark Randolph Metheny, 63, 64 Matthews School Rd., Winder — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
AUBURN
•Shane Destry Pilgrim, 33, 354 Cross Creek Ct., Auburn — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; windshield/windows view obstructed and expired license plate.
•Taylor Ray Bearden, 29, 999 Pineview Rd., Covington — possession and use of drug-related objects and giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Nicholas Aaron McCallister, 26, 827 Ode Peppers Rd., Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects, driving without a valid license, and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Caleb Alec Worthy, 21, 1608 River Trace, Auburn — felony terroristic threats and acts, simple battery, criminal trespass, interference with government property (felony) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
BRASELTON
•Randy Gammage, 39, 4397 McClore Dr., Oakwood — knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; misdemeanor marijuana possession, drugs to be kept in original container; and speeding.
STATHAM
•Shakura Billings, 20, 233 East Wright St., Winder — driving under the influence of drugs and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Gene Hoyt Vandiver, 41, 215 Sussex, Athens — driving with a suspended or revoked license; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; and no insurance.
•Lee Vang, 31, 449 Akins Rd., Statham — two counts of criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Ridge Delaine Pierce, 23, 143 Lombarty Dr., Athens — hold for other agency.
•Jeffrey Lynn Smith, 59, 225 Goodwin Ln., Talladega, Alabama — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Erica Graham, 32, 514 Huntington Rd., Athens — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Shamika Camp, 38, 144 Deer Creek Dr., Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and insufficient use of turn signals.
•Gerald Wayne Phillips Jr., 48, 963 Horseshoe Rd., Augusta — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Teresa Ann Langston, 48, 2432 Tobacco Rd. East, Hephzibah — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and possession of methamphetamine.
•Travis Scott Nelson, 46, 463 Akins Rd., Statham — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and drugs to be kept in original container.
•Evan Louis Lawrence, 20, 1755 Kathy Ln., Statham — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and drugs to be kept in original container.
WINDER
•Jacky Wayne Barnes, 60, 189 Wood Ave. 16A, Winder — aggravated assault and battery.
•Nigel Tajhza Harvey, 20, 249 Glen Ave. 30, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Johnathan Henley Daugherty, 32, 2152 Bold Springs Rd., Monroe — felony probation violation.
•Almando Federico Bussey, 41, 455 Fire Leaf Way, Fairburn — disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
•Brandon Lee Mauldin, 33, 354 Addison Dr., Winder — simple battery and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls.
•Robert James King, 54, 1006 Yonah Post Rd., Alto — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•John Curtis Brooks, 51, 92 Horton St., Winder — misdemeanor marijuana possession, taillight violation and seat belts violation (adults).
•Justin P. Cummings, 19, 1159 Brookton Chase Ct., Dacula — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; driving permit violation; brake light violation and window tint violation.
•Jasper Keith Jackson, 35, 4081 Cedar Ridge Trail, Stone Mountain — hold for other agency.
•Dwayne Patrick Chambers, 38, 711 Reese Ct., Loganville — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug-related objects; driving with a suspended or revoked license; no insurance; and speeding.
•Shannon Cassie Sweat, 47, 921 Woodchase Dr., Monroe — two counts of simple assault.
GSP
•Jose Gerardo Tristan, 48, 829 Lodgeview Dr., Bethlehem — driving without a valid license and violation of Hands-Free Georgia Act.
•Jose Luis Gomez, 25, 133 Whispering Way, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid license, speeding and open-container violation.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Kimberlee Renee White, 21, 546 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.