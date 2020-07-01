The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol reported the following recent arrests around the county.
BCSO
•Logan Lamar Means, 21, 2255 Stallite Blvd., Duluth — second-degree homicide by vehicle, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to obey a stop sign.
•Victor Manuel Villalobos, 29, 1255 Rocksprings St., Forest Park — simple battery, simple assault (family violence) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Micah Bailey Scarborough, 17, 409 Pleasant Hill Church Rd. NE, Winder — furnishing or purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Randall Lamar Peppers Jr., 35, 292 Bill Rutledge Rd., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Andrew Justin Wood, 28, 108 Treemont Way, Winder — battery – family violence (two counts) and third-degree cruelty to children (two counts).
•Justin Thomas Huckaby, 28, 420 Shenandoah Ct., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Gilbert Charles Colunga, 39, 246 Englewood Rd., Winder — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Taylor Sterling Britt, 23, 40 Valley View Dr., Covington — possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Preston Scott Peavy, 25, 124 McCollun Dr., Canon — possession of methamphetamine, parole violation and brake light violation.
•Jeremy Adam Wilson, 40, 1797 Davenport Rd., Braselton — possession of methamphetamine and giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Amy Lynn Askew, 44, no address listed — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), and brake light violation.
•Nathan Adam Darby, 35, 75 Howard Cir., Winder — reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude police, possession and use of drug-related objects, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, improper passing in a no-passing zone, misdemeanor marijuana possession and tail light violation.
•Dontez Laron Orr, 32, 50 Oceanliner Trail, Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Erik Noe Fuentes-Escobar, 26, 1301 Brunton Rd., Bethlehem — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and trafficking in cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine or illegal drugs.
•Desiree Dora Garmon, 35, 2705 Squires Rd., Gainesville — felony probation violation.
•Ashley Erika Figeuroa, 28, 364 Lokey’s Ridge Rd., Bethlehem — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Paula Marie Wright, 46, 237 Lynn Rd., Bethlehem — possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
•Angel Efrain Chevere, 38, 396 Lokey’s Ridge Rd., Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), improper lane change and too fast for conditions.
•Dylan Alex Morris, 21, 470 Carl-Cedar Hill Rd., Winder — driving under the influence of multiple substances, driving an unsafe/improperly-equipped vehicle and driving without a license on person.
•Kenji Mortez Reid, 25, 105 Westchester Dr. Apt. D5, Athens — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Johnnie Calvin Wilcox, 55, 97 Lily Dr. 1, Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Holly Ann Smith, 41, 13705 Jones St., Lavonia — felony probation violation (five counts).
•Steven Wallace McClendon, 43, 529 Lane St. Apt. 6, Rockmart — felony probation violation.
•Tracy Blane Waldron Jr., 37, homeless, Winder — possession of methamphetamine and pedestrian under the influence.
•Emily Michelle Rollins, 35, 869 Knollwood Dr., Winder — possession of methamphetamine.
•Xavier Cruz Alejandro, 36, 260 Capitol Ave. 47, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Jacob Michael Miller, 22, 270 Ambleside Chase, Johns Creek — hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; open-container violation; violation of the Hands-Free Georgia Act; following too closely; and defective tires.
•John Paul Crosson, 52, 256 Apalachee Church Rd., Auburn — fleeing/attempting to elude police, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, reckless driving, speeding, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, and no insurance.
•Angela Michelle Hardigree, 42, 469 Akins Rd., Statham — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and pedestrian under the influence.
•Arrel W. Chanda, 19, 1017 Andover Dr., Hoschton — driving under the influence of alcohol – under 21, furnishing or purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age, and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Amy Michelle Ake, 33, 2162 Anconia Cir., Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of drugs.
•Michael Dylan Restrepo, 22, 1155 Dee Kennedy Rd., Auburn — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Joshua Edward Tomlinson, 28, 1511 Bouldercrest Cir., Watkinsville — driving with a suspended or revoked license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
AUBURN
•Robert Glen Goodson, 22, 1792 Oak Spring St., Statham — misdemeanor theft of lost or mislaid property.
STATHAM
•Jeremy James Standifer, 33, 1232 Oak Springs Way, Statham — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Joshua Kenneth Pellegrini, 28, 1829 Stonebrook Way, Lawrenceville — driving without a valid license.
•Cody James Moravec, 21, 467 McCarty Rd., Statham — conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor.
•Marissa Ann Moravec, 24, 151 West New St., Winder — simple battery (family violence).
•Kimberleigh Gwen Tanner, 19, 5 Parkview Dr., Winder — simple battery (family violence).
•Lee Vang, 30, 449 Akins Rd., Statham — simple battery (family violence).
WINDER
•Nicole Elizabeth Jackson, 39, 432 Lexington Dr., Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and drugs to be kept in original container.
•Joseph Scott Hart, 30, 569 Newlin Ct., Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Lawrence Kane, 63, 3522 Flat Run Dr., Bethlehem — public drunkenness.
•Robby Chadwick Stephens, 42, 105 Trotter Trace, Jefferson — aggravated assault, simple assault, simple battery and disorderly conduct.
•Maxwell Grant Sweet, 21, 163 Buena Vista St., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe); hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; reckless driving; too fast for conditions; and open-container violation.
GSP
•Jose Garcia, 46, 1485 Ellis Dr., Bethlehem — driving without a valid license and seat belt violation.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Dequan J. Pattillo, 25, 1995 Copperfield Cir., Decatur.
