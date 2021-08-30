The following arrests around the county were made Aug. 23-29 by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Matthew Jonathon Finney, 27, 1925 East Bay St., Hoschton — simple battery against a police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony); criminal trespass; and public drunkenness.
•Kayli Nicole Nulph, 22, 1826 Jessica Way, Winder — simple battery against a police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony); criminal trespass; and public drunkenness.
•Shannon Lloyd Campbell, 49, 268 Lee Byrd Rd., Loganville — felony probation violation.
•Windy Annette Valdez, 54, 247 Apalachee Church Rd., Auburn — criminal trespass, party to a crime and striking a fixed object.
•Gary Hubert Rogers, 67, 105 Nunnally Dr. B, Winder — two counts of failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/providing false information.
•Benjamin Beau Scott Malpass, 37, 359 Mobile Dr., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Stacy Nicole Cander, 34, 192 Jones Cir., Winder — failure to appear.
•Taylor Samuel Jennings, 27, 410 Lester Rd., Athens — felony probation violation.
•Amanda Marie Puckett, 39, 186 Parks Mill Rd. 18, Auburn — theft by taking – articles from motor vehicle.
•Denson E. Goff, 49, 2285 Shady Oaks Dr., Loganville — conversion of payments for real property improvements.
•William Leonard Alexander, 29, 111 Morgan St., Toccoa — felony probation violation.
•Jimmie Franklin Mack Sr., 62, 180 Capitol Ave., Winder — receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; manufacture/possess a counterfeit or controlled substance or marijuana near a park/housing project; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
•Hailey Danielle Harrison, 29, 1202 Autumn Ave., Winder — battery and first-degree cruelty to children – deprivation of necessary sustenance.
•Carla Morrvette Edmondson, 37, 1015 Saratoga Ct., Braselton — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Seiya Houdam Ker, 25, 375 Glenmoor Place, Winder — simple assault.
•Cassie Louise Hall, 31, 110 Plantation Rd., Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Camden Bryce McKinnon, 21, 900 South Broad St., Commerce — misdemeanor marijuana possession, misdemeanor failure to appear and driving without a valid license.
•Antonio Roderick Randall, 44, 1000 Lakeside Dr. 336, Athens — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Lauren Michelle Wright, 34, 1131 Bradford Park Dr., Auburn — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Rickey Eugene Owens, 45, 1488 Hardigree Rd., Winder — two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Kennedy Chukwuka Okwaraoha, 18, 1945 Foster Trace Ct., Lawrenceville — hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and following too closely.
•Billy Joe Gable, 47, 462 Wall Rd., Statham — possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; two counts of use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances; party to a crime; and parole violation.
•Kevin Long, 57, 510 Pin Oak Dr., Bethlehem — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and criminal trespass.
•Robert Lewis Taylor, 61, 406 Settlement Rd., Commerce — felony probation violation.
•Benjamin Adam Campbell, 40, 2147 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Statham — reckless conduct; discharge of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Mark Popovici, 50, 1054 Iron Wood Ct., Auburn — violation of family-violence order.
•Aaron Thomas Snell, 29, 1601 Doc McLocklin Rd., Statham — public indecency.
•Damien Lee Stephens, 36, 316 Carter Rd. 18, Auburn — felony probation violation.
•James Arthur Graham, 24, 2033 Carl Graham Rd., Lawrenceville — Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
•Nico Tyrone Early, 32, 733 Lacy St. A, Monroe — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Elizabeth Ashley Warren, 28, 409 Blueberry Ln., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Ricky Lamar Greer, 63, 1682 Hwy. 138, Monroe — possession of cocaine.
•Charles Oscar Summerour, 33, 705 Michael Dr., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; reckless driving; drugs to be kept in original container; failure to obey a traffic-control device; and driving without license on person.
•Brandon Lee White, 35, 348 Deertrigger Landing, Athens — manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; misdemeanor tampering with evidence; possession and use of drug-related objects; driving with a suspended or revoked license; littering on a highway and brake light/turn signal violation.
•Kristian Lynn Black, 38, 545 Scrooch Ct., Winder — driving under the influence of drugs.
•Javonte Deon Jarrett, 26, 718 Fletcher Dr., Winder — two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), abandonment of a dependent child and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
•Erasto Ventura-Vasquez, 36, 2954 North DeKalb Dr. Apt. F, Atlanta — driving with a suspended or revoked license, brake light violation and three counts of adult seat belt violation.
•Joshua Ryan Kitchens, 36, 76 Pickle Simon Rd., Winder — battery, possession of methamphetamine and second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
•Melvin E. Reyes Ramos, 20, 1527 Willow Gate Way, Auburn — driving without a valid license, speeding and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Brady Lee Rouse, 26, 1480 Whites Bottom Rd., Braselton — possession of methamphetamine.
•Rene Sesmas, 26, 2487 Canary Ct., Gainesville — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving, driving within the emergency lane/gore/median and improper lane change.
•Jeremy Waylon Allen, 26, 124 High St. SE B, Gainesville — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), and hold for other agency.
•Timothy Ray Davis, 54, 2470 Daniel Cemetery Rd. NW, Monroe — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving, improper lane change and brake light violation.
•Ryan Payten Hoffman, 23, 2673 Misty Rock Cove, Dacula — aggravated assault.
AUBURN
•Kit Jamal Anderson, 38, 316 Carter Rd. 66, Auburn — simple assault.
•Kenneth Robert Wayne Barrett, 23, 524 Blackstock Rd., Auburn — hold for other agency.
STATHAM
•Ebin Bashirrudin, 45, 310 Weatherly Woods Dr., Winterville — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Christopher Shawn Butler, 55, 258 East 5th Ave., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and violation of Hands-free Georgia Act.
•Gordon Lee Conley, 41, 391 Sunset Dr., Statham — aggravated stalking.
•Shekeller Linett Lewis, 36, 4766 Creekside Place, Decatur — giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and brake light violation.
•Stephanie Slaton, 44, 300 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Jeffery Ray Conner, 39, 621 Bowling Ln., Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•William Travis Greeson, 37, 982 David Ave., Winder — possession of methamphetamine.
•Nathan Adam Darby, 36, 75 Howard Cir., Winder — hold for other agency.
•Charles Rudolph Coppeak, 47, 1685 Atlanta Hwy. SE 32, Statham — possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
WINDER
•Matthew Christopher Prengaman, 35, 902 North Crossing Way, Decatur — hold for other agency.
•Jonathan Rodriguez, 20, 125 Northwood Dr., Atlanta — driving without a valid license.
•Savannah Hefner, 30, 373 Lumpkin St., Winder — disorderly conduct.
•Steven G. Mazzarelli, 56, 373 Lumpkin St. A, Winder — disorderly conduct.
•Michael Kenneth Walters, 63, 584 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Jalessa T. Jackson, 33, 5888 Trent Walk, Lithonia — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Aaron Pierre Henry, 35, 136 Sentry Ct., Winder — armed robbery, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Lamont Detour Jackson, 46, 237 Doster Dr., Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Todd Sebrell Stanley, 51, 2340 Lawrenceville Hwy., Decatur — hold for other agency.
•Robert Lee Powell, 39, 300 Patrol Rd., Forsyth — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Hunter Jackson Stinchcomb, 21, 172 Green St., Winder — aggravated assault.
•Erica Timesha Sims, 31, 271 East Wright St. 7, Winder — transactions in drug-related objects prohibited (equipment), possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear, and taillight violation.
•Ashley June Dackowsky, 28, 124 2nd St. Apt. 15, Winder — criminal trespass and public drunkenness.
•Adam Christopher Hammock, 32, 1935 Princeton Dr., Statham — fleeing/attempting to elude police, reckless driving, driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle and operating an unregistered vehicle.
•Adam Kin Hirata, 22, 4149 Day Rd., Martinez — hold for other agency.
GSP
•Catherine Marie Parrino, 56, 4322 Gregory Rd., Decatur — driving under the influence of drugs and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Trevae Harris, 26, 5080 Miller Ave., Maple Heights, Ohio — driving with a suspended or revoked license and violation of the Hands-free Georgia Act.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Roger Wayne Lovell, 49, 277 Partridge Trail, Winder — fugitive from justice.
