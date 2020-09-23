The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol reported the following arrests Sept. 18-20.
BCSO
•Joshua Keith Wright, 34, 3391 Jacks Creek Road NW, Monroe — simple battery and battery.
•Jeremy Joel Sanchez, 37, 1501 Bridgewater Dr., Savannah — improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and striking a fixed object.
•Derek Hans Graham, 34, 1372 Lipscomb Lake Rd., Pendergrass — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Vonterrius T. Jackson, 30, 271 East Wright St., Winder — stalking.
•Patricia Kiless Harrison, 46, 316 Carter Rd. 83, Auburn — simple battery (two counts).
•Nathan Bradley Smith, 22, 4115 Warren Rd., Flowery Branch — drugs to be kept in original container and manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with the intent to distribute a counterfeit substance.
•Justin Alexander Robinson, 26, 1269 Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn — felony probation violation and failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Darren Michael Leone, 42, 431 Graystone Dr., Winder — battery.
•Cody Dougles Combs, 26, 764 Dee Kennedy Rd., Winder — parole violation.
•Jasmine Chaffon Maske, 26, 133 Wood Ave., Winder — felony probation violation; giving a false name, address or date of birth to law enforcement; misdemeanor marijuana possession; driving without a valid license; and driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
•Ashley Brooke Dollar, 43, 1576 Pointe South Cir., Bethlehem — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Jeffery Wayne Allen, 51, 208 Creekwood Rd., Winder — possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession and taillight violation.
•William Steven McEver, 54, 208 Creekwood Rd., Winder — possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Michael Grant Aycox, 23, 355 Bill Rutledge Rd., Winder — simple assault and simple battery.
•Joe Luis Ruiz, 31, 149 Hill’s Shop Rd., Auburn — hold for another agency.
•James Earl Jenkins, 40, 3370 Snows Mill Rd., Winder — reckless conduct, false imprisonment, battery, simple battery, simple assault and criminal trespass.
•Mitchell Morgan Duke, 31, 6702 Silk Tree Pointe, Braselton — reckless conduct and furnishing or purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age.
•Bobby Dewayne Martin Jr., 28, 339 Tanglewood Rd., Auburn — battery, aggravated assault, cruelty to children – allow child to witness forcible felony/battery, and felony probation violation.
•Garry Michael Pitts, 37, 318 James Cox Rd., Monticello, Miss. — felony probation violation.
•Sydney A. Taylor, 24, 28 Huckleberry Ln., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Julia Esco, 17, 28 Huckleberry Ln., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Audriana T. Santibanez, 18, 28 Huckleberry Ln., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Sandra M. Dugas, 37, 129 Governor’s Ridge, Auburn — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Patricia Annette Gentry, 57, 167 Matthews School Rd., Winder — obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls (two counts), family-violence battery and violation of family-violence order.
•Emmett Charles Moon, 64, 740 Hazel Moon Rd., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Mariena Lafaye Alexander, 46, 1163 Pinebrooke Rd., Auburn — possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to appear (felony).
•Deraylon Dewayne Hobbs, 29, 221 Stag Ct., Winder — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Juan David Castro, 29, 1340 Enclave Way, Auburn — hold for other agency.
•Jessica Wanda Martin, 30, 1503 Quail Run, Auburn — felony probation violation and criminal trespass.
•Wilder Vincente, 37, 181 Charles Ct., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; driving without a valid license; and failure to obey stop sign or stop after yielding.
•Tracy Fredshun Arnold, 27, 187 Pine Ridge Trace, Athens — misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Marilyn Denise Jackson, 46, 48 Maynard St., No. 22, Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Juan Gabriel Rivera, 22, 552 Scrooch Ct., Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; misdemeanor marijuana possession; crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; driving with a suspended or revoked license (two counts); tag light violation; and child seat belt violation (5 years old or less).
•Brandon Stephen Williams, 29, 1271 Crooked Creek Rd., Watkinsville — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and loitering and prowling.
•Anthony D. Shaw, 39, 307 Ryan Rd., Winder — hold for other agency.
•Julia Beth Jones, 53, no address listed — hold for other agency.
•Joseph Lamar Sanders, 48, 1420 Chestnut Hill Church Rd., Athens — first-degree forgery (two counts) and second-degree forgery.
•Gilberto Franco Olguin, 48, 20 Spring St., Buford — driving without a valid license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•David Allen Murphy, 57, 1058 Clacktown Rd., Winder — simple battery and simple assault.
•Cindy Kaye Ward, 41, 2540 Landrun Rd., Watkinsville — driving without a valid license, driving an unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle and child seat belt violation (5 years old or less).
•Joshua Terrell Johnson, 37, 5305 Leland Place, Lawrenceville — fleeing/attempting to elude police, driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), speeding, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and open-container violation.
•Charleston Donquavaus Johnson, 36, 42 Lee St. Apt. 6, Winder — aggravated battery, aggravated stalking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Willie Antonio Thurmond, 28, 2163 Hwy. 82, Statham — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Kenneth Macklin Slayton, 61, 130 Wood Ave., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Deanna Shinnise Redding, 41, 14 Oak Hill Dr. B, Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Joel Norton Samuelson, 49, 1308 Stonemount Rd., Auburn — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and improper stopping/standing/parking on roadway.
AUBURN
•Melissa Ann Larrison, 46, 135 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn — battery and simple battery.
BRASELTON
•Steven Taylor Beasley, 29, 253 J. Warren Rd., Cornelia — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and loitering and prowling.
•Dustin Frankum, 26, 75 Hiliness Campground Rd., Cleveland — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and loitering and prowling.
STATHAM
•Megan Leanne Clark, 26, no address listed — felony probation violation.
•Charles Ramen Coppeak, 21, 1596 Bold Springs Rd. No. 3, Monroe — possession of methamphetamine.
•Joshua Stephen Gibby, 36, 166 Beech Creek Cir., Winder — possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug-related objects; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; speeding; driving on the wrong side of the road; failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); possession of low THC oil; and obscured or missing license plates.
WINDER
•Justin Alexander Hobbs, 27, 1257 Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn — pedestrian in roadway violation.
•Tyrone Sanchez Brown, 37, 133 Duke St., Winder — battery.
•Taniya Laguins, 17, 309 Natchez Cir., Winder — simple battery.
•Kaitlin Wolaver, 22, 2030 Winfield Dr., Monroe — driving without a valid license.
•Vang Lee, 30, 449 Akins Rd., Statham — driving with a suspended or revoked license and noise violation (loud music from vehicle).
•Christopher Dewyne Cannon, 38, 560 Miles Patrick Rd., Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects; driving without a valid license; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; and tag light violation.
•Edguin Soto, 26, 4125 Country View Cir., Gainesville — driving without a valid license.
•Christopher Toker Waters, 46, 5111 Dalehurst Dr., Panama City, Fla. — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Christina C. Carter, 28, 490 Gainesville Hwy., Winder — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Lindsey Michelle Jackson, 36, 226 Graham St. 18B, Winder — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Marissa Dawn Savage, 26, 44 Adams Rd., Jefferson — hold for other agency.
•Daniel Ricardo Rodriguez Gomez, 25, 3530 Garden Mist Cir., Auburn — driving without a valid license.
GSP
•Deborah Lynn Norris, 49, 452 North 5th Ave., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
