The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol reported the following recent arrests around the county.
BCSO
•Barry Leon Peters, 52, 521 Jones Rd., Statham — pedestrian under the influence.
•Adrianight Mckie, 17, 1525 Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, first-degree forgery, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
•Miquavious Laqwayne Flanagan, 28, 38 Stovall St. A, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Joshua Keith Moore, 30, 113 Barnes Rd., Commerce — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Rilwan D. Adelowo, 24, 634 Roy Huie Rd. 18F, Riverdale — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain a lane and speeding.
•Alison Danielle Etchison, 25, 230 Parker Dr., Monroe — fourth-degree forgery.
•Tyler Gaige Clark, 26, 14760 Lanes Bridge Rd., Odum — battery (family violence) and third-degree cruelty to children.
•Tyler Gaige Clark, 26, 14760 Lanes Bridge Rd., Odum — aggravated stalking.
•James Robbie Puckette, 55, 987 Dee Kennedy Rd., Auburn — burglary.
•James Roland Ward, 55, 835 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder — burglary.
•William James Moon, 54, 835 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder — burglary.
•Zara Ann Ramey Ward, 51, 835 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder — burglary.
•Jasman Marie Buice, 28, 523 Valleyview Dr., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Phillip Scott Dyess, 36, 8760 Old Keith Bridge Rd., Gainesville — misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Derek James Duden, 32, 653 Blair Ct., Bethlehem — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Johnny Curtis Queen, 27, 455 Hillwood Dr., Danielsville — felony probation violation (three counts).
•Jerry Lewis Ansley, 57, 610 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Douglas J. Merritt, 28, 197 Georgia Ave. A, Winder — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Gary Douglas Denney, 48, 304 Carwood Dr., Monroe — harassing communications.
•Faustino B. Maurilio, 47, 607 Duke Rd. Connector, Bethlehem — driving without a valid license.
•Isaiah Mosheh Dunston, 24, 175 Linda Ave., Athens — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (two counts), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor marijuana possession, expired license plate and tag light violation.
•Jose J. Luquin-Acosta, 31, 140 Pinkston Ct., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and speeding.
•Amanda Leigh Brown, 38, 421 Graystone Dr., Winder — felony theft by receiving stolen property.
•Alberto Pena-Rodriguez, 33, 108 Scott Dr., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and open-container violation.
•Jesus Bravo, 17, 3940 Brushymill Ct., Loganville — driving without a valid license and tag light violation.
•Andre Lajaun Evans, 49, 1210 Autumn Ave., Winder — battery (family violence) – misdemeanor and simple assault (family violence).
•Annie Caroline Jones, 17, 6200 Greens Mill Ridge, Loganville — hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; expired license plate and improper left turn.
•Jeremy Jarren Smith, 28, 8016 Macun St., Metairie, La. — driving under the influence of drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor marijuana possession, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Jonathan Roddy Thomas, 38, 276 Stillwood Dr. Winder — misdemeanor battery – family violence (two counts), simple battery – family violence (two counts), simple assault – family violence (three counts) and third-degree cruelty to children (three counts).
•Christopher Reeves Bird, 41, 349 Mary Alice Dr., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), driving without a valid license and improper passing in a no-passing zone.
STATHAM
•Misty Dawn Mayweather, 35, 1678 Doc McLocklin Rd., Statham — theft by taking; felony exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents; fourth-degree forgery (four counts); possession of methamphetamine; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Michael Oliver Newsome, 34, 1111 Cumberland Dr., Watkinsville — driving with a suspended or revoked license and expired license plate.
WINDER
•Timothy Lawrence Jackson, 28, 352 Pinkney St., Winder — theft by taking.
•James Roy Grindle, 41, 2740 Jack Glass Rd. NW, Monroe — possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and violation of family-violence order.
•James Anthony Bowman, 40, 1243 Dale Dr. F1, Monroe — pedestrian under the influence and public drunkenness.
•Demeika Partee Glasper, 42, 61 East New St., Winder — criminal trespass (family violence) – damage to or interference with property.
•Bobby Lee Ennis, 45, 3876 Hodgdon Corners Dr., Lithonia — simple assault – family violence (two counts).
•Sean Michael Wood, 29, 138 Ashwood Ct., Winder — aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and reckless conduct.
GSP
•Jose Chavez, 30, 3510 Evans Ridge, Chamblee — driving without a valid license and violation of the Hands-Free Georgia Act.
