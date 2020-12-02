The following arrests around the county Nov. 16-29 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Christopher M. Cunningham, 42, 775 Burson Maddox Rd., Winder — receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Jared Benjamin Kemen, 37, 2625 Waters Edge Dr., Gainesville — felony probation violation.
•Emily Mae Turpin, 26, 4676 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Joshua Charles Schooler, 31, 2376 Athens Hwy. 6, Jefferson — felony probation violation.
•Jonathan Glenn Parcell, 25, 1678 Hwy. 138, Monroe — driving with a suspended or revoked license, operating an unregistered vehicle and passing within 200 feet of oncoming traffic.
•Jennifer Susan Bagwell, 36, 586 McCreery Rd., Jefferson — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Natalia Hernandez, 35, 706 Christmas Ave., Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Michael Ryan Morris, 31, 1680 Hwy. 82, Winder — failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/providing false information and felony probation violation.
•Marissa Nicole Sherrer, 34, 125 Silverbell Trace, Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), misdemeanor marijuana possession, speeding in a construction zone and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•John Taylor Ellis, 31, 994 Joe Cooper Rd., Danielsville — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, driving without a valid license and brake light violation.
•Tristan Jon Moreno, 22, 1024 Solomon Ct., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Robert Terrell Badger, 37, 489 Twelve Oaks Rd., Winder — robbery, false imprisonment, battery, simple battery and theft by taking.
•Douglas Lee Myers, 43, 1185 Austin Rd., Winder — simple battery.
•Sasha Juliana Sanchez, 27, 858 Kendall Park Dr., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Tammy Elizabeth Toler, 44, 5323 Old Winder Hwy. Braselton — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Adia Skye West, 19, 297 Union Grove Cir., Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Jae Jae Jason Harrell, 19, 1610 Amalie Dr., Statham — failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/providing false information.
•Robert Malcolm Thompson, 38, 1018 Edgwater Ln., Hoschton — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Jason Yomi Aina, 37, 217 Whistleville Ct., Winder — misdemeanor stalking and harassing communications.
•Michael Andrew Stuart, 56, 102 Fair Oaks Dr., Athens — burglary (building, structure, vehicle, three counts), theft by taking (four counts), criminal trespass (two counts), criminal damage to property (business) and failure to appear.
•Brandie Evelyn Landers, 31, 1311 Harbins Rd., Dacula — financial transaction card fraud and felony probation violation.
•Joshua Jason Bradberry, 27, 2942 Drowning Creek Rd., Dacula — felony probation violation.
•Richard Allen Stockton, 38, 690 Melinda Dr., Winder — felony theft by receiving (motor vehicle).
•Eric James Rutledge, 41, 5543 Button Gwinnett Place, Norcross — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Adisa S. Beganovic, 30, 420 Jeffords Rd., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Michelle Elizabeth Bridges, 36, 365 Rogers Ave., Macon — battery (three counts).
•Jason Eduardo Torres, 17, 4037 Sugar Cane Ln., Duluth — manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; speeding in a construction zone; and driver’s license violation.
•Luis David Cabezas Salgado, 27, 1717 Luton Dr., La Vergne, Tenn. — driving without a valid license and speeding in a construction zone.
•Alexander C. Vinluan, 21, 125 Jennings Mill Pkwy. 4311, Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; improper stopping on roadway; and driving without a license on person.
•Charles Wilson Berry III, 40, 320 Kilcrease Rd., Auburn — possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Sammy Ray Parton Jr., 59, 1307 Etheridge Dr., Auburn — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass.
•Pamela Lee Marcum, 45, 1968 Hwy. 211 SE, Statham — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Brandon Lavanajack Jones, 35, 1061 Navajo Trail, Monroe — disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and improper stopping/standing/parking on roadway.
•Aaron Thomas Hewatt, 23, 4538 Village South Dr., Braselton — driving without a valid license.
•Cornetta Patrice White, 39, 167 Sir Matthew Rd., Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Sabrina Ann Price, 38, 203 3rd Ave., Winder — damaging, injuring or interfering with property of public utility companies.
•Shandricka Williams, 31, 1678 Doc McLocklin Rd., Statham — battery.
•Lori Ann Fields, 46, 337 Yancey Rd. 10, Arnoldsville — misdemeanor marijuana possession, driving with a suspended or revoked license and taillight violation.
•Jerry Lamar White Sr., 51, 1935 Roxey Ln., Winder — battery and third-degree cruelty to children.
•Austin Blake Wilson, 28, 421 Mill Creek Farm Rd., Homer — possession of methamphetamine.
•Jennifer Susan Bagwell, 36, 1238 Hwy. 124, Hoschton — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Roger Dwayne Anglin, 62, 121 Thurmond Rd., Statham — receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and felony probation violation (three counts).
•Michael David Hickox, 46, 654 Rivermill Rd., Bethlehem — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Virginia Nicole Smith, 22, 3400 Sweetwater Rd. 1107, Lawrenceville — possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (two counts).
•Ashley Nicole Court, 33, 614 Fox Run, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Bryan James Court, 35, 387 Glenmoor Place, Winder — hold for other agency.
•Alan D. Hatton, 32, 4505 Lexington Rd. Lot 19, Athens — felony probation violation.
•Melissa Ann Williams, 57, 292 Pleasant Hill Church Rd. NE, Winder — simple battery, possession of methamphetamine and crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.
•Misty Michelle Pittman, 42, 1129 Hwy. 124, Hoschton — pedestrian under the influence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Travis William Greene, 30, 439 Vinings Ct., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•James Roosevelt Smith, 41, 1860 Roxey Ln., Winder — purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana and taillight violation.
•Jeremy Adam Wilson, 41, 1797 Davenport Rd., Braselton — possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Michael Bonzo Huff, 30, 173 Scott Dr., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Ashley Nichole Patterson, 28, 757 Pleasant Hill Church Rd. NE, Winder — battery and three counts of third-degree cruelty to children (less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery).
•John Randall Culp, 32, 1053 Ruddy Duck Dr., Jefferson — driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Cameron Mcwhorter, 22, 1450 Millstone Ct., Bethlehem — criminal trespass (four counts).
•Evan Donald Mcafee, 20, 2865 Clary Hill Dr. NE, Roswell — driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding in a construction zone.
•Robin Romero, 21, 101 Moss Creek Dr., Greenwood, S.C. — driving without a valid license and speeding in a construction zone.
•James Broyles Brown V, 20, 450 Flyway Ln., Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Francisco Garcia-Linares, 32, 163 Hanover Place, Athens — driving without a valid license.
•Michael Wayne Morris, 61, 24 Saint Ives Ln., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Martin Lucian Timberlake, 58, 280 Buena Vista Ct., Winder — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Raymond M. Smith, 27, 1483 Yonah Post Rd., Alto — misdemeanor marijuana possession and driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
•Amanda Lee Ray, 35, 504 East Broad St., Winder — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Jonathon Tucker Allen, 21, 1448 Solomon Dr., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Sydney McClure Cain, 22, 343 Hwy. 326, Commerce — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•David Michael Najour Jr., 21, 542 Saddle Ridge Dr., Bethlehem — felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Cody Jacob Barrett, 28, 68 Creekwood Ct., Winder — felony probation violation (two counts).
•William Francis Lacy, 39, 206 Griffith St. North, Winder — kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault and battery.
•Sherri Lynn Ford, 35, 5363 Forest Way, Braselton — felony probation violation.
•Donald Eugene Harris, 60, 257 Booth Rd., Statham — aggravated assault.
•Manuel Carolos Lopez-Reyes, 33, 363 Mobile Dr., Winder — driving without a valid license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Zachary Anthony Russell, 25, 236 Hidden Acres Rd., Winder — burglary – dwelling, house or any building, vehicle or other structure designed for use as a dwelling; theft by taking and criminal trespass.
AUBURN
•Daniel Charles, 25, 1307 Clear Steam Ridge, Auburn — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement and failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Tyreece Malicke Click, 18, 281 Booth Rd., Statham — simple battery.
•Thuy Haeussler, 45, 3950 Lantern Hill Dr., Dacula — misdemeanor theft by conversion.
•Neo Alexander Escobar, 19, 362 Meadow Trace, Auburn — simple battery.
•Tauheed Saleem Ferguson, 41, 113 Chippewa Run, Auburn — battery.
•Heather Marie Worden, 41, 471 Wages Rd., Auburn — simple battery.
•Amy Michelle Ake, 34, 1602 River Glen Rd., Auburn — battery.
•Crista Michelle Clay, 24, 33 6th St., Auburn — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (two counts), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and open-container violation.
•Joshua Adonis Finch, 42, 477 West Jefferson St., Hoschton — felony probation violation.
•Brenda Ayers, 54, 1396 High Sierra Ct., Lawrenceville — possession of methamphetamine.
BRASELTON
•Cory Kieth, 42, 2701 Abiqua Falls Ct., Braselton — simple battery.
•Taylor Curtis Estes, 39, 2993 Paddock Trail, Duluth — possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession and taillight violation.
•Megan Mittie Hobbs, 30, 4017 Paloverde Dr., Kennesaw — disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
STATHAM
•Selina Bray Watts, 42, 386 Baxter Rd., Commerce — possession of methamphetamine.
•Bryan Joseph Jackson, 20, 2330 Pannell Rd., Monroe — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•William Jermaine Gunn, 19, 5906 Pine Hurst Way, Douglasville — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale of marijuana.
•Jordan Tynea Hogan, 19, 4744 Spinepoint Way, Douglasville — purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•Alyssa Xavia Philpot, 20, 4640 Fox Hollow Ct., Douglasville — purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•Branden Tyler Finn, 28, 272 Sunset Dr., Stephens — possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance; and felony probation violation (three counts).
•Marquarvis Joeanthony Camp, 31, 243 Dreamland Cir., Winder — driving without a valid license and tag light violation.
•Natorrio Jamie Bolden, 23, 518 Hemlock Dr., Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana possession and taillight violation.
•Douglas Edward Daniel, 57, 1421 Providence Rd., Statham — theft by taking and criminal trespass.
•Scottie Joseph Peek, 40, 379 Sunset Dr. 3, Statham — theft by taking – motor vehicle possession, battery and third-degree cruelty to children (less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery.
•Heath Bradley Gilley, 27, 1005 Lexington Rd., Carlton — possession and use of drug-related objects and giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Alton Lucious Stephens, 57, 470 Martin Cir., Athens — possession of a Schedule I or II substance with the intent to distribute; possession and use of drug-related objects; driving with a suspended or revoked license; and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
•Douglas Eugene Hardman, 50, 1011 River Ridge Dr. 29F, Athens — possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute; possession and use of drug-related objects; and consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area.
•Alicia Nichole Rouse, 31, 268 Jefferson St., Statham — possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and improper left turn.
•Major Shane Rouse, 31, 4122 Crossing Place, Commerce — possession of cocaine and driving without a valid license.
•Elizabeth Faye Brown, 44, 11 Goldshore Way, Statham — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
WINDER
•Haley Ann Wilson, 21, 719 Chicken Lyle Rd., Winder — misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Bradley Joe Klyce, 40, 3263 Valleydale Dr. SW, Atlanta — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Nancy Leigh Osborn, 47, 85 Shenandoah Dr., Winder — battery.
•Jose Bernardino Alvarez-Parga, 21, 860 Briscoe Mill Rd. 49, Bethlehem — possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and expired or no driver’s license.
•Tourmua Lor, 30, 203 Mt. Moriah Rd. 8, Auburn — financial transaction card fraud (three counts) and parole violation.
•Nancy Vang, 39, 835 Walton Rd., Monroe — felony probation violation (three counts).
•Rodney J. Sullivan, 43, 502 Chestnut Ln., Monroe — violation of family-violence order and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
•Joshua Robert Beard, 28, 31 East Wright St., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol while driving a commercial motor vehicle; aggravated battery; battery (two counts); third-degree cruelty to children (less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery); criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property; driving with a suspended or revoked license; no motorcycle insurance or proof of insurance; and registration and license plate violations.
•Stephen Gary Weathers, 47, homeless, Winder — criminal trespass.
•Declan Keith Foster, 21, 916 Rosewood Ln., Monroe — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and failure to obey a traffic-control device (two counts).
•Jose Jesus Gomez-Ramirez, 39, 2337 Peacetime Dr., Gainesville — driving without a valid license and failure to stop at a railroad crossing.
•Joshua Paul Carlin, 33, 322 Shenandoah Cir., Winder — simple battery, simple assault and criminal trespass.
•David Addison McDonald, 27, 7710 Royston Rd., Carnesville — battery and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Samuel Bryce Helton, 20, 306 Pleasant Hill Church Rd. SE, Winder — reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude police, improper passing and improper use of central turn lane.
•Lois Nicole Gutierrez, 31, 177 Melrose St., Winder — arrest warrant (local misdemeanor).
•Corbin Dale Robinson, 29, 1714 Whitlock Ln., Winder — disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
•Joshua Alvarez, 26, 345 Fairview Ct., Winder — aggravated assault; false imprisonment; simple battery; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; and third-degree cruelty to children (less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery, three counts).
•Willie Loren Phillips, 59, 219 3rd St., Winder — damaging, injuring or interfering with property of public utility companies.
•Haley Ann Wilson, 21, 719 Chicken Lyle Rd., Winder — misdemeanor marijuana possession and headlight violation.
•Brady C. Brumbalow, 21, 251 Rooks Rd., Dacula — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substances; and headlight violation.
•Kendall Harris, 29, 490 Gainesville Hwy., Winder — battery and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Jordan Kreon Bell, 24, 154 Glen Cir., Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (two counts), possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor marijuana possession, failure to appear, and drugs to be kept in original container.
•Niamani Defares, 19, 195 Sunflower Ln., Covington — possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Christopher Edward Canova, 38, 89 Sims Rd., Winder — battery (two counts) and simple battery.
•Kerry T. Sewell, 44, 112 Oliver Cir., Jefferson — receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; public drunkenness; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); and loitering and prowling.
GSP
•Vanity El-Housseini, 24, 2206 Windy Hill Pt., Lawrenceville — driving without a valid license, misdemeanor marijuana possession and seat belt violation (adults).
•Brendyn Jarrell Walker, 23, 503 Macland Dr., Lawrenceville — misdemeanor marijuana possession and seat belt violation (adults).
