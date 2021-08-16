The following arrests around the county Aug. 9-15 were made by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Steven Alan Barrett, 39, 383 3rd Ave., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Chad Ryan Driver, 28, 755 Remington Cir., Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Lacey Clark, 17, 2935 Rosebud Rd. 420, Loganville — battery, simple assault and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
•Jason Thomas Brock, 41, 1700 Kensington Place F, Asheville, North Carolina — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Anthony Lamar Poole, 30, 710 Bona Rd., Buford — felony probation violation.
•Henry Alexander Sampson, 21, 1702 Woodall Ct., Elberton — felony probation violation.
•Zeb William Daniel, 17, 227 Atha St., Monroe — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; possession and use of drug-related objects; misdemeanor marijuana possession; driving without a valid license; improper passing; failure to obey a traffic-control device and brake light/turn signal violation.
•Roy Frank Stovall, 25, 65 Creekwood Rd., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Kenneth Andrew Logan, 42, 925 Justin Dr., Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Justin Lee Folsom, 37, 998 Deer River Rd., Monroe — battery.
•Linda Elaine Pearson, 42, 2348 Cane Creek Rd., Athens — felony probation violation.
•Pamela Juanita Butler, 55, 2027 Ventura St., Statham — criminal trespass – damage of $500 or less and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Zachery Eugene Batson, 19, 145 Green St., Toccoa — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Terrell Jerome Gresham, 60, 628 Kilcrease Rd., Auburn — misdemeanor stalking.
•Michael Carl Boltz, 42, 2557 Eufaula Hwy., Georgetown — felony probation violation.
•Shea Raviele Darby, 32, 839 Exchange Cir. 211, Bethlehem — two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects, and two counts of misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Adia Skye West, 20, 297 Union Grove Cir., Auburn — local misdemeanor arrest warrant.
•Jack William Rosa, 27, 83 West New St., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Marion E. Chacon Chicas, 22, 1430 Water Wheel Dr., Bethlehem — driving with a suspended or revoked license and following too closely.
•Sheila Louise Ellis, 29, 119 Cranes Mobile Home Dr., Monroe — felony probation violation.
•Kristopher John Rocca, 37, 780 Charles Hall Dr., Dacula — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Jonathan Roddy Thomas, 39, 775 West Winder Industrial Park, Winder — false imprisonment and violation family-violence order.
•Steven Lowell Guittar II, 40, 33 Quail Ct., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Tasha Leigh Ann Massey, 37, 316 Carter Rd., Auburn — driving with a suspended or revoked license and taillight violation.
•Derrick Mandel Rice, 44, 296 Laurie Dr., Athens — hold for other agency.
•Victor Roland Hernandez, 40, 356 Fairview Ct., Winder — felony failure to appear.
•Monterio Deshun Jackson, 20, 19 Rose Ison Terrace, Monroe — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Markeia Linae Rucker, 30, 4315 Lexington Rd., Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving, speeding in a construction zone, open-container violation and expired license plate.
•Austin Keagan Outz, 25, 257 North Finley St. 257, Athens — six counts of first-degree forgery, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Charity Abigail Price, 36, 4038 Donna Ln., Loganville — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Vincent Rolando Polanco, 25, 1493 Shoresedge Ct., Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances, reckless driving, and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Christopher Scott Williams, 39, 79 Hill’s Shop Rd., Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Jeffrey Dennis Metzger, 30, 174 Azalea Dr., Winder — aggravated assault, battery and simple assault.
•Robert Edwin Blake II, 29, 3350 Darien Hwy., Brunswick — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and reckless driving.
•Joshua Alexander Adams, 31, 1398 Old Victron School Rd., Hoschton — two counts of burglary and theft by taking.
•Royce Van Court, 38, 614 Fox Run, Winder — burglary; theft by taking (from building); possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•Ryan Joseph Brewer, 28, 204 Rainey Brooke Dr., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Jeremy Patrick Mathis, 27, 303 Hillside Ct., Winder — felony probation violation and contempt of Superior Court.
•Charles Oscar Summerour, 33, 705 Michael Dr., Winder — driving under the influence of drugs and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
AUBURN
•Robert Lee Carpenter III, 30, 75 Lake Point Ct., Jefferson — possession of methamphetamine.
•Chuckarius Kelvon Prayer, 29, 187 South Broad St. Apt. A3, Winder — felony theft by deception and two counts of misdemeanor theft by deception.
•Larry Lee Redding, 40, 105 Lily Dr. Apt. 8, Winder — fleeing/attempting to elude police, felony probation violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Bobby Eugene Landress, 47, 112 Lanthier St., Winder — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Michael Derek Minnix, 43, 497 Kilcrease Rd., Auburn — giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Brandon Christopher Jackson, 28, 1432 Princeton Dr., Statham — two counts of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
STATHAM
•Stanley Ledonovaces Hill, 54, 1678 Doc McLocklin Rd., Statham — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Natalie Taylor Thomas, 20, 1017 South Madison Ave., Monroe — knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and no insurance.
•Ali Khaelief-Rashean Jones, 45, 148 Old Will Hunter Rd., Athens — driving without license on person and expired license plate.
•Cristyn Hope Dickerson, 25, 100 Giles Rd., Winder — misdemeanor under state law (Statham ordinance).
•Brandon Russel Davidson, 27, 100 Giles Rd., Winder — misdemeanor marijuana possession and misdemeanor under state law (Statham ordinance).
•Mankku Tapani Konttinen, 45, 2186 Jackson Dr., Statham — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area, concealing the identity of a vehicle, driving without license on person, misdemeanor failure to appear, two counts of expired driver’s license and no insurance.
WINDER
•Dana Michelle Savage, 41, 880 Laurel Ln., Winder — public drunkenness, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Jeremy Dreshaun Harrison, 20, 295 East Wright St. 7, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Natasha Ann Hull, 41, Village Ct. Apt. 150, Winder — four counts of misdemeanor probation violation.
•Royce Tyrone Slayton, 63, 133 Wood Ave., Winder — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Sandra Anais Gilleland, 28, 357 Mary Alice Dr., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances, striking a fixed object, and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Susan Renea Harper, 51, 169 West Athens St., Winder — driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, improper use of central turn lane and tag light violation.
•Sabrina Nicole Jones, 30, 116 Smokey Pt., Athens — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Ronnie Lamar Parker Jr., 24, 8650 Topaz Ct., Gainesville — giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, felony probation violation and third-degree forgery (amount of $1,500-plus or possesses 10 or more checks).
•Michael Lawrence Nix Jr., 39, 576 Pendergrass Rd., Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•William James Moon, 55, 835 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder — battery, simple battery and two counts of felony probation violation.
•Marquez Shaquan Upshaw, 26, 2708 Palmview Ct., Atlanta — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Kelley Denise Savage, 30, 940 Beaver Hill Dr., Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
PROBATION/PAROLE
•Allen Raney Smith, 30, 28 Danny Allen St., Pendergrass — parole violation.
