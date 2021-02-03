The following arrests around the county were reported Jan. 25-31 by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Tracey O’Neal White, 27, 131 Poplar Way, Winder — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Michael Leon Lawrence, 58, 510 Marcel Park, Statham — misdemeanor marijuana possession and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Carlos Jesus Barcenas, 23, 1465 Hwy. 29 A35, Athens — felony probation violation.
•Athith Vorasith, 40, 225 Cheyenne Way, Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Matthew Ryan Meredith, 37, 4745 Brandon Acres Ln., Buford — driving under the influence of drugs.
•Rigoberto Junior Garcia, 20, 2544 Oakdale Dr., Gainesville — criminal trespass.
•Clement Okongor Ebin, 40, 1000 Duluth Hwy. 2308, Lawrenceville — disturbing the peace and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Salina McGee Rohn, 36, 64 Main St. 2, Auburn — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Alec Zachary Cavanaugh, 24, 1151 Hwy. 124, Hoschton — driving without a valid license and view obstructed (windshield/other windows).
•Henry Ray Smith, 32, 824 Eastmont Rd., Winder — aggravated assault and simple assault.
•Jesse Michael Masters, 37, 1160 Roxey Maxey Rd., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Hope Anna Griswold, 21, 155 Splitwood Ln., Fairburn — theft by taking.
•Roy Lee Thomas Jr., 43, 100 Biscayne Dr., Athens — felony probation violation.
•Tara Lynn Cox, 37, 241 Lynn Rd., Bethlehem — hold for other agency.
•George Salinas III, 31, 239 Jamie Ct., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and improper passing.
•Patrick Gerrard Peppers, 34, 94 Glenfield Dr., Jefferson — two counts of felony failure to appear.
•Laquita Shanpale Goodwin, 31, 205 South Broad St., Winder — destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest.
•Robert Malcolm Thompson, 39, 1018 Edgewater Ln., Hoschton — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense and reckless driving.
•Patrick Lacon Hayes, 48, 180 James Albert Johnson Ave., Winder — six counts of financial transaction card fraud and third-degree forgery ($1,500-plus or possesses 10 or more checks).
•Ryan Joseph Brewer, 27, 204 Rainey Brooke Dr., Winder — driving under the influence of drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects, and drugs to be kept in original container.
•Ashley Brooke Dollar, 43, 1576 Pointe South Cir., Bethlehem — driving under the influence of drugs; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and no insurance.
•Jason Ross Jones, 38, 1070 Sweetie Johnson Rd., Bishop — purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Johnny William Crowe, 52, 173 Scott Dr., Winder — possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and expired license plates.
•Courtney Renee Patterson, 27, 1860 Cleveland Rd., Bogart — felony probation violation and tampering with evidence (felony).
•Jaclyn M. Bagley, 37, 3138 Roberts Rd., Duluth — disorderly conduct.
•Jake Scott Kennedy, 38, 1860 Cleveland Rd., Bogart — felony probation violation and tampering with evidence (felony).
•Jamie Thomas Fowler, 41, 8 Jefferson Terrace, Jefferson — two counts of felony probation violation.
•James Kale Pylant, 23, 1033 Fern Valley Way, Dacula — driving with a suspended or revoked license and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Taaj Wesley Cannon, 24, 980 Coosawilla Dr., Winder — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, speeding, improper passing, two counts of failure to obey a stop sign and headlight violation.
•Tyler Stephen Chick, 24, 930 Honeysuckle Trail, Winder — possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Wadbeken B. Laurier, 31, 55 Oceanliner Trail, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Marquise Dwan Henderson, 25, 821 Smokey Rd., Crawford — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper stopping on roadway.
•Luther Brackeen, 79, 1390 Biedermeier Rd., Winder — driving under the influence of drugs and hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Samuel Charles Westbury, 31, 222 Rainey Brooke Dr., Winder — driving under the influence of drugs and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Joshua Alexander Adams, 30, 1408 Old Victron School Rd., Hoschton — simple battery and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Justin Taylor Simmons, 27, 3101 Ponderosa Trail, Monroe — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
AUBURN
•Andrew Douglas Demuth, 43, 843 Brandon Dr., Winder — hold for other agency.
•Triston Dean Spiker, 24, 320 Wyngate Rd., Auburn — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
BRASELTON
•Jennifer Rose Leins, 28, 1213 Loowit Falls Ct., Braselton — hold for other agency.
STATHAM
•Joshua Brian Pugh, 32, 147 West Wright St., Winder — possession of methamphetamine.
•John Richard Manders III, 48, 8290 Hog Mountain Rd., Statham — receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Monterio Keirr Cooper, 36, 42 Lee St. 5, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Jesus Anzures, 43, 2611 Clarence Odum Rd., Monroe — driving without license on person and brake light violation.
WINDER
•Robert Lewis Taylor, 61, 409 Settlement Rd., Commerce — felony probation violation.
•Niketa Martina Moon, 37, 163 Horton St. 110, Winder — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement and felony probation violation.
•Christopher Brandon King, 22, 90 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. B, Winder — disorderly conduct.
•Aaron Cordell Mossier, 27, 3635 George Pierce Ct., Suwanee — disorderly conduct.
•Dylan Michael Thompson, 22, 5715 Windchase Dr., Buford — disorderly conduct.
•Paula Caroline Stallings, 60, 17 East Wright St., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, drugs to be kept in original container and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Brandi Louise Knight, 37, 301 East Ave. F, Winder — loitering and prowling and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Bradley Howard Dowdy, 36, 509 Yargo Ln., Winder — public drunkenness.
•Ralph Lamar Williams, 23, 548 Pin Oak Dr., Bethlehem — battery.
•Walter Jabri Ward, 26, 514 V. Bron Dr., Monroe — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Jahkeiff Myrick, 25, 514 V. Bron Dr., Monroe — misdeanor theft by shoplifting.
Alyssa Valene Mahuron, 28, 3177 Spring Lake Dr. SE, Conyers — misdemeanor marijuana possession and unlawful possession of open containers.
•Andrew Antonio Evans, 28, 5601 Hickory Stone Dr., Douglasville — misdemeanor marijuana possession and unlawful possession of open containers.
•Ethan Bennett Allred, 28, 3269 Robin Hood Ln., Winston — misdemeanor marijuana possession and unlawful possession of open containers.
•Bradley Howard Dowdy, 36, 509 Yargo Ln., Winder — public drunkenness and pedestrian violation.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Willie Lee Norman III, 29, 117 West Midland Ave. B, Winder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.